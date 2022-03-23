SURREY EVENTS: Spring calendar fills with comedy, music, festivals, movies and more

A guide to Surrey-area events for March 23 and beyond

Comedian Ron James will return to a Surrey stage on June 18. See listing under Comedy.

CONCERTS

“Musical Morning: Road Movies,” featuring piano-playing Bergmann Duo with violinist Jasper Wood in concert of some of the best-known tunes and music from movies, 10 a.m. Thursday, April 7 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre, 13750 88 – Ave. Tickets: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

Aurora Piano Trio performs Saturday April 9 at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall, 13450 104 Ave. Concert presented by Borealis String Quartet Society. Tickets/info: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

“Music of the Night” concert tour celebrates Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 75th birthday, April 30 at Bell Performing Arts Centre, Surrey. Tickets and info: 604-507-6355 and on bellperformingartscentre.com.

Home Free: American acappella group of five vocalists at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, May 7, on “Dive Bar Saints” tour (rescheduled date). Tickets $35-$55 via 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

ABRA Cadabra: Abba tribute band at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on May 13. Tickets $40-60 via 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

Josh Feinberg in concert at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on May 13, 8 p.m. “Enjoy a night to remember with accomplished musician, Josh Feinberg, a cutting-edge sitar player raised in New York. Audiences around the world have been wowed by his ability to infuse this ancient Indian instrument with a modern twist.” Info: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

“Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic” tribute concert to the band Queen, Thursday, June 16 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage, presented by Showtime Australia. Tickets/info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

The Rocket Man/The Piano Man tribute bands play music by Elton John and Billy Joel, June 30 at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre. Tickets $40-$60 via 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

FVDED in the Park music festival brings hip-hop and electronic music to Surrey’s Holland Park on July 8-9, featuring Illenium, Young Thug and many other artists over two days. Presented by Live Nation Canada/Blueprint. Info: fvdedinthepark.com.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Freud’s Last Session”: Naked Stage Readers Theatre presents reading of play by Mark St. Germain and directed by Colleen McGoff Dean, April 29 to May 1 at Newton Cultural Centre. “Legendary psychoanalyst Dr. Sigmund Freud invites the young, rising Oxford Don C.S. Lewis to his home in London for a wide-ranging conversation on the day England enters World War II.” Tickets/info: nspsociety.com.

DANCE

“I Can Hear Your Voice”: April 29 marks XBa dance company’s return to the live stage in celebration of International Dance Day, at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage. “The XBa-produced performance will showcase a fusion of dance arts including Contemporary, Scottish Highland, Macedonian folk and more, with photography, film, music and the spoken word.” Tickets/info: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

Duniya Dance Academy’s 35th show May 15 at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre. Tickets $15 via 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

COMEDY

Maz Jobrani: Iranian-American comedian brings his “Things Looking Bright” tour to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre (6250 144 St.), on Thursday, March 24 (rescheduled date). Box office: 604-507-6355.

“The Comic Strippers” show features fictitious male stripper troupe, May 6 at Bell Performing Arts Centre, Surrey. All tickets $45/40, 604-507-6355 and on bellperformingartscentre.com.

Ron James’ “Back Where I Belong” comedy show at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on June 18. Tickets $62 via 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

An Evening With Mary Walsh: At Main Stage at Surrey Arts Centre on Oct. 29 (new date). “Join Canadian cultural icon, comedienne, and social activist, Mary Walsh, as she performs some of her best comedic bits and most popular characters from Dancing With Rage, CODCO and This Hour Has 22 Minutes, along with up-to-the-minute local political satire.” Tickets $54, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

Yuk Yuk’s comedy club at Elements Casino Surrey, with shows Saturday nights at 17755 60 Ave., Cloverdale. For calendar and tickets, visit yukyuks.com/surrey or call 1-800-899-9136, ext. 0.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music and more at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub. Hockey Trivia Nights co-hosted by ‘Now-Leader’ reporter Tom Zillich with DJ Jilly Wonka, Thursday 6:30 p.m. on March 24, March 31 and April 7.

