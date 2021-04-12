Surrey’s Earth Day ‘party’ goes virtual with The Zolas and other attractions April 22

Four of Surrey’s annual ‘major events’ will be held virtually this year, and one is cancelled

The Zolas, Andrea Menard, Bobs & Lolo and others will perform during Surrey’s virtual Earth Day celebration.

The two-hour Party for the Planet event goes virtual on Thursday, April 22, starting at 5 p.m. on Facebook and Youtube channels.

“This year’s free, family-friendly livestream will feature a series of segments from Surrey’s Sustainability, Parks, Transportation, Waste Management and other departments to educate viewers on environmental initiatives and ways to live sustainably and contribute to a healthier planet,” says a post on the city’s Youtube channel.

“The livestream will include environmental education for all ages, musical entertainment, Indigenous performances, interactive workshops, quizzes, kids crafts and more. Plus, you can be entered to win over $700 of prizes.”

(Story continues below video)

Other featured entertainers include Candace Curr, Glass Forest, Kutapira, Jordan Klassen, Ndidi O, Stars of the North Drum Group, IAMTHELIVING and Teon Gibbs, Robin Reddy Show, Wayne Lavallee and Wild Moccasin Dancers.

More details are posted on surrey.ca/partyfortheplanet.

(Story continues below Party for the Planet promo video)

• RELATED STORY, from March 2021: Four of Surrey’s ‘major events’ go online this year, one cancelled.

Meantime, four of Surrey’s annual “major events” will be held virtually this year, and one is cancelled for 2021.

The city’s International Children’s Festival is postponed until 2022, according to a post on the website for the springtime event, and it’s still too early to determine whether a physical event will be planned for November’s Surrey Tree Lighting Festival.

For now, online-only events are planned for Party for the Planet, Canada Day and Fusion Festival, according to Tanya Wenngatz, Surrey’s special events marketing co-ordinator.

“For the time-being, as of right now, our events will be held virtually only,” Wenngatz said in March. “With the tree lighting festival, that’s still be determined, exactly how it will be done,” she added. “We will have a virtual component to tree lighting, and honestly we’re hoping for some sort of physical event for that one, but it’s just too early to say at this time.”

Surrey’s “Major City Events” are detailed online at surrey.ca/news-events/events/major-annual-city-events.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

