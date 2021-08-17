Surrey’s FVDED music festival moves to Vancouver venues for 2021

Dancers at the 2017 FVDED in the Park music festival at Holland Park in Surrey. (File photo: Gord Goble)

Surrey’s popular FVDED in the Park music festival is moving out of the city — for this year only, apparently.

Launched at Holland Park in 2015, the festival features hip-hop, R&B and electronic music, typically on the second weekend in July, with tens of thousands of ticketholders in attendance.

Earlier this summer, event organizers had aimed to stage the festival at Holland Park on Sept. 10-11, but those plans are now scrubbed.

“Through our ongoing consultation with the City Of Surrey we are unfortunately unable to move forward with this year’s FVDED in the Park at a capacity needed to execute the multi-stage event at Holland Park,” says a message posted to the festival’s website (fvdedinthepark.com).

“We will now start working on FVDED in the Park for July 2022 at Holland Park and will keep you posted as we confirm our plans.”

The website lists the festival’s 2021 venues as PNE Amphitheatre, Celebrities and Fortune Sound Club, under the banner FVDED Presents.

“FVDED In The Park ticket holders will also have an option to use your tickets to attend the PNE events, otherwise each event will be sold separately,” the event website says.

Also, “Ticket holders can transfer 2021 tickets to 2022 and still receive the $50 Legends Pack to use onsite for 2022. We will be offering full refunds to anyone that would like them, Front Gate will send a message to fans tomorrow/Tuesday with updated information.”



