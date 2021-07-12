Temporary mural pitched for Surrey Arts Centre classroom windows

Three sections of Sandeep Johal’s proposed work are shown on city’s website

Rendering of a section of the proposed mural by artist Sandeep Johal on the lower courtyard windows of Surrey Arts Centre, as shown in a report to Surrey city council. (Photo: surrey.ca)

A new mural pitched for classroom windows at Surrey Arts Centre would have a limited lifespan and cost around $8,300 to install.

Artist Sandeep Johal’s commissioned, temporary work would be digitally fabricated in transparent vinyl, on lower-courtyard windows at the Bear Creek Park facility.

“Mural in vinyl applied on glazing facing the sun have an expected lifespan of maximum five years and will be installed for a minimum of one year,” says a report to Surrey city council, on surrey.ca.

The three sections of the mural are shown on the website.

The colourful design depicts birds, tigers and monkeys, which are “often part of tales in traditional Indian folk art, acting as storytellers,” explains the report, due before city council Monday (July 12).

“Sandeep Johal brings these animals together with mark making inspired by South Asian textiles (including black and white dots and lines, as well as colourful geometric shapes and patterns) to evoke ideas of joy, wonder, strength, courage, and play.”

Project funding is supported by the gallery’s grant awarded from the BC Arts Council and Canada Council for the Arts resiliency funding, the report notes.

“The budget for artist fees is up to $2,500. The cost for vinyl fabrication and installation is $5,800. The cost to implement this project will be $8,300 and includes artist fees, fabrication, and installation.

“Subject to Council approval of the recommendations of this report, the artist will proceed to complete the process to finalize the digital file of their design as needed for fabrication.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Visual Arts