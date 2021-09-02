Hip-hop artist Merkules was known as Cole Stevenson when he grew up in the Green Timbers area of Surrey. (File photo)

LIVE MUSIC

Surrey’s Merkules to play Vancouver’s Commodore on fall tour of Western Canada

‘Excited to get back on tour,’ the rapper wrote on Facebook

Surrey-raised rapper Merkules has planned a concert tour that includes a date at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom on Thursday, Nov. 4.

His “Back to Reality” tour also includes shows in Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Calgary and Victoria this fall, according to a post on merkulesmusic.com.

General-admission tickets for his Commodore Ballroom performance went on sale Aug. 20, and range from $30 to $40 on livenation.com. and ticketmaster.ca. Minors aren’t allowed in for the 8 p.m. show.

“Excited to get back on tour,” Merkules wrote on his Facebook page, which is followed by more than 1.1 million people. “If I come to your city are you showing up?”

Born Cole Stevenson, Merkules grew up in a rancher on 90A Avenue, in the Green Timbers area, and today boasts more than 48 million Youtube views of his rapid-fire “Old Town Road” remix, posted in 2019.

Earlier this year, when he heard that his old Surrey home was being demolished, Merkules wanted one last walk down that old town road, so to speak, and gave the Now-Leader a tour of his former stomping grounds.

VIDEO/STORY: Rapper Merkules visits old Surrey home one final time before its demolition.

Now in his late 20s, Merkules has toured to hundreds of cities and towns across North America, Europe and Australia.

In 2019 “Merk” headlined a hip-hop show at Cloverdale’s Shannon Hall, years after the good ol’ days of performing at the Olympia, a Central City-area restaurant that offered a stage where teens like him could drop rhymes and develop their talents.


