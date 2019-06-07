‘The Ladies Foursome’ to close Delta theatre company’s season

The Sidekick Players wrap up their 22nd season next week with a production of Canadian playwright Norm Foster’s The Ladies Foursome.

The day after their friend Catherine’s funeral, Margot (Cathy Collis), Tate (Sarah Green) and Connie (Marci Chimich) gather for a round of golf in honour of their recently departed fourth. At the course they are joined by Dory (Claire Minns), an old friend of Catherine’s they’ve never met. Over 18 holes, secrets and confessions unravel as the women discuss love, sex, children and everything in between.

The Ladies Foursome is a tribute to the pitfalls and pleasures of friendship and to its lasting significance in our lives as, perhaps ironically, it is the absent, deceased friend who acts as the catalyst for change in the lives of her surviving friends.

“We’ve uncovered a lot of life experiences that these women may have had to bring them to this point in their lives and the acceptance of their friend Catherine’s untimely death,” director Carroll Lefebvre said in a press release.

The Ladies Foursome opens June 12 and runs to June 22. Showtime is 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays only. There is also one matinee on Sunday, June 16 at 2 p.m. All performances are at the Tsawwassen Arts Centre, located at 1172 56th St. Tickets for adults are $18, and seniors and students are $15. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 604-288-2415.



