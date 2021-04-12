Indie rock band The Zolas in a photo posted to wikipedia.org.

Indie rock band The Zolas in a photo posted to wikipedia.org.

Annual event

Surrey’s Earth Day ‘party’ goes virtual with The Zolas and other attractions April 22

Four of Surrey’s annual ‘major events’ will be held virtually this year, and one is cancelled

The Zolas, Andrea Menard, Bobs & Lolo and others will perform during Surrey’s virtual Earth Day celebration.

The two-hour Party for the Planet event goes virtual on Thursday, April 22, starting at 5 p.m. on Facebook and Youtube channels.

“This year’s free, family-friendly livestream will feature a series of segments from Surrey’s Sustainability, Parks, Transportation, Waste Management and other departments to educate viewers on environmental initiatives and ways to live sustainably and contribute to a healthier planet,” says a post on the city’s Youtube channel.

“The livestream will include environmental education for all ages, musical entertainment, Indigenous performances, interactive workshops, quizzes, kids crafts and more. Plus, you can be entered to win over $700 of prizes.”

(Story continues below video)

Other featured entertainers include Candace Curr, Glass Forest, Kutapira, Jordan Klassen, Ndidi O, Stars of the North Drum Group, IAMTHELIVING and Teon Gibbs, Robin Reddy Show, Wayne Lavallee and Wild Moccasin Dancers.

More details are posted on surrey.ca/partyfortheplanet.

(Story continues below Party for the Planet promo video)

• RELATED STORY, from March 2021: Four of Surrey’s ‘major events’ go online this year, one cancelled.

Meantime, four of Surrey’s annual “major events” will be held virtually this year, and one is cancelled for 2021.

The city’s International Children’s Festival is postponed until 2022, according to a post on the website for the springtime event, and it’s still too early to determine whether a physical event will be planned for November’s Surrey Tree Lighting Festival.

For now, online-only events are planned for Party for the Planet, Canada Day and Fusion Festival, according to Tanya Wenngatz, Surrey’s special events marketing co-ordinator.

“For the time-being, as of right now, our events will be held virtually only,” Wenngatz said in March. “With the tree lighting festival, that’s still be determined, exactly how it will be done,” she added. “We will have a virtual component to tree lighting, and honestly we’re hoping for some sort of physical event for that one, but it’s just too early to say at this time.”

Surrey’s “Major City Events” are detailed online at surrey.ca/news-events/events/major-annual-city-events.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SURREY NOW & THEN: ‘Hot Rod’ comedy helped put Cloverdale on movie/TV map

Just Posted

metro creative stock
Surrey to consider new rules, fines for drug and alcohol recovery homes

Report before Surrey council tonight (Monday, April 12) calls on politicians to amend city’s business license bylaw

Mounties say they “corralled” four Ford Mustangs April 4 after an officer saw the muscle cars racing down 184 Street near 53 Avenue at about 10 p.m. (File Photo)
Mounties impound four Mustangs

Surrey RCMP say they seized four cars for street racing

The Delta Fire Fighters Healthy Snack Program is a new initiative launched in March by the Delta Fire Fighter and Charitable Society. The program currently supports six North Delta schools and will be expanding to many more schools in both North and South Delta in September. (Submitted photo)
Delta firefighters kick off school healthy snack program

Program currently supports six North Delta schools, with plans to expand across Delta come September

Indie rock band The Zolas in a photo posted to wikipedia.org.
Surrey’s Earth Day ‘party’ goes virtual with The Zolas and other attractions April 22

Four of Surrey’s annual ‘major events’ will be held virtually this year, and one is cancelled

Surrey RCMP Sgt. Elenore Sturko receives her COVID-19 vaccination. (Contributed photo)
COVID-19 vaccination gives ‘peace of mind’ to Surrey, White Rock first responders

Immunization clinics underway for emergency personnel

Burnaby MLA Raj Chouhan presides as Speaker of the B.C. legislature, which opened it spring session April 12 with a speech from the throne. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. NDP promises more health care spending, business support in 2021 budget

John Horgan government to ‘carefully return to balanced budgets’

Guinevere, lovingly referred to by Jackee Sullivan and her family as Gwenny, is in need of a gynecological surgery. The family is raising money to help offset the cost of the procedure. (Jackee Sullivan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley lizard’s owners raise funds for gynecological surgery

The young reptile is scheduled for operation on Tuesday

—Image: contributed
Indoor wine tastings still allowed in B.C., not considered a ‘social gathering’

“Tasting is really just part of the retail experience. The analogy I use is you wouldn’t buy a pair of pants without trying them on.”

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A sign on a shop window indicates the store is closed in Ottawa, Monday March 23, 2020. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is raising its estimate for the number of businesses that are considering the possibility of closing permanently. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Small business struggling amid COVID-19 pandemic looks for aid in Liberals’ budget

President Dan Kelly said it is crucial to maintain programs to help businesses to the other side of the pandemic

The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians says that includes attempts to steal Canadian research on COVID-19 and vaccines, and sow misinformation. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Intelligence committee warns China, Russia targeting Canadian COVID-19 research

Committee also found that the terrorist threat to Canada has shifted since its last such assessment

Parliament Hill is viewed below a Canada flag in Gatineau, Quebec, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians are feeling more grateful for what they have in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions increased slightly in 2019: report

2019 report shows Canada emitted about one million tonnes more of these gases than the previous year

Part of the massive mess left behind in a Spallumcheen rental home owned by Wes Burden, whose tenants bolted from the property in the middle of the night. Burden is now facing a hefty cleaning and repair bill as a result. (Photo submitted)
Tenants disappear in the night leaving Okanagan home trashed with junk, feces

Spallumcheen rental rooms filled with junk, human and animal feces; landlord scared to rent again

Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. to register people ages 40+ for COVID-19 vaccines in April

Appointments are currently being booked for people ages 66 and up

Most Read