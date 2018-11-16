A scene from the movie “Mehsampur,” which opens the Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival in Surrey on Nov. 22.

Surrey venues for Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival

Close to 40 films to be screened during eighth annual event

Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival will return to Surrey from Nov. 22 to 25.

The eighth annual event will feature 40 screenings, with a theme of “Bollywood and Beyond.”

An opening-night gala is planned for Surrey City Hall on Thursday, Nov. 22. The night will include a screening of Mehsampur, Kabir Singh Choudhry’s “meta-fiction” film based on the life of Amar Singh Chamkila; the movie recently won the Grand Jury Prize for India Gold at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Mehsampur, done in a mockumentary style, starts by following a young filmmaker who sets out to make a documentary about deceased Punjabi folk-singer Chamkila, known as the “Elvis of Punjab.” What proceeds is a stylistic exploration of the death of Chamkila and also the filmmaking process, “creating a sort of meta-movie or a film-within-a-film.”

Venues for other screenings include Simon Fraser University’s Surrey campus and also Vancouver Film School. Film details and screening times can be found online at visaff.ca.

The festival, launched in 2008, is designed as a collaboration among “directors, actors, producers, community organizations, corporate brands and South Asian cinephiles,” according to a media advisory.

“The festival is dedicated to bridging the gap between South Asian talent and mainstream audiences, and showcases films from all over the world,” including five Canadian films this year, plus titles from the U.S., India, England, Pakistan and one from Iran.

Festival media liaison Raj Thandhi, of Pink Chai Media, said two particular events might be of interest to Surrey readers – “our Youth filmmaker event (on Nov. 23) and our special feature screening of Half Widow, which was filmed in Kashmir, and the director will be in attendance at his screening for Q&A,” on Nov. 24.

Beyond the films, VISAFF includes “a whole host of workshops ranging in topics from acting, production, and casting, with a special ‘Practice Your Pitch’ session from Crazy8,” plus a business-to-business networking event hosted with the support of Surrey Board of Trade and the British Columbia Indian Business Network (BC-IBN), “to help community engagement and building amongst industry players in post-production, digital entertainment, and interactive arts.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
‘Born for Greatness’ singer Flandez returns to Surrey for free Tree Lighting Festival

Just Posted

City will ask Fraser Health to remove pay parking at SMH, Surrey councillor says

Surrey’s new council has already made parking free on neighbouring city streets

After nearly 100 years in the field, Cloverdale farm recognized for agricultural leadership

Surrey Board of Trade awards Heppell’s Potato Corp with leadership award

First look at Cloverdale Athletic Park’s future field house

Field house part of $5.8-million revitalization project

‘Sophisticated’ mail theft, fraud operation uncovered in Cloverdale, say RCMP

Three have been arrested, charges have yet to be laid

Health and Technology District breaks ground on new building

City Centre 3 is the third of eight planned buildings: Lark Group

VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics’ co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

New chair of Metro Vancouver board is Burnaby councillor

The 40-person board is made up of elected officials from 21 cities and one First Nation

Doctor’s note shouldn’t be required to prove you’re sick: poll

70% of Canadians oppose allowing employers to make you get a sick note

German-born B.C. man warns against a ‘yes’ vote on proportional representation

Agassiz realtor Freddy Marks says PR in his home country shows party elites can never be voted out

Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Saskatchewan college honours memory of Humboldt Broncos coach

Darcy Haugan wore jersey No. 22 when he was a star player with the Briercrest College Clippers

Liberals to act quickly if Saturday midnight deal deadline breached: source

Oh Friday, Canadian Union of Postal Workers said it would not bring the latest offers to a vote of its members

Police probe several allegations of sex assault at Toronto school

Police say they have learned of other incidents of alleged assault and sexual assault

B.C. referendum ballot count jumps to 18% returned, Elections B.C. says

New count adds ballots received, but not screened for authenticity

Most Read