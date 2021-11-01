Surrey Tree Lighting Festival returns to civic plaza Nov. 20, with ‘Holiday Lights’ to follow

Day-long event will feature live music, Holiday Market, immersive light displays and more

Surrey’s Tree Lighting Festival this year returns as an in-person event, on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Surrey Civic Plaza.

As Surrey’s first “Major City Event” held in-person since 2019, the day-long festival will involve extended hours, from noon to 10 p.m.

“Residents and visitors are invited to kick off the holiday season by experiencing immersive light displays, live music, a Holiday Market, food trucks, free hot chocolate, and family activities,” said an event advisory from city hall on Monday (Nov. 1).

Admission is free at the festival, presented by Coast Capital Savings.

New this year are immersive light displays including an illuminated light tunnel, giant Christmas ornaments and gifts, interactive swings, a “Lights Around the World” display and decorative photo walls.

Live music will be played on two stages. More than 20 Surrey-area performers, choirs, holiday groups and children’s acts will offer free entertainment on the Main Stage and Enchanted Stage, including Ludic, Yvonne Kushe, Reckless (Bryan Adams tribute band), Sandy Scofield, Ginalina and more. Attendees can eat food from Melt Town, Burgerholic, Taco N Todo and Gary’s Kettle Corn in the Enchanted Eats zone, presented by Dished.

Also, an “Enchanted Village” tent will feature more than 20 Holiday Market vendors selling gifts and stocking stuffers, free photos with Santa, a Christmas cookie giveaway and holiday displays.

“All event activities will meet health and safety guidelines as set out by the Provincial Health Officer, Worksafe BC, Fraser Health and appropriate industry associations,” notes a post on surrey.ca/treelighting.

Surrey Tree Lighting Festival will be followed by Surrey Holiday Lights, “an immersive light and music experience” from Nov. 25 to Jan. 2.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

