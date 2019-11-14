SURREY EVENTS: Rick Mercer here for ‘Comedy Night in Canada,’ and more

Concerts, festivals, plays and more in our weekly events guide for Surrey

Rick Mercer will be in Surrey on Sunday (Nov. 17) to tell jokes as part of a national tour promoted by the Just For Laughs company. The “Comedy Night in Canada” show will also feature Ivan Decker, Debra DiGiovanni, Ali Hassan and Sophie Buddle at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre. Tickets are $60.50 each, plus fees, via the website hahaha.com. See listing under Comedy.

CONCERTS

Dock Side Drive in “A Night at the Savoy” at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., 13750 88 Ave. Swing band Dock Side Drive and radio personality Owen Searle recreate a live radio broadcast of the night Glenn Miller died fighting in WWII. “Feel that connection to history through the swinging sounds of Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, the Andrews’ Sisters, Irving Berlin, Nat King Cole, and more.” Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Afternoon Delight – Country Icons” concert at Elements Casino Surrey on Monday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., featuring Jake Allan and Rob Rowan in tribute to Alan Jackson and Waylon Jennings. Buffet and live music. Tickets $30 (includes show, pasta buffet, and tax).

“Four by Four: The Holiday Show” at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Nov. 25, featuring music by The Beach Boys, The Beatles, Bee Gees and Motown, at 6250 144th St. “The stars sing and dance their way through all of the greatest hits of these pop icons in a fully choreographed production including some of your ‘holiday favourites.’ Tickets $62.50, 604-507-6355.

“Wintersong” concert at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 28, as part of the Coffee Concerts series hosted by Bergmann Piano Duo. “In Wintersong, the Bergmanns welcome tenor Benjamin Butterfield to warm up your winter with songs from Schubert’s seminal song cycle, ‘Winter Journey,’ to some British and American songs by Charles Ives and Arnold Bax. To round out this programme, Mr. Butterfield will present a selection of favourite Randy Newman songs.” Box office: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“The Rocket Man” tribute to Elton John at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Nov. 28, in Moon Coin Productions show that also features “The Piano Man” (tribute to Billy Joel), starring Ryan Langevin backed by a live band. Show info: www.iLoveEltonJohn.com; tickets range from $34.55 to $50.55, 604-507-6355.

“The Nutcracker” performance of Tchaikovsky’s magical ballet masterpiece featuring live music by Surrey City Orchestra and guest dance groups on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Chandos Pattison Auditorium, 10238 168 St., Surrey, starting at 7:30 p.m. “This performance of The Nutcracker celebrates the incredible talents and diverse backgrounds of local dancers and choral singers, and will be presented unlike any version you have seen before,” with Central Dance Academy, Hanyang Arts Society, Kvitka Ukrainian School of Dance, and Ammara Dance Company, plus Surrey Children’s Choir. Tickets $35/25; group of 10 is $30 each, surreycityorchestra.org.

Jazz Vespers at Northwood United Church: Hour-long concert events from September to June, on second and fourth Sundays at church, 8855 156th St., Surrey, 4 p.m. start, Northwood-united.org. Nov. 24: Deanna Knight TREE-O; Dec. 8: We Three Queens & Brad Turner; Jan. 12: Kristian Alexandrov & Shannon Gaye Quartet.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub/band-calendar.

Dublin Crossing: Live music and more at Irish-themed bar, 18789 Fraser Hwy. 604-575-5470, Dublincrossing.com.

The Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey, featuring DJ/dance nights (Thurs.-Sat.), live music (Sun./Tues.), karaoke (Wed.), trivia (Mon.). Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca.

Elements Casino: Live music and special events at 300-seat licensed venue, 17755 60th Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Elementscasinosurrey.com.

OPEN MIC

The Grind open-mic coffee house: Event held on the last Friday of every month at Bethany-Newton United Church from 7 to 9 p.m., with music, poetry and more in a relaxed setting, with featured guests to start the evening. At 14853 60th Ave, Surrey.

COMEDY

“Just for Laughs” Comedy Night in Canada event to feature Rick Mercer, Ivan Decker, Debra DiGiovanni and Ali Hassan at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, Nov. 17, as part of national tour. Tickets are $60.50, plus facility and service charges, at ticketmaster.ca, also hahaha.com/en/comedytour.

