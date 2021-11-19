Surrey glassblower reopens studio to visitors who will feel the heat this Christmas

Visits can be booked online, for groups of up to four people

Glassblower Robert Gary Parkes at work in his Port Kells-area studio. (File photo)

Award-winning glassblower Robert Gary Parkes has reopened his Surrey studio to those who want to see him work.

“Christmas at The Loafing Shed” visits can be booked on weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for 30-minute viewing times starting Nov. 20, by appointment only.

Groups of up to four people can watch, and a vaccine passport is not required for entry to the Port Kells-area studio, 9060 184 St.

“We look forward to a personalized visit with you,” a newsletter says. “Robert will be working away in the studio with Christmas lights and inspirational music.”

Visits can be booked online, loafingshedglass.ca. For more details, call 604-612-2753.

Parkes has more than 30 years of experience in the glassblowing field. A Surrey Civic Treasure award winner, he creates ornaments, candy bowls and other glass items.

The Loafing Shed gallery also features note cards by Rissa, dishcloths by Auntie Moe and jams by Jeanette.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

