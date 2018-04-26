Some Assembly Theatre Company’s production of “The Release Party” features (from left to right) Laurel Trueman, Sian Raya, Christopher Rahim and Elodie Doumenc. (photo: submitted/Emily Cooper)

Surrey teens help create new ‘The Release Party’ play, featuring parkour and more

Some Assembly company makes theatre productions about issues facing teens

A pair of Surrey teens are set to hit the stage in The Release Party, a new play created by Vancouver-area youth in collaboration with professional artists.

The show is presented by Some Assembly Theatre Company for stagings at Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre in Vancouver from May 3 to 5, in partnership with Roundhouse Youth Theatre Action Group (RHYTAG). Admission is free and “donations are appreciated.”

Some Assembly is now in its 17th year of collaboratively creating and producing original plays that aim to promote awareness, wellness and dialogue about issues facing teens. Audiences are invited to participate in talkback sessions after each performance.

The story of The Release Party follows Wind, a young First Nations artist who is releasing her new single. The play features comedy and drama along with original dance, music, spoken word, rap, visual art, film and parkour.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

This spring, Surrey-area teens Josh Kennedy, age 16, and Laurel Trueman, also 16, are on the show’s writer/performer team – Josh in the role of Henry and Laurel as Aria.

This is Josh’s first year working with the RHYTAG project. “He aspires to become an actor and has just started broadening his horizons with Some Assembly,” according to a bio posted by the company. “Josh is still completing secondary school in Surrey, but is looking for new opportunities in the Vancouver area with both film and theatre. When he’s not involved with acting or work, Josh loves to spend time with family and friends, as well as enjoying his favourite sports, hockey and volleyball. Josh loves the project and enjoys sharing his outgoing and loud personality with the group. He is excited to work with RHYTAG in the upcoming years and further pursue his acting dream.”

Laurel, a Grade 11 student at Killarney Secondary, has been working with the RHYTAG project for two years, and is “incredibly excited to see how the two shows differentiate story and performance-wise. She has loved the experience both times, and feels blessed to be a part of something so unique and wonderful. Laurel dedicates a large amount of her time to acting, on screen in short and feature films, as well as on stage, and hopes to continue to peruse this career through her lifetime as nothing brings her more joy.”

Other youth involved in the production are Latisha Wadhams, Haley Christenson, Christopher Rahim, Elodie Doumenc, Sian Raya, Devana Petrovic, Carly Le, Nikita Gutman, Cam Adriano and Steven Cao. They have worked in collaboration with industry professionals/artists Valerie Methot, Ken Lawson, Flick Harrison, Rup Sidhu, Jeremy Baxter, Anna Talbot, Athena Ivison, Nikki McLaren and Allen Morrison.

The Release Party is a play based on real life — “a story powerful enough to save lives,” according to the company. “It is a celebration of youth expression in a pursuit to manage struggles with mental health, bullying, and suicide prevention. The Release Party inspires with bravery, exhilarating artistry and hope for the future.”

Performance times at the Roundhouse are May 3 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and May 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m. The theatre is located at 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver. For more details, visit someassembly.ca.

 

Some Assembly Theatre Company’s production of “The Release Party” features (from left to right) Elodie Doumenc, Steven Cao, Josh Kennedy and Carly Le. (photo: submitted/Emily Cooper)

Previous story
North Delta happenings: week of April 26
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. ‘escapologist’ stuns judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Just Posted

BREAKING: Report of suspicious death in South Surrey

Roads closed at 12 Avenue and 28 Avenue

Cloverdale fourth grader wants to take learning to the next dimension

Riley Markowsky-Qadir wants his classmates to be able to learn in 3D

Surrey man charged in fatal Coquitlam traffic crash

Two girls ages three and nine were killed, as was a woman age 30

Delta Police, coast guard searching after man falls into Fraser River

Boats, divers and a helicopter involved in looking for man who fell into the water in Ladner

Southridge targets $100K for Relay for Life

Student-organized event takes over school field Friday

VIDEO: B.C. ‘escapologist’ stuns judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Matt Johnson says televised water stunt was closest he’s come to death

WATCH: Moms Stop The Harm respond to opioid crisis

Someone asked her if she does the work for her son. McBain said: “No, actually. I do it for your son.”

Been a long day? Here’s cute puppies in training

Group is training next batch of assistance dogs at Vancouver International Airport

B.C. skydiver lands safely after cutting away main chute

Greater Victoria emergency services called after witnesses saw spiralling chute

Elderly man who went missing from a BC Ferry still hasn’t been found

Delta Police investigation has deemed incident non-suspicious in nature

VIDEO: Mounties seek help identifying ‘makeup bandit’ in bank robbery

Suspect appears to have used makeup or fake tanner to possibly cover tattoos or scars, police say

Cartoonist captures public mood following Toronto, Humboldt tragedies

Cartoonist said he was trying to find a bit of positivity with an image that has garnered attention

Whitecaps host against Real Salt Lake looking to snap 3-game losing streak

Ending their losing streak is all the Whitecaps care about when they host Salt Lake in Vancouver

Montreal Habs goalie Carey Price stops by B.C. hometown for rodeo

Famous goaltender tries to blend in with the crowd at first BCRA-santioned event of the season

Most Read