Surrey storytelling workshop employs theatre techniques

Actor Deborah Williams, seen here in an Arts Club Theatre Company production of “Mom’s the Word: Nest ½ Empty,” is a co-founder and presenter of “The Flame” storytelling series. (File photo: Arts Club/Emily Cooper)

Vancouver-based writer, performer and producer Deb Williams, co-creator of the hit theatre show Mom’s The Word, is hoping to inspire other writers to develop and hone their storytelling skills through both a streamed show and a workshop offered through Surrey Civic Theatres.

The Flame: Hope Springs Eternal Edition – which premiered March 26 – is still available for viewing on the City of Surrey YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU7TFJrYzVyija6RC24dt3g) until May 7.

Described as “a night of uplifting stories filled with the fresh hope of spring from a variety of accomplished, local storytellers,” it’s a recorded version of one of Williams’ monthly storytelling events, now in their 12th year, featuring the tellers’ own true stories, usually shared with live audiences.

It’s hosted by Williams, who last year received the Gordon Armstrong Playwright’s Rent Award for co-founding and co-ordinating The Flame, cited as “a marvellous, joy-filled resource… [and] celebrates the essential power of the liveness of theatre.”

The Flame: Storytelling Workshop, offered online May 22-23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is designed to pass on the benefit of Williams’ 30 years of expertise to help budding writers harness their personal histories to shape memories into compelling stories.

It’s information of value to writers, she notes, whether they’re intending to write for performance or simply to preserve an anecdote of family history for future generations. For course information and registration, visit cityofsurrey.perfectmind.com