White Hart Pub: Live music, jam nights and more at 8593 132 St. Info: 604-503-5735.

Dublin Crossing: Live music on stage at 18789 Fraser Hwy. 604-575-5470, online at Dublincrossing.com.

Mojitos: Latin music and more at The Turf Hotel, by bands and DJs, 12411 King George Blvd. Info: 778-223-6936, facebook.com/mojitosurrey.

Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca. DJ Paul the Wall (Fri./Sat.).

Brewster’s Pub: Live music Saturday nights at 7380 King George Blvd. No cover. Info: brewsterspub.ca, facebook.com/BrewstersPub.

ATTRACTIONS

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Mini train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88 Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

MOVIES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138 St., Newton. 604-592-4441. Movie listings: Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101 Ave. 604-581-1716, Info: Landmarkcinemas.com.

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72 Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400, cineplex.com.

FLEA MARKET

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176 St. (Hwy 15) and 62 Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

LIBRARIES

“Joseph Dandurand Talks Poetry” event hosted by Surrey Libraries on April 13, 6-7pm. “Joseph Dandurand is a winner of the Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Literary Excellence and a prolific author of 13 books of poetry. Joseph will share his time and knowledge in our Online Creative Writing Workshop series, focusing on poetry.” Info: surreylibraries.ca.

Authors Among Us: Surrey Libraries hosts local authors for online Q & A sessions. For a detailed calendar of events/authors, visit surreylibraries.ca/events.

AWARDS

Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 Awards hosted Surrey Board of Trade on April 20 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, 15269 104 Ave. “The 25 winners will be chosen based upon their business or community achievements, leadership ability, community involvement, professional achievements, and uniqueness of their business or community projects.” Free admission, info on businessinsurrey.com.

Surrey Women in Business Awards, presented by Prospera Credit Union, on Friday, May 13 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, hosted by Surrey Board of Trade. Guest speaker is the Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould. Tickets and info:businessinsurrey.com.

Surrey Internatio nal Trade Awards hosted by Surrey Board of Trade now accepting nominations in two categories. “Do you know of successful companies that engage in the import and export of products or services and have made international trade dynamic in Surrey?” Nomination deadline Monday, April 18. Info on businessinsurrey.com.

COMMUNITY

Car-Free Day Surrey call for vendors: Inaugural event on Saturday, June 11 from noon to 8 p.m. on 137 Street in Newton “to transform the street into a pedestrian paradise with multiple stages, artisan vendors, local merchants and family friendly fun. We are now accepting applications for vendors to take part in Car Free Day Surrey.” Info: www.newtonbia.com.

Sources volunteer tax clinics: Now open, by appointment only, for in-person or virtual tax preparation. “Volunteer tax preparers can assist you in filing late and multiple-year taxes. Dates and hours vary by location. To make an appointment call 604-542-4357 or email volunteertaxclinic@sourcesbc.ca. This service is available for people with moderate incomes and simple tax situations.”

FESTIVALS

Celtic Fest at Museum of Surrey on Saturday, March 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. “Enjoy performances throughout the day with Kyle Banta on bagpipe and Allen Barnett on accordion. Visit community partner booths from Steele School of Dance, Ireland Canada Monument, White Spot Pipe Band, West Coast Calligraphy Society, Irish School Vancouver and more. Do a scavenger hunt in the gallery and check out a Celtic textile display. Even bring home a Celtic knot craft.”

Jurassic Festival indoor dinosaur exhibition is planned at Cloverdale Fairgrounds’ Agriplex hall from April 1-3. “The educational exhibition will feature animatronic extinct creatures from the Jurassic, Cretaceous, Triassic era such as Tyrannosaurus Rex, Brachiosaurus and others types of dinosaurs,” according to a post on dinoworldvancouver.com, where ticket info can be found.

Party for the Planet: Surrey’s free-admission Earth Day festival returns to Surrey Civic Plaza on Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., featuring plant sale, environmental workshops, live music, a free plant giveaway, educational speaker series, clothing swap, plant-based food trucks, and activities for all ages. Info: surrey.ca/partyfortheplanet.

