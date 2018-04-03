Arts and entertainment on the Semiahmoo Peninsula

Contributed photo Singer Onalea Gilbertson will join the Bergmann Piano Duo (Elizabeth and Marcel Bergmann) for the cabaret-style morning coffee concert From Berlin to Hollywood, April 19 at Surrey Arts Centre.

Carefoot talk

Crescent Beach-based visual artist Elizabeth Carefoot will show how old or unwanted books can become art projects, in The Art of the Altered Book, an upcoming talk this Thursday (April 5), 7:30-9 p.m., at Surrey Art Gallery.

The free-admission talk will discuss how books can be transformed into mixed-media pieces through simple alteration, like drawing or gluing objects on the page, to complex book manipulation creating sculptures or pop-up pieces.

Hardcover books with bindings that can be easily removed are the best candidates, Carefoot – who received the Surrey Civic Treasure award in 2014 – says. A handout will be available at the gallery association-sponsored event, at 13750 88 Ave. Call 604-501-5566.

Sumner release party

South Surrey-transplanted-to-Vancouver act the Sumner Brothers will have a vinyl release concert this Thursday (April 5) at 7 p.m. at Vancouver live music and arts venue The China Cloud Gallery for their latest album To Elliot – In Remembrance of Wolf.

In a departure from the garage rock of 2015’s The Hell In Your Mind, the new album is a collection of covers of artists ranging from Bruce Springsteen and The Tragically Hip to Hank Williams – siblings Brian and Bob’s tribute to a local influence – gritty Fort Langley/Vancouver folk-rock storyteller Elliot C. Way – and particularly his late dog, Wolf.

Way will also perform a set at the acoustic concert, featuring a pared-down sound reminiscent of the Sumner’s earliest releases a decade or more ago.

The China Cloud is located at 524 Main Street. For more,visit www.liveatthechinacloud.com. For more the new album, visit www.thesumnerbrothers.com

Fathom

A new exhibition of art, Fathom, by Trinity Western University art and design program honours degree students Bailey Snider and Emily Arnett, continues until April 30 at White Rock Museum and Archives, 14870 Marine Dr.

The mixed-media works create a deliberately evocative, ambiguous atmosphere – with text and elusive imagery – designed to encourage viewers to become involved in an ongoing, ever-changing interpretation, bringing elements of their own experience to the conversation.

The exhibit, co-curated by museum curator Kate Petrusa.

Visit whiterockmuseum.ca

Branch 8 Music

The White Rock Legion (Branch 8) presents bands and musical entertainers every Friday and Saturday, interspersed with other special music presentations.

Coming up this Friday and Saturday (April 6-7) is singer-songwriter Braidwood, followed by the band Nightwing (April 13-14) and a special appearance Sunday, April 15 by award-winning country singer/songwriter/entertainer Brent Lee and his band.

The legion is located at 2290 152 St. and, on Fridays and Saturdays, is open from noon to 1 a.m.

For more, call 604-531-2422 (during business hours) or the bar, at 604-531-4308.

Club 240

The Semiahmoo Music Consortium’s series of Friday night dances at Crescent Legion’s Club 240 features a wide variety of bands through April.

Coming up this Friday (April 6) is the classic R & B sound of all-star nine-piece band Big City Soul, fronted by vocalists Joanie Bye and Terry Raible and featuring the Big City Horns (Kevin Lee on trumpet, Terry Linburg on tenor sax and Ken Abel on baritone sax) the guitar of Michael Toth, Dan Bechard on keyboards, Johan Worst on bass and Steve Webb on drums.

On April 13, those with yen for the music and styles of the Roaring ’20s can cut a rug at Club 240’s Gatsby Party, featuring Alexander Browne (that’s me) and his Boulevardiers, with prizes for best costumes.

Favourite tunes from the past five decades are the musical territory of the dynamic South Surrey-based Ocean Park Wailers (April 20), while The Retrogrades are ready to fire up their tribute to high energy rock n’ roll on April 27.

