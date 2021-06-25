Surrey’s Civic Plaza featured in new Disney+ trailer for ‘Turner & Hooch’

Surrey’s Civic Plaza and city hall were featured in the trailer for the Disney+ reboot of “Turner & Hooch,” which is coming to the streaming service July 21. (Photo: Disney+/YouTube)

Surrey is the new San Francisco – at least in the new Disney+ original series “Turner & Hooch,” a reboot of 1989 movie of the same name.

On June 23, the streaming service released a trailer, which opens on a shot of the Golden Gate Bridge, for the series, with the tagline “The pet he didn’t want might be the partner he needs.” It’s coming to Disney+ July 21.

It stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner, who was portrayed by Tom Hanks in the original film.

At the 1:21-mark of the trailer, Peck and his co-star Carra Patterson, who plays Jessica Baxter, are seen walking out of Surrey City Hall and then across Civic Plaza.

According to IMDb, filming for the show took place around Metro Vancouver from September 2020 to April 2021.

This isn’t the first Disney+ show to film in the Lower Mainland.

The streaming service’s reboot of Mighty Ducks filmed in Abbotsford and Langley.

This comes as the City of Surrey says the local film industry has bounced back stronger as the COVID-19 pandemic winds down.

A release says the film industry in the city is “more active than ever”, with a 34 per cent increase in permits issued compared to 2019. It adds the B.C. industry generated $4.1 billion for the provincial economy in 2019, “supporting the employment of over 5,500 Surrey residents whose collective wages total $105 million dollars.”

The city notes it “continues to make significant strides in positioning the city as one of the most creative, convenient and film-friendly cities to host motion picture production,” attracting “some of the world’s top-grossing productions.”

Recent filming has included “Pachinko,” a Suicide Squad spin-off starring John Cena, “Superman & Lois” and “The Good Doctor.”