Danny Bhoy: Scottish comedian brings his “Age of Fools” tour to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, Dec. 8, with shows at 5 and 8 p.m. Presented by the Just For Laughs company. Tickets ($45.50) at ticketmaster.ca.

SALES/CRAFTS

Carillon Music Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 16 at facility at 7050 King George Blvd., Surrey, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. “Get started with your Christmas shopping at Carillon Music’s first Christmas Craft Fair. Everything will be homemade and there will also be a concession stand. A raffle is being held as well and the draw will take place at the end of the evening. Proceeds from this event will go towards our Festival Scholarship Fund.”

Craft Fair at St. Michael’s Church on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 12996 60th Ave., Surrey. “There will be various vendors and crafters with refreshments.”

Craft Fair & Famous Soup Day at Cloverdale United Church on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 17575 58A Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Crafts, books, baking, door prizes and soup. Everyone welcome.”

Artisan Christmas Craft Fair at Elim Village Oasis Building on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 9008 158 St., Surrey. “Elim Village is excited to open its doors and welcome the public to enjoy the 11th Annual Artisan Christmas Craft Fair. Located at a beautiful venue, this market attracts a unique variety of artists and handcrafters bringing them together under one roof.” Charities benefiting from proceeds earned from sales include Doctors Without Borders, Bethesda, Word & Deed and Children of Hope. Info: elimvillage.com/surrey or call 604-583-3546.

Whalley Community Improvement Association hosts a Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair on Saturday, Nov. 30 at St. Mary’s Ukranian Church, 10765 135A St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission by donation/items for Surrey Food Bank. “Delicious festival foods and drinks, craft tables, games and more.” Vendors wanted. For more information, call 604-961-2170 or email whalleycia@gmail.com.

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176th St. (Hwy 15) and 62nd Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Social Security”: Surrey Little Theatre stages the Andrew Bergman comedy, to Nov. 16 at 7027 184 St. Show times Thurs. to Sat., 8 p.m. “A comedic story about a married couple who are art dealers. Their domestic tranquility is shattered with the arrival of the wife’s prim sister, her uptight husband, and her bitter mother, who are there trying to save their college daughter from the horrors of college sex. The mother hits it off with an artist friend of the couple much to the dismay of the prim sister.” Info: 604-576-8451, info@surreylittletheatre.com.

“Cinderella The Panto” staged by Surrey-based FVGSS company at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage (13750 88 Ave.) from Nov. 27 to Dec. 8. “Yes, it’s the classic rags-to-riches (kitchen to palace) tale all set to the beat of your favourite 70’s music. It’s fun, it’s magic, it’s family… it’s Cinderella!” Written by James Barry. “FVGSS supports the Christmas Bureau. Please bring an unwrapped toy and place it under our tree.” Tickets and info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“O Christmas Tea”: British comedy staged at Bell Performing Arts Centre on Dec. 15. “When catastrophe strikes at James and Jamesy’s Christmas tea party, flooding the world with tea, the friends leap into action, finding innovative and hilarious solutions to keep them afloat.” Tickets: tickets.bellperformingartscentre.com, 604-507-6355.

ATTRACTIONS

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88th Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

LIBRARIES

Surrey Libraries Reading Buddies: “A time to practice reading together, for kid readers and teen volunteers. Children are paired with a teen volunteer who will spend time reading together in a safe, supportive environment. Reading Buddies happens twice a year, in the spring and fall.” Program is not designed to teach children how to read. Info: surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/reading-buddies.

FAMILY

Family Nights in Cloverdale: “Looking for plans on Friday nights? Join us for an evening filled with family-fun at recreation facilities in Cloverdale. All events are free to attend,” at Don Christian Recreation Centre, Cloverdale Recreation Centre and Clayton Hall. For dates and other details, call 604-598-7960 or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/23500.aspx.

FESTIVALS

Bear Creek Park Lights event at the Surrey park from Nov. 2 to 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. nightly. “This year, due to the popularity of the event, we have moved out of the garden. Illuminated trees and light displays throughout the water park and playground are sure to dazzle your senses. Come for a festival night or take a walk on one of our quieter nights.” Info: 604-501-5050, partnersinparks@surrey.ca.

Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival (VISAFF) 2019 opening night Thursday, Nov. 14 at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall, 13450 104th Ave., as part of ninth-annual event. “This year’s festival will run from November 14th-17th and we’ve lined up some truly great events, workshops and, of course, films.” Info: visaff.ca.

