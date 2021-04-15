Actor Deborah Williams, seen here in an Arts Club Theatre Company production of “Mom’s the Word: Nest ½ Empty,” is a co-founder and presenter of “The Flame” storytelling series. (File photo: Arts Club/Emily Cooper)

Actor Deborah Williams, seen here in an Arts Club Theatre Company production of “Mom’s the Word: Nest ½ Empty,” is a co-founder and presenter of “The Flame” storytelling series. (File photo: Arts Club/Emily Cooper)

Surrey storytelling workshop employs theatre techniques

Online course helps writers craft compelling stories from real-life experiences

Vancouver-based writer, performer and producer Deb Williams, co-creator of the hit theatre show Mom’s The Word, is hoping to inspire other writers to develop and hone their storytelling skills through both a streamed show and a workshop offered through Surrey Civic Theatres.

The Flame: Hope Springs Eternal Edition – which premiered March 26 – is still available for viewing on the City of Surrey YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU7TFJrYzVyija6RC24dt3g) until May 7.

Described as “a night of uplifting stories filled with the fresh hope of spring from a variety of accomplished, local storytellers,” it’s a recorded version of one of Williams’ monthly storytelling events, now in their 12th year, featuring the tellers’ own true stories, usually shared with live audiences.

It’s hosted by Williams, who last year received the Gordon Armstrong Playwright’s Rent Award for co-founding and co-ordinating The Flame, cited as “a marvellous, joy-filled resource… [and] celebrates the essential power of the liveness of theatre.”

The Flame: Storytelling Workshop, offered online May 22-23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is designed to pass on the benefit of Williams’ 30 years of expertise to help budding writers harness their personal histories to shape memories into compelling stories.

It’s information of value to writers, she notes, whether they’re intending to write for performance or simply to preserve an anecdote of family history for future generations. For course information and registration, visit cityofsurrey.perfectmind.com


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Live theatreSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation brothers produce COVID-19 healing song
Next story
‘This Japanese kid who grew up in Whalley’ is thrilled to return with acclaimed ‘1 Hour Photo’

Just Posted

A bowl from Obey Poke, part of Joseph Richard Group’s Meal Ticket Brands launch in 2019. The program is now known as Canteen: A Virtual Food Court, at wearethecanteen.ca. (file/submitted photo)
On #TakeoutDay, Surrey restaurants urge direct meal orders, not second-party delivery

Dowtown Surrey BIA says ‘we can help support restaurants that already have a lot on their plates’

Parliament Hill is shown in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The Trudeau government has agreed with the Senate that Canadians suffering solely from grievous and irremediable mental illnesses should be entitled to receive medical assistance in dying — but not for another two years. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick photo)
Self-advocates ‘sad, scared, angry’ over revisions to assisted-death legislation

Bill C-7 was expanded to include access to medically assisted death for non-terminal conditions

Police barricade (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey RCMP investigate shooting overnight at Whalley motel

Sergeant Elenore Sturko said a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital suffering from a serious injury

The South Point Exchange Wendy’s location was ordered closed for 10 days due to COVID-19. The closure took effect on April 9, 2021. (Google Streetview screenshot)
COVID-19 prompts 10-day closure of South Surrey fast-food restaurant

Fraser Health confirms order for South Point Wendy’s was issued April 9

Surrey School District building. (File photo)
‘We’re in a financial lockdown’: Surrey school district working with $40M budget deficit

District, board points to lack of immigration for new student enrolment

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Man charged in alleged high-profile Vancouver stalking case that went viral online

Man faces five charges including criminal harassment and assault with a weapon

A new Lower Mainland study will examine feline COVID-19 transmission using data gathered from up to 40 cats living with newly infected adults. (Pixabay)
CDC conducting mobile kitty COVID tests outside of Lower Mainland homes

Researchers are probing whether humans can transmit the coronavirus to household pets

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Beth Swalwell, a Creston local, recently contracted COVID-19. (Photo Submitted)
‘A huge source of guilt’: Creston woman shares COVID-19 impact on her mental health

Beth Swalwell and her husband tested positive in March

A sea lion swims past the window of an empty viewing area Vancouver Aquarium is pictured Thursday, September 10, 2020. The Vancouver Aquarium has had to close its doors to the public due to the lack of visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
U.S.-based theme park company buys Vancouver Aquarium

Aquarium had to shut its doors in September due to COVID pandemic

A man wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 spike in B.C. could overwhelm B.C. hospitals: modelling group

There are 397 people are in hospital due to the virus, surpassing a previous high of 374 seen in December

A deep cut on a humpback whale is shown in this recent handout photo in the Vancouver area. A conservation organization is warning boaters to be extra careful to prevent further harm to an injured humpback whale swimming in the Vancouver area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Ocean Wise, Vanessa Prigollini *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Boaters urged to use caution around hurt humpback off Vancouver

Ocean Wise says watchers first noticed the wound 3 days ago and believe it was caused by a vessel strike

Ron Rauch and his wife Audrey are photographed at their home in Victoria, Friday, March 5, 2021. Their daughter Lisa Rauch died on Christmas Day 2019 when a tactical officer with the Victoria Police Department shot her in the back of the head with plastic bullets after barricading herself in a room that was on fire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. families push for changes as special committee examines provincial Police Act

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth acknowledged the need to update the legislation last year

Most Read