The venue is located at 2643 128 St.

Tickets to all Friday night Club 240 events are $20 and are available online at brownpapertickets.com, at the legion box office or at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m. with shows at 8 p.m.

Club 240 is also the venue for a special Saturday night show April 14 – Gord Rebelato’s Tribute To The Legends – saluting the music of Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, Connie Francis and Patsy Cline.

Doors at 6 p.m. and show at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the evening (which includes door prizes) are $15 – available directly from the legion 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily at 604-535-1043.

Blue Frog

High-calibre musical fare continues this April at White Rock’s popular intimate 100-seat concert venue, Blue Frog Studios (1328 Johnston Rd.).

There are still a few tickets available for the late show of Mirrorball (Saturday, April 7) with Angela Kelman and the Polyester Philharmonic.

It’s a salute to the ’70s disco-era vibe of The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Stevie Wonder and Earth, Wind and Fire, featuring the dynamic and vivacious former Farmer’s Daughter vocalist, plus a heavy-hitter band of top Vancouver sidemen including Tom Keenlyside on reeds.

On Sunday, April 8, bandmates B.J. Owen, Dan Owen and Rich Crooks of Avenue Rd. reunite after more than 30 years to record a live album, and relive memories with loyal fans in a show that’s all heart – with proceeds going to Variety, the Children’s Charity.

And dazzling Canadian piano virtuoso Michael Kaeshammer and his A-list touring band will be at the venue Thursday, April 19, with music spanning everything from jazz, blues and boogie to originals from his latest album, No Filter.

For tickets and more information, visit bluefrogstudios.ca

Saturday dances

Let’s Dance Events presents a series of dances at Star of the Sea hall, 15262 Pacific Ave., the first Saturday of each month, continuing April 7 with retro rock band Nasty Habits, specializing in the sounds and style of the great British bands of the ’60s and ’70s.

Upcoming attractions include Inner Mild (May 5) and Front Page (June 2). Doors and cash bar open at 6 p.m.; dancing is from 7-11 p.m. Tickets ($20) include concession, bar, tea and coffee.

Purchase tickets online at letsdanceevents.ca or reserve tickets by emailing info@letsdanceevents.ca or calling 604-538-7868.

Traditional jazz

White Rock Traditional Jazz Society’s regular Sunday 2-5 p.m. drop-in sessions of live Dixieland, hot jazz and swing music for dancing at the Crescent Legion Branch’s Club 240 continue this weekend (April 8) with the Square Pegs Jazzy Band.

Upcoming bands include guitarist Jack Ray’s Milk Crate Bandits (April 15) and the return of Gerry Green’s Crescent City Jazzers (April 22).

The venue is at 2643 128 St. Admission is $10 at the door (WRTJS members); $12 (non members) and $6 (students with ID).

Elizabeth Hollick

Well-known White Rock and South Surrey painter Elizabeth Hollick’s colourful, whimsical and provocative work will be highlighted in a new show, Body Politic, at Surrey Art Gallery (13750 88 Ave.), April 14 to June 10.

Long-celebrated for bold, figurative paintings – including exterior murals at Coast Capital Playhouse and Blue Frog Studios – Hollick juxtaposes human anatomy and the architecture and landscape of White Rock in the latest show.

The opening is April 14, in a celebration that includes her own artist’s talk at 6:30 p.m., along with concurrent SAG spring exhibitions Flow: From the Movement of People to the Circulation of Information and Ben Bogart: Watching and Dreaming.

For more information, call 604-501-5566 or visit surrey.ca/artgallery

Chamber music

White Rock Chamber Music’s next concert will be held April 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Chartwell Crescent Gardens Retirement Community (1222 King George Blvd).

Featured performers will be Miriah Reitmeier (soprano), Annie Yeh (piano), Tait Pledger and Kalynna Chang (violin), the Domaren Recorder Trio ( Margaret Chandler, Keren Ferguson, Dorothy Brown), and the Fiori Trio (Erika Hadi, piano; Dorle Eason, cello and Rita Buchy, violin).