Surrey Tree Lighting Festival: Annual event Surrey Civic Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 23 from noon to 8 p.m., featuring live music, lights, interactive displays, Holiday Market and Village, free photos with Santa and a Holiday Fun Zone on University Drive featuring food trucks, games of road hockey, inflatables and amusement rides. Free admission. The 60-foot Christmas Tree will be lit at 6:30 p.m. Representatives with Surrey Food Bank, Surrey Christmas Bureau, Sophie’s Place and the Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society will be on site collecting donations. Info: surrey.ca/treelighting.

TALKS

Arts Speaker Series at KPU: “Spotlight Child Welfare: Evaluating a Journalism Collaborative Focused on Children in Foster Care” event on Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 1 to 2 p.m., at Spruce Atrium. “A group of journalists, funded by the Vancouver Foundation, wrote about child welfare for a year. Three student research assistants helped KPU Journalism Instructor Tracy Sherlock evaluate the project. Find out what they learned.” Info: kpu.ca/arts/speakerseries.

Third Age Learning at Kwantlen (TALK) offers “creative and stimulating educational activities for adults over 50,” with special evening events at KPU campus in Surrey. Info: kpu.ca/talk.

TRAVEL

Singles Travel Club meets on Monday, Nov 18 at 6pm for dinner at Ricky’s Family Restaurant, 19219 56th Ave, Surrey. “We offer group tours for the solo traveler – meet new friends, enjoy the security of travelling in a group & avoid the costly single supplement. Join us to discuss & plan trips for 2020.” Info: singlestravelclub.ca, RSVP to Val at 604-529-1552.

NETWORKING

Valley Women’s Network Luncheons held on last Wednesday of every month at Eaglequest Golf Club, 7778 152nd St., Surrey. Event fee $27, or $30 at door for non-members. “Come share your business successes, goals with us and let us help one another.” Info: Valleywomensnetwork.com, 604-940-9355.

MARKETS

Heart to Home Holiday Market at Surrey Art Gallery on Nov. 23-24, from noon to 5 p.m. daily, at 13750 88 Ave. Free admission. “Bring a friend and browse some beautiful one-of-a-kind creations from local artists who are part of Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA). Gather with fellow art fans to enjoy some hot apple cider and holiday tunes while you shop and get into the festive spirit.” Info: 604-501-5566.

FOOD/DRINKS

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108th Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer.” Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

Holy Cross Ukrainian Church (13753 108th Ave., Surrey) can provide pyrogies and cabbage rolls for your large family gathering or reunion any time. Sales are held on the last Saturday of every month, except for December, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For big orders, call 778-707-9105. Can deliver.

FORUM

Newton Talks events hosted by Newton BIA offer dialogue about events and issues in the community. Info: 604-593-2294, newtonbia.com. Nov. 14: MLA Harry Bains will be at Newton Cultural Centre to talk about “Safe communities and government accomplishments,” from 6 to 7 p.m. Free; Registration required.

FUNDRAISERS

“Guiding Youth Home Fundraising Gala” hosted by FRAFCA (Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre Association) on Friday, Nov. 22 at Aria Banquet Hall, 12350 Pattullo Place, Surrey. Event is an opportunity “to bring the community togetherto raise awareness around the growing number of Indigenous youth experiencing homelessness after reaching the age of majority in British Columbia. Come join us for a night of entertainment, fun, raffles silent auctions and more.” Tickets at eventbrite.ca. Info: 604-595-1170, frafca.org.

ART/GALLERIES

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88th Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “Garden in the Machine,” to Dec. 15; “How Green Is Your Muse?” from Nov. 16 to Feb. 2 “Steve DiPaola: Pareidolia,” to Feb. 2, 2020.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month at Bear Creek Park facility, 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca.

Newton Cultural Centre showcases works by local artists in gallery at 13530 72nd Ave, Surrey. Info: 604-594-2700, Artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight. Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca.

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/heritage, 604-592-6956. “Being Punjabi: Unfolding the Surrey Story,” shines a light on Surrey’s Punjabi community, to Feb. 23.

Historic Stewart Farm: Facility located at site of 1894 farmhouse and heritage gardens, at 13723 Crescent Rd., South Surrey. Info: 604-592-6956, www.surrey.ca/heritage.