CIRCUS

Royal Canadian International Circus returns to Cloverdale Fairgrounds from June 23 to 26, with eight shows inside a 2,700-seat “Big Top” tent featuring Joseph Dominik Bauer on the Wheel of Destiny, flying trapeze artist Claudia Alvarado, the Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team and more. Tickets/info: royalcanadiancircus.ca.

KIDS/YOUTH

MYzone After School Drop-In Program offers activities for children ages 8 to 12 at reopened recreation facilities in Surrey, from October to the end of June. “Play games, make arts & crafts, learn new things, take part in community projects, have quiet time for reading or homework in supervised and safe environment.” Info on surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5100.

ART/GALLERIES

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88 Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. Photography exhibition “Rajesh Vora: Everyday Monuments,” from April 9 to May 29. Also “Art by Surrey Elementary Students” (to May 1) and “ARTS 2022,” annual juried exhibition (May 7-July 24).

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m. Free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. On Facebook.surreyartgalleryassociation. April 7: A talk with Brad Duncan about “Failure—A Work in Progress.”

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight, from fall to spring (does not operate in summer). Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca. On view to May 1: “Body as Border: Traces and Flows of Connection.”

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/museum, 604-592-6956. In the Indigenous Hall, a Chief Dan George exhibit is on view until April 24, along with “Broken Promises,” a look at personal histories of people from seven families interned during WWII, also to April 24.

POETRY

Delta Literary Arts Society launches an inaugural Poetry Contest for cash prizes and publication for winners. Check DLAS’ website (dlas.ca) or Facebook page for submission details and contest guidelines. The final deadline of the contest is April 1. Submit the poem, alongside a cover letter to contest.dlas@gmail.com. Submission fee is $10 for DLAS members; $20 for non-members. The Paypal link can be found on the website. One poem per entry. For info, email deltaliteraryartssociety@gmail.com.

MEETINGS

Arts Council of Surrey hosts Annual General Meeting and election for upcoming board positions on Thursday, March 31 starting at 7 p.m., in person at Newton Cultural Centre and also via Zoom. Registration is required, no later than March 22 at noon. Info: 604-594-2700, artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

OPEN HOUSE

Fraser Valley Quilters’ Guild is celebrating their 45th anniversary with an open house May 28 from 1-4 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran church, 11040 River Road, Delta. “There will be quilt displays, member vendors, sale of books/magazines, raffles/prizes, tea corner and much more.”

FILM

“Los Hermanos/The Brothers” on Friday, April 29 at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall, 13450 104 Ave. Surrey Civic Theatres presents film about Afro-Cuban-born brothers “who live on opposite sides of a geopolitical chasm a half-century wide,” in New York and Havana. Tickets: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Someone Like Me” screened Friday, June 17 at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall. Film follows the parallel journeys of Drake, a gay asylum seeker from Uganda, and a group of strangers from Vancouver’s queer community who are tasked with supporting his resettlement in Canada. Presented in collaboration with the National Film Board of Canada. Tickets/info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

SALES

City of Surrey’s tree sale includes March/April sale dates in a program that offers residents affordable trees to plant on private property. Purchases will be made online and then later picked up from Surrey Operations Centre (6651 148 St.). The second tree sale opens April 20 at 9 a.m. and closes May 4, with pickup date of May 15. Each sale will have up to 1,000 trees available for purchase, while supplies last, for $20 each. Details online: surrey.ca/treesale.

FOOD/DRINKS

“Food Truck Wars” will bring food, liquor and live entertainment to Cloverdale Fairgrounds, outdoors near the Agriplex building, with free admission from April 8-10. Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will host a three-day event. Info: facebook.com/GVFOODTRUCKFEST.

CALLS

Westcoast Harmony Chorus: Group rehearses in Surrey at Parkland Community Church (9574 160th St.) on Wednesday evenings, 7 p.m. “A group of women and people of marginalized genders who love to sing and are personally committed to excellence and lasting friendships.” New members sought. Email info@westcoastsings.com, or visit westcoastsings.com.

