Surrey’s ‘Culture Days’ series mixes in-person, online events starting Sept. 24

Singer Krystle Dos Santos will perform a free online concert during 2021 BC Culture Days, from Oct. 8-15 as part of the Surrey series. (Photo: culturedays.ca)

Both in-person and online-only events will be featured during the month-long BC Culture Days celebrations in Surrey.

Starting Sept. 24, a range of free activities and events will be organized by Surrey Civic Theatres, Surrey Art Gallery, Historic Stewart Farm, Museum of Surrey, Surrey Archives and the city’s special events team.

Until Oct. 24, “folks across the province are invited to RE:IMAGINE a post-pandemic world brightened through creative exploration and artistic expression through a hybrid lineup of events in all creative disciplines, and for all comfort levels,” organizers say.

A digital hub (culturedays.ca/bc) details all BC Culture Days events for 2021.

The Surrey series includes a “Bees!” feature exhibit at the Museum of Surrey, showcases of art by Phyllis Atkins and Sandeep Johal at Surrey Art Gallery, online concerts by Krystle Dos Santos and Cris Derksen, “Collaborative Billboard” and “Cultural Pavilion Stories” connected to Surrey Fusion Festival, art lessons, community history sessions, UrbanScreen exhibition visits, tours of Historic Stewart Farmhouse, Band-Aid youth musician development workshop, The Flame storytelling event, and more.

BC Culture Days marks its 12th anniversary this year.

“As pandemic restrictions ease and we look towards the future with cautious optimism, it’s essential that we take this time to recommit to strengthening our communities through creative connection,” stated BC Culture Days program director Nazanin Shoja.

“We’ve all been impacted over the past 18 months and have had to adapt to new ways of interacting and communicating with one another. It is our sincere hope at BC Culture Days that the events and activities offered this fall will serve as a catalyst for British Columbians to rediscover their creative pursuits, safely reconnect with their communities, and collectively reimagine a new future supported by shared experiences.”

BC Culture Days ambassadors for 2021 are Jeni Chen (of Richmond, doing “Art Journaling for Beginners), Laura Rechwan (Colwood, INTERCHANGE Art Exhibition), August Bramhoff (Vancouver, Our First Conversation: Digital Art Show), Jean Baptiste (Prince George, Medicine Pouch Making), Alyssa Amarshi and Her Tribal Roots (Vancouver, Jam Out! With Her Tribal Roots), Valeria Ascolese (Vancouver, Where Do We Go From Here? Conversations About the Future of Performance), Kenthen Thomas (Salmon Arm, Secwepemc Stepetkwll: Legends that teach), Tara Rajah (Port Coquitlam, Environmental Vibrations) and Carter Kirilenko (Vancouver, Climate Solutions Film Festival).

Their biographies are posted to culturedays.ca/en/bc/2021bcambassadors.