Surrey Archives: Info: 604-502-6459 or archives@surrey.ca. 17671 56th Ave, Cloverdale.

RELIGION

Surrey Interfaith Council inaugural Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 14 at John Volken Academy, 6911 King George Blvd, Surrey. Registration 6:45 am, Program from 7 am to 9 am. Everyone welcome. “The Prayer Breakfast will be a first of its kind for our city, being led by well known Aboriginal Elder and facilitator Shelley Joseph.” Tickets are $15 via eventbrite.ca. Info: call 604-961-2170, email lloydmackey@shaw.ca.

DANCES

White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club events at Sullivan Hall, 6306 152nd St., Surrey, on Wednesday evenings weekly, starting at 7 p.m. “Beginners, singles and couples welcome. Lively music,fun and good exercise. Info: Call 604-586-1367 or visit wrscdc.org.

Pre-teen Dances at six locations across Surrey on select dates. “We have great concession, awesome light shows, and music that you and your friends will love to dance to.” Info: 604-501-5100, surrey.ca/culture-recreation/20955.aspx.

Surrey Fiddlers Old Time Dance takes place at Don Christian Recreation Centre, 6220 184th St., Surrey, on first Tuesday of every month, except July and August, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $4. Call Evan, 604-576-1066.

Dance Without Limits (Surrey) on Thursdays at Chuck Bailey Rec Centre, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey. “The Cerebral Palsy Association of BC is offering a free, inclusive art program for children and youth 5-15 years old with any type of disability. Family members, siblings and friends are welcome. The program is run on a drop-in basis.” Info: bccerebralpalsy.com/programs/dance-without-limits.

Learn to Square Dance events at Chuck Bailey rec centre on Thursday evenings (Sept. to June), 6:30 p.m. start, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey, hosted by Wheeling 8’s Square Dance Club. “We are a wheelchair square dance club that do square dancing in wheel chairs. We welcome people in wheelchairs and their caregivers and any other people that would like to learn. We are a busy club going out to different places to show off our dancing skills.” Contact: Darlene, darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

T.W. Twirlers Square Dance Club hosts events every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Christian Life Assembly Church, #110-12332 Patullo Place, Surrey. All-ages event, first night is free admission. “It is ‘Friendship Set To Music.’ Come out and have fun learning to dance and meet new friends, for a social, fun night out.” Info: darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Surrey International Folk Dancing meets Thursdays from 7 to 10 pm at Walnut Road Elementary, 16152 82nd Ave., Surrey, from September to June. “First time free, no partner required. Wear comfortable shoes.” $4 drop-in fee. Info: Call Dale, 604-496-4236, Surreyfolkdance.org.

AWARDS

January Marie Lapuz Youth Leadership Award: Applications now accepted for this award, sponsored by DiverseCITY Community Resources Society. Cash prizes of $1000, $600, $400, and $200. A framed certificate and letter of congratulations will also be provided at the awards ceremony. Deadline is Dec. 31, 2019. Winners will be announced in January 2020. Click on “Youth Award” at shervancouver.com.

SENIORS

Jamming at Fleetwood: Those aged 55+ are invited to join group of senior musicians that meets every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at 15996 84th Ave. “We play for the sheer pleasure of entertaining a dedicated audience who come in to listen or dance, every week. Lunch is available for purchase, and you can try your luck at winning a 50/50 draw.” Info: contact Mildred, email truderung37@gmail.com or call 604-789-5037.

KIDS/YOUTH

Youth Nature Art Jam at Surrey Nature Centre (14225 Green Timbers Way) on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Help create an art project that celebrates nature in Surrey. Participants will begin with a nature walk through the Green Timbers Urban Forest, and then collaborate with other youth to create a nature-themed art project.” Lunch provided. All skill levels welcome. Contact Lauren Crosbie, Stewardship Programs Assistant, at Lauren.Crosbie@surrey.ca.

BUSINESS

Surrey Innovation Awards luncheon event featuring Forbes Media chairman Steve Forbes, on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. Forbes will speak on “Navigating the Economy for Business Growth and Success.” Tickets $175 each or $1,925 table of 11. Info: businessinsurrey.com, 604-581-7130.

