Six of the 12 speakers signed on for the 2021 edition of TEDxBearCreekPark are, clockwise from top left, David Bentall, Fawzan Hussain, Grace Sinats, Dr. Olav Krigolson, Lizzie Allan and Johnny Trinh. This year’s virtual event is planned for the morning of Saturday, March 27. (Photo: tedxbearcreekpark.ca)

Six of the 12 speakers signed on for the 2021 edition of TEDxBearCreekPark are, clockwise from top left, David Bentall, Fawzan Hussain, Grace Sinats, Dr. Olav Krigolson, Lizzie Allan and Johnny Trinh. This year’s virtual event is planned for the morning of Saturday, March 27. (Photo: tedxbearcreekpark.ca)

ANNUAL EVENT

Surrey TEDx talks move online with ‘fast-paced’ event that’s free to watch March 27

Last year’s TEDxBearCreekPark attracted 900 spectators to Bell theatre

Surrey’s TEDxBearCreekPark won’t fill a venue this year, but organizers hope the third-year event will once again fill minds with ideas and inspiration.

A virtual version of the 2021 conference is planned for Saturday, March 27, and it’ll be free for all to watch and hear starting at 9:30 a.m.

Last year’s TEDxBearCreekPark attracted some 900 people to Bell Performing Arts Centre for a series of talks by special guests.

The format will be similar this time, only online, due to the pandemic.

“We had hoped to do it at the Bell, even without an audience, for streaming, but the theatre closed,” explained Alan Warburton, the event’s licensee/curator.

Instead, the 12 presenters will be recorded on the stage at White Rock Baptist Church in mid-March, for streaming on March 27.

“Each of the speakers will come at a certain time (to the church),” Warburton noted. “On the date of the livestream, a few of us will be there at the church, a small number of people, and we will cut away to the pre-recorded presentations.

“We understand people get tired of watching something on a computer,” he added, “so we are making it all very fast-paced and fun to watch, with some musical performances as well. Normally it would be a full-day event but we’re doing a three-hour event this year, a shorter event.”

(Story continues below video from last year’s TEDxBearCreekPark)

TEDxBearCreekPark was launched in 2019 with a 100-capacity gathering at city hall’s Centre Stage theatre, and was moved to the much larger Bell theatre for 2020.

Warburton, a retired school principal who lives in the Ocean Park area, is pleased by how the event has progressed to become “the premier TEDx event in B.C.,” as he calls it.

“It’s gone very well – probably better than expected,” he said. “Last year, it was a wonderful day, and we took a huge step. Now we’re moving on to something new this year, which of course we have to, with the pandemic, but next year we’re hoping to be back at the Bell Centre.”

For free access to watch this year’s event, viewers must pre-register online at tedxbearcreekpark.ca.

The website pitches the event with an equation: “Twelve speakers + Twelve points of view = Countless ways to shift your thinking,” featuring “an outstanding group of speakers covering topics from the worlds of science, medicine, law, human experience, education, creativity, the environment, and more.”

For 2021, the 12 talkers are David Bentall, Fawzan Hussain, Grace Sinats, Dr. Olav Krigolson, Lizzie Allan, Johnny Trinh, Dr. Brandon Tang, Dr. Carly Phillips, Dai Manuel, Orville Lee, Sandy Gerber and Sue Blyth Hall. Their bios and photographs are posted to tedxbearcreekpark.ca/talks.

It’s an all-volunteer enterprise “presenting some of the finest and most potent ideas for the betterment of our world from our home city of Surrey,” according to a website post.

(Story continues below)

homelessphoto

PICTURED: Alan Warburton is the licensee/curator of Surrey’s TEDxBearCreekPark. He’s shown here in a video posted to tedxbearcreekpark.ca.

On Feb. 2, Warburton was a guest on The Quiet Warrior Show, a podcast hosted by Tom Dutta.

Warburton’s career in education spanned 34 years and included teaching in three different countries (England, the Bahamas and Canada), according to a post on thequietwarriorshow.libsyn.com.