NATURE

Seedy Saturday event at Historic Stewart Farm on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to noon. “Drop by the farm for a seed and plant sale, including flowers, vegetables and herb seeds collected from our heirloom garden. Even bring your own open-pollinated seeds for the seed exchange. Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions about all aspects of gardening.”

HEALTH

Surrey Prostate Cancer Support Group monthly mtg. Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m. to noon in the Arbor Rm. at Valley View Memorial Gardens 14644 72 Ave., Surrey. Meetings are held on the last Saturday of every month, except July and December. “Everyone is invited who are interested in knowing more about prostate cancer. Coffee & cookies provided. Call 604 594-5257.”

Recovery International: “Feeling anxious or depressed? Join our virtual peer support group. Recovery International is a free, peer-led, self-help, cognitive behavioural support group for people experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression. We think our virtual meetings could benefit individuals during this unprecedented and challenging time.” Call or email Gilles at (778) 872-8069 or gilber005@yahoo.ca for more info, or visit recoverycanada.org.

VOLUNTEERS

Fraser Health Crisis Line is marking 50 years of operation this year; that’s 50 years of 24/7 service delivered by volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, contact the Fraser Health Crisis Line: options.bc.ca/volunteer-at-options.

SENIORS

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling, picnics and dancing, etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members are welcome. Please call either Lyla at 604-594-2860 or Bob at 778-545-5350.”

TALK (Third Age Learning at Kwantlen): Program promises “creative and stimulating educational activities” for the 50-plus age group in Surrey and surrounding cities, with a mix of in-person and online events. TALK courses are “ideal for retirees who want to continue learning.” Fees range from $15 to $30, plus $10 annual membership fee. Info: kpu.ca/talk, 604-599-3077.

Seniors Centre Without Walls: Join various presenters for telephone-based exercises, literature or coffee clubs, learning mindfulness or estate planning. View details for information about the Seniors’ Centre Without Walls initiative by Seniors Come Share Society and register by calling 604-531-9400 ext. 205 or scww@comeshare.ca.

BUSINESS

Harjit Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister Responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, speaks in Surrey Friday, April 1 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, in event hosted by Surrey Board of Trade and South Asian Business Association, 11:30 a.m. For tickets/info, visit businessinsurrey.com.

“Small Business Insurance 101: How to Protect Your Business” event hosted by Surrey Board of Trade on April 6, with BCAA, 9 a.m. “Learn about small business insurance with specific information to help you assess your business, understand the risks, and review common claims that small businesses face.” Info: businessinsurrey.com.

Surrey Board of Trade 2022 Board Director Nomination Process: “We are looking for capable individuals from our membership to support and lead the organization’s governance.” Nomination deadline March 31, interviews mid-April. Contact president & CEO, Anita Huberman by email, anita@businessinsurrey.com.

GOLF

Surrey Board of Trade’s “Fun in the Sun” Networking Golf Tournament Thursday, June 2 at Morgan Creek Golf Course. “A great opportunity to build your network and fortify connections while enjoying a fun and safe day on the course. The tournament supports the Surrey Board of Trade’s important youth entrepreneurship programs and local economic recovery initiatives. We’re excited to be returning to a shotgun start and a post-tournament reception.” For info, visit businessinsurrey.com or call 604-634-0341.

Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charity Golf Tournament: 11th annual event benefits Surrey health care initiatives, Tuesday, June 21 at Guildford Golf & Country Club. Registration 11:45 a.m., tee-off 1:30 p.m. Register: surreyfirefighters.com/golf.

WALK/RUN

Surrey Walks Together: City hall initiative encourages residents to “reconnect with others while walking to improve both mental and physical health.” Meeting locations are posted to Surrey Walks web page (surrey.ca/parks-recreation/surrey-walks) along with other walking resources including trail maps, information on self-guided walks, walking groups, charity walks and more.

EDUCATION

READ Surrey/White Rock Society’s Partners Program offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who want reading, writing or math support. “If you or someone you know needs literacy help, call Shanti at 778-242-7323 or email readswrs@gmail.com.” Info at readsurreywhiterock.com.