2019 Surrey Small Business Information Expo (SBIE) on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Surrey City hall from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13450 104 Ave. “We’ll have four hours of the things you need to know before you make your next move. All businesses are welcome – from pre-startup to established business looking to grow, whether you are a local Surrey business or looking to go global. We’ll be talking financing, labour market, government support programs, and doing business with the city, with the province and feds, and even overseas.” Free admission. Info: email tess.menges@pwgsc.gc.ca, call 778-877-6952.

Surrey Agriculture Industry Reception on Thursday, Nov. 21, at Surrey Arts Centre, featuring speech by Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Wes Shoemaker, on the economic growth, development, and sustainability through innovation in agriculture, plus Agriculture Leadership Awards, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 13750 88 Ave. Free admission.

EDUCATION

“Kwantlen Improv” drop-in workshop Mondays at KPU Surrey from 5 to 7 p.m., 12666 72nd Ave. “Kwantlen Polytechnic University students and members of the public are invited to laugh and learn with Daniel Chai every Monday in Birch 250! Come and learn theatre games, communication techniques, make new friends and have fun! No experience necessary.” Free for current students, $5 for alumni & KPU Staff, and $10 for public. Info: thefictionals.com.

Free Family Education Series every Wednesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., in Newton area. Contact Semone Trautman for location details (semone.trautman@fraserhealth.ca, 778-240-5431). “This is a free education series for families/natural supports who are supporting an adult loved one with a mental illness.”

Surrey English Language Centre provides free English language classes for new immigrants to Canada with proof of permanent residence, age 17 or older. “We offer full-time and evening LINC classes year-round, funded by Citizenship and Immigration Canada.” To register, call 604-582-7479, email selc@shaw.ca, visit 9801 King George Blvd. (suites #111 and #350), Surrey.

Free “English for the Workplace” classes at PICS in new Project Based Language Training Program (PBLT). “Students will learn and develop soft skills, job search, resume writing, interview skills, networking and much more.” Call 604-596-7722, ext. 138. Free childminding on site.

GARDENING

North Surrey Horticultural Society meets at 7:30 p.m. on third Monday of the month, March through October, in the basement of Grace Community Church, 14618 110th Ave. “We have guest speakers on a wide variety of topics, a show bench, a sharing table, and like to get together and have fun and learn about gardening. We welcome all who are interested in gardening. Come by and drop in to a meeting and join us for coffee.” Info: 604-588-8977.

Cloverdale Garden Club meets on the second Thursday of the month, from September to June, at Clayton Community Hall, 18513 70th Ave., Surrey. Annual membership is $20, drop-in fee is $3. For information, contact Nancy, 604-530-4197.

South Surrey Garden Club: The club meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Wednesday (except August and December) at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 12953 20th Ave. “We have a very active and full program with great speakers, field trips and workshops.” Info: Contact Kathy Starke at 604 535 8264 or visit Southsurreygardenclub.ca.

OUTDOORS/NATURE

Birding Walks at various parks in Surrey hosted by Surrey Nature Centre (604-502-6065, environment@surrey.ca). Free to attend. “Join a local naturalist for a series of free monthly walks (September through May) to discover Surrey’s birds.” Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/24773.aspx.

PROGRAMS

Divorce Care service program for those going through divorce or separation. Group sessions in Surrey every Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. One-time charge of $25 to cover cost of manual/study book. Email johann.breyten@gmail.com or call 604-542-9300.

CLUBS/GROUPS

Navy League of Canada Cadets program welcomes boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 11 to learn good citizenship, leadership, a sense of duty, self-discipline, teamwork, healthy living and respect for others. “Come join us. We parade every Thursday,” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 1284 184th St. Small administration fee. Contact Ryan Martin, 151cormorant@gmail.com, 778-985-5597.

Ubuntu Ogogo (Compassionate Grandmothers) brings support to grandmothers in Africa who are raising millions of children orphaned by AIDS, by fundraising and increasing awareness in our local community. “We meet the second Wednesday of each month at Fleetwood Villa, 16028 83rd Ave., Surrey, from 11 am to 1:30 pm. New members are welcome and if you would like to attend a meeting, please contact Kathy Cuthbert at kcuthber@telus.net or 604-319-1195.”

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a smaller group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling and dancing, picnics, etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members are welcome.” Please call either Lyla at 604-594-2860 or Bob at 604-594-3773.

