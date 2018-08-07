Arts and entertainment on the Semiahmoo Peninsula

Contributed photo The unique and expressive mask work of South Surrey artist Meghan Carich – combining both traditional and experimental approaches – is featured throughout August on the art wall at White Rock Library.

Meghan Carich masks

An exhibit of unique and expressive spirit masks created by Peninsula artist Meghan Carich is featured until Aug. 31 on the art wall at White Rock Library.

The leather masks – which combine both traditional and experimental elements – utilize the self-taught artist’s background in fashion design.

Carich, who has been teaching her mask-making techniques since 2007, has said that her biggest emphasis in teaching has been to underline that art takes time – and that quality cannot be rushed.

The library is located at 15342 Buena Vista Ave. For more information and opening hours call 604-541-2201.

West Coast Reflections

West Coast Reflections, at Semiahmoo Arts’ Turnbull Gallery (South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre, 14601 20 Ave.) runs Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 11-12) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The art show and sale features the work of a diverse group of artists, all South Surrey and White Rock residents.

Highlighted are paintings by Nicole Carrie (acrylics & mixed media); Veronica Davies (watercolours, oils, portraits and abstracts); Ian de Hoog (watercolours); Esspé (vivid acrylic lake paintings); Georgina Johnstone (acrylic, abstract and semi-abstract); Angelo Morrissey (watercolours); Jess Rice (watercolours and acrylics drawing inspiration from local scenes and animals); Laurie Thomasson (impressionistic florals and landscapes); Alyson Thorpe (delicate and expressive watercolour florals) and Sandra Tomchuk (abstracts and her trademark whimsical umbrella girls).

Mind the weather

Vancouver photographer, videographer and composer Mel Yap and Surrey painter Jen Clark have collaborated on the exhibition Mind The Weather, featured at the Crescent Beach Pop Up Gallery (12160 Beecher St.) from Aug. 10 to Aug. 23.

Their blend of sound and abstract painting explores the idea of weather as a metaphor for internal emotion and subconscious thought.

The formal opening of the exhibition is Sunday (Aug. 12) from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The gallery is open Tuesday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Conductor wanted

The South Fraser Community Band – a 25-member ensemble that performs locally – is looking for a new conductor.

Rehearsals are held every Thursday evening from 7:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. at Elgin Park Secondary.

Interested applicants are asked to email rbutula@telus.net or mdcullen05@gmail.com.

Concerts at the Pier

There are two shows left in the free TD Concerts at the Pier summer series, continuing at two temporary locations – Totem Plaza at White Rock’s East Beach and Five Corners – while work continues on Memorial Park.

Next concert in the series – presented by the White Rock BIA in partnership with the City of White Rock, and sponsored by TD Canada Trust – will be a ’70s-’80s nostalgia fest, featuring Abra Cadabra, a tribute to Abba and The Piano Man, a tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John, set to rock Five Corners on Saturday, Aug. 11.

Grand finale of the series will be on Aug. 18, at East Beach, will highlight the environmentally-inspired folk-rock of South Surrey’s own The Wilds (featuring the multiple musical talents of Holly Arntzen and Kevin Wright) and The Northern Pikes.

Blue Frog

White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios (www.bluefrogstudios.ca) continues to provide intimate, up-close concerts with national and international acts – as well as well-known local performers – throughout the summer.

Coming up: Surrey-raised country singer (and longtime Nashville resident) Lisa Brokop and her husband Paul Jefferson, star in the show Heroes and Hits – revisiting classics by Patsy Cline and Hank Williams and some of their own original compositions. (Friday, Aug. 10).

On Thursday, Aug. 16 Russell DeCarle, former Prairie Oyster frontman reinvented as a lounge singer, is joined by his special guest, singer Cindy Church.

And on Saturday, Aug. 25, dynamic singer-guitarist Brandon Isaak and powerhouse stand-up bassist Keith Picot – also known as The Silver Screen Scoundrels – return for an evening of wry, dry, retro-vaudevillian antics.

The venue is located at 1328 Johnston Rd.

For more information on upcoming shows, and to reserve tickets, visit bluefrogstudios.ca

Friday dances

The Semiahmoo Music Consortium’s regular Friday night party on the celebrated dance floor of Crescent Legion’s Club 240 continues Aug. 10 with the music of blues ‘triple threat’ Nigel Mack and his band The Mack Attack.

The Chicago-based multi-instrumentalist promises a high-energy show that fuses classics of the genre with the punch of contemporary original blues.

Mack’s latest CD – the all-original Devil’s Secrets – won the ‘Best Self-Produced CD’ award from The Windy City Blues Society and also claimed the top spot on Galaxie Satellite Radio’s Canadian blues charts.

The show gets underway at the 2643 128 St. legion at 8 p.m., and hot food is available from Seriously Good Catering.

Coming up in the SMC series are House Special (Aug. 24), ever-popular show band March Hare with a salute to the ’70s (Sept. 7), a CD release party with African-born music sensation Ezra Kwizera (Sept. 14) and The Retrogrades (Sept. 21). For more info on shows at Club 240, visit www.club240.ca

Hospice event

Peace Arch Hospice Society has rounded up a wagon-load of fun for its western-themed event, Hospice Hoedown, coming to the Peace Arch Curling Club, 14560 16 Ave., at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11.

Catered by the chefs from the BC Culinary Team, the event features music by the March Hare Band, line-dancing, mechanical bull-riding, a beer and wine bar and a live auction, plus free parking for that evening.

Tickets for the country or casual dress event are $65 per person (proceeds to support hospice programs) available from the Peace Arch Hospice Society Thrift Store (604-538-7600), the society office (604-531-7484) or Romancing The Home (604-542-9600).

Branch 8 Music

The White Rock Legion (Branch 8), 2290 152 St., presents bands and musical entertainers every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 3-7 p.m., interspersed with other special music presentations, and daily specials from MacKarino’s Kitchen (open Wednesday through Sunday from noon).

Entertainers this weekend are Lonewolf (Aug. 10-11).

The legion is located at 2290 152 St. and, on Fridays and Saturdays, is open from noon to 1 a.m.

For more, call 604-531-2422.