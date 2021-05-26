Tributes for Surrey’s ‘King of Bhangra,’ Jatinder Singh Randhawa, who died Tuesday

Tributes to Jatinder Singh Randhawa fill social media as family members and friends mourn the death of Shan E Punjab Arts Club’s co-founder.

Described by some as Surrey’s “King of Bhangra,” Randhawa died of an apparent heart attack on Tuesday (May 25).

“Today I lost a friend and a passionate advocate of art and culture,” Surrey Centre MP Randeep Sarai posted on his Facebook page.

“Jatinder Singh Randhawa was a passionate advocate for the arts, particularly punjabi Bhangra and Giddha. He opened a school, Shan E Punjab Arts Club, with his friends and taught thousands with excitement and enthusiasm. His artists performed at the 2010 Olympics, at Canucks Games and even at Parliament Hill. He will be missed by his students, friends and family.”

The Newton-based club was founded in 2007 with a goal of keeping “the next generation linked with their beautiful folk dances and to keep the ethnic Punjabi culture and heritage alive.” The group’s history is posted to spacbc.com, along with accolades and photos of Randhawa and other team members.

Randhawa’s own Facebook page is filled with tributes to him and his legacy in Surrey.

“Jatinder, you was a source of inspiration, a tunnel of light, motivation, helping hand and above all a best friend to young lives,” posted Baljinder Gill. “You knew the balance in relationships and cherished everyone around you. Today i went and visited your house and found teary eyes looking for you, emotions cherishing your memories and sadness in walls.”

Posted Armaan Kahlon: “From the four-year-old chubby little girl who walked into your studio 15 years ago, thank you. Thank you for inspiring me as a dancer, teaching me how to be a better human, and loving me like your own.”