Concerts and intermission refreshments hosted by residents of Crescent Gardens.

Admission is by a suggested $5.00 donation, with proceeds to Peninsula Arts Foundation for music scholarships for youth of the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

Berlin to Hollywood

The razzle-dazzle, eclectic Bergmann Piano Duo (husband-wife team Elizabeth and Marcel Bergmann) will be back at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre with guest vocalist Onalea Gilbertson on Thursday, April 19, 11 a.m., in a cabaret-style coffee concert, From Berlin to Hollywood.

The concert highlights the 1920s and early 1930s collaborations of revolutionary German playwright and poet Bertolt Brecht and such composers as Paul Dessau, Hanns Eisler and Kurt Weill (including The Threepenny Opera), plus later work done by the composers (subsequent refugees from the Nazi regime) in Hollywood in the 1940s.

The event begins with a social hour at 10 a.m.

The venue is at 13750 88 Ave. For tickets, call 604-501-5566 or visit tickets.surrey.ca

Photography challenge

Crescent Beach Photography Club presents its annual Black and White Print Challenge, Saturday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Church Hall, 12953 20 Ave.

A total of 13 photographic clubs from throughout the Lower Mainland will be participating in this prestigious event, for which judging will start at 7 p.m.

Judges will choose the best three prints from some 78 submissions. Awards include the CAPA gold, silver, and bronze medals, and three honourable mentions will also be handed out.

The club obtaining the highest number of points will claim the Crescent Beach Photography Club Trophy for a year until the next challenge.

In addition to the main event, the public will be requested to choose a single best print from a display submitted by Crescent Beach Photography Club members.

There will also be a selection of quality door prizes to be won by participating visitors. Admission is $10, and refreshments will also be available.

Painting demo

GS & Co at Semiahmoo Centre will host noted artists Chris MacClure and Marilyn Hurst in two painting-on-location events at the gallery later this month.

Hurst will be painting at the gallery April 20 to 22 from noon to 5 p.m, while Maclure will be at the gallery April 27 to 29 from noon to 5 p.m.

Both artists will be available to meet with the public and will have a few pieces on hand for collectors.

For more information, call 604 531 8203.

Open mic

Monday nights continue to be music nights at the Roadhouse Grille restaurant – a longtime supporter of local youth talent – with an acoustic open-mic showcase for singers and players of all ages conducted by Dennis Peterson.

Performances run from 6:30-9 p.m., and listeners (and performers) are advised to arrive early for a good spot.

The venue is located at 1781 King George Blvd.

Latin Fridays

Alberto Gonzalez and Teresa of Hot Salsa Dance Zone host a ‘spicy’ dance party the second and fourth Friday of each month at White Rock Elks Club, 1469 George Street.

A salsa dance lesson at 7 p.m. is followed by dancing to genuine Latin music – featuring salsas, bachatas, merengues, cha-chas, cumbias and more – from 8 to 11 p.m.

No partner or experience is necessary for this dress-to-impress event.

Admission is $10.

More information about events visit www.HotSalsaDanceZone.com

Pacific Showtime

The Pacific Showtime Men’s Chorus is a male voice harmony group of kindred spirits who love to sing, laugh it up and indulge their hammier instincts in annual musical productions, under the guidance of their director, keyboardist, writer and arranger, Jonathan Wiltse.

The group rehearses Monday nights at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Church, 12953 20 Ave.

New members welcome. Singers are invited to attend rehearsals and, hopefully, join in.

For more, call 604-536-5292 or email leighand@shaw.ca

Handel Society

The non-profit Handel Society of Music is celebrating its 51st year of music this season.

Based in Surrey and White Rock, the singers perform Baroque-era works and other choral compositions, with orchestra, under the baton of artistic director Johan Louwersheimer.