After retirement, Warburton became very involved with Toastmasters. “He accomplished the level of Distinguished Toastmaster and won many Toastmaster Speech contests,” the bio says. “He qualified for the World Championships of Public Speaking on two occasions (San Francisco in 2009 and Cincinnati in 2013). Alan was elected as the Toastmasters’ District 21 Director for 2016-2017 which involved him being responsible for overseeing 150 Toastmaster clubs in Southern BC.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ryan Reynold’s Aviation Gin autographed and coming to B.C. stores

Just Posted

RCMP are looking for “an unknown man who wrapped his arms around” a female youth in Clayton Feb. 26. (Black Press file photo)
Youth assaulted by unknown man in Cloverdale

Mounties looking for ‘tall and thin’ Caucasian man in his 40’s with short dark brown hair

Framed photos of Travis Selje and other items fill the top of a dresser in his bedroom. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Crown says defence case epilepsy caused fatal Surrey crash fails on balance of probabilities

‘She very clearly had some form of control over that vehicle,’ Crown argues

Alex Browne photo The felling of two mature Douglas Fir ‘eagle trees’ on Oxford Street, just south of Prospect Avenue, in June of 2019, prompted a review of tree management bylaws and policies now before White Rock council. The trees were felled on instructions from City of White Rock staff, who said the work was necessary because they had become hazardous. (File photo)
City of White Rock mulls ‘tree protection’ bylaw

More stringent measures needed to protect canopy – councillor

teeaser
Surrey TEDx talks move online with ‘fast-paced’ event that’s free to watch March 27

Last year’s TEDxBearCreekPark attracted 900 spectators to Bell theatre

Curator Colleen Sharpe (left) and cultural exhibits technician John Bessette sit in a new interactive exhibit at the Museum of Surrey. “Dine on Time” tells the story of Surrey’s diner culture from the ’30s to the ’60s. (Photo submitted)
New diner exhibit serves local history at Museum of Surrey

‘Dine on Time’ offers glimpse into Surrey’s 1930s to 1960s diner culture

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after talking about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
COVID: 589 new cases in B.C., and 7 new deaths

No new outbreaks being reported Feb. 26

Staff from the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, passersby, RCMP and Nanaimo Fire Rescue carried a sick 300-kilogram steller sea lion up the steep bluff at Invermere Beach in north Nanaimo in an attempt to save the animal’s life Thursday. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Rescue Centre)
300-kilogram sea lion muscled up from B.C. beach in rescue attempt

Animal dies despite efforts of Nanaimo marine mammal rescue team, emergency personnel and bystanders

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Gina Adams as she works on her latest piece titled ‘Undying Love’. (Submitted photo)
‘Toothless’ the kitty inspires B.C. wood carver to break out the chainsaw

Inspired by plight of a toothless cat, Gina Adams offers proceeds from her artwork to help animals

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
How big is B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit? We’ll find out April 20

More borrowing expected as pandemic enters second year

Passengers aboard Komagata Maru in Vancouver’s Burrard Inlet, 1914 - Library and Archives Canada image
Abbotsford council is asked to rename street in memory of Komagata Maru victims

Most of 376 the passengers aboard ship were denied entry into Canada in 1914

The first of 11 Dash 8 Q400 aircraft's have arrived in Abbotsford. Conair Group Inc. will soon transform them into firefighting airtankers. (Submitted)
Abbotsford’s Conair begins airtanker transformation

Aerial firefighting company creating Q400AT airtanker in advance of local forest fire season

The Canada Revenue Agency says there were 32 tax fraud convictions across the country between April 2019 and March 2020. (Pixabay)
Vancouver man sentenced to 29 months, fined $645K for tax evasion, forgery

Michael Sholz reportedly forged documents to support ineligible tax credits linked to homeownership

Then-Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson looks on as MLA Shirley Bond answers questions during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria. (Chad Hipolito / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. Liberal party to choose next leader in February 2022

Candidates have until Nov. 30 to declare whether they are running

Most Read