Surrey Trekkers walking club hosts walks for all ages. First five walks are free, then $1 or $2 depending on type of walk, with socializing after walks. Info: surreytrekkers.com.

Surrey Beekeepers Association meetings held on third Wednesday of each month, 7:30 p.m. start at Honeybee Centre, 7480 176th St., Surrey. Contact Don or Fran Carter, 604-591-3262. “All welcome to attend and learn about bees.”

CFUW (Canadian Federation of University Women) North Delta/Surrey is a club open to all women graduates, students and associates who support the mission and ideals of CFUW, which provides annual scholarships and bursaries to deserving female graduates who are going on to university. The club meets monthly from September to June. Contact Heather at 604-591-7678 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

HEALTH

Surrey No Longer Alone Nar-Anon events Tuesday evenings, from 7:45-8:45 pm, at Newton Bethany United Church, 14853 60th Ave. Free. “The Nar-Anon Family Groups is primarily for those who know or have known a feeling of desperation concerning the addiction problem of someone very near to you.” Info: naranonbc.com.

Next Steps walking program for stroke survivors held Tuesday mornings at the food court of Central City Shopping Centre, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 10153 King George Blvd., Surrey. “A fun, friendly, easy walking group for stroke survivors. Weekly participation can help you to set goals and stay motivated. Participants walk at their own pace and distance in a safe environment with easy access to washrooms, seating areas and other amenities.” Info: nextstepssurrey@gmail.com, 778-926-8341.

Peer Family Support Group meets on the first Thursday of the month, 6:30 to 7:30 pm at 9803 140th St., Surrey (Newton area). 19+, free. “This is a free support group for families/natural support people who are supporting an adult loved one who struggles with mental health.” For details, contact Jennifer Hopkins (jennifer.hopkins@fraserhealth.ca, 778-241-6825).

Mental Health Family and Friends Info Night: “Support and information for friends and family of people struggling with mental illness. New members are always welcome,” on first and third Thursday of every month at SMH- Psychiatry Board room, 4th floor. For more information, call Hardeep 604-574-1976 or frasersouth@bcss.org

Al-Anon: “When you don’t know where to turn because someone drinks too much, Al-Anon family groups can help.” Call 888-425-2666, M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or visit Al-anon.alateen.org.

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program, on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Elim Village – The Oasis, 9008 158th St., Surrey. “A self-management program designed for people who have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer. Caregivers are also welcome to attend.” Info: Selfmanagementbc.ca.

Surrey Multiple Sclerosis support meetings held on the last Wednesday of every month, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church, 9165 160th St., Surrey. Info: Contact Cheryl (tcheryl@telus.net, 604-581-3758) or Barb (778-373-0284).

Tao Healing Group (formerly Soul Power) Surrey: “Learn simple but powerful self-healing techniques for any aspect of life, with Certified Healers and Teachers. Receive free healing and blessings.” Tuesday evenings at 7pm, Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr., “Everyone is welcome, and no previous experience is necessary.” By donation, info: 778-379-9920.

CALLS

The Versatiles seek retirees to join their ranks – those who like entertaining, singing, dancing or just acting out. Call 604-613-3116 for more information on the group, and for time and locations of rehearsals.

Peace Arch Women’s Chorus rehearses Wednesdays at Newton Cultural Centre from 7 to 10 p.m., 13530 72 Ave. “We are a women’s singing group – we perform a cappella, barbershop style. Visitors, guests, and interested women of all ages are welcome to drop in. Come watch us sing, warm up with us on the risers, find out if you are a Sweet Adeline in waiting.” Info: peacearchsings.com or contact Jude, 604 892 4997.

The Vaudevillians senior’s entertainment troupe rehearses Mondays at Surrey Free Methodist Church on 96th Avenue. Contact Alannah Jacques at 604-594-6645 or ajacques@dccnet.com.

The Aequitas Singers, a community-based, non-auditioned choir, seeks new members (19+). With philosophy of “justice, respect, equality,” choir meets at David Brankin Elementary, 9160 128th St., Surrey, on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. (at back of the school, near grass field). Contact artistic director Carol Sirianni at sirianni_c@surreyschools.ca or 604-595-6029.

VOLUNTEERS

Whalley Better at Home program seeks volunteers to assist in transportation, grocery shopping and friendly visiting. “This program is designed to help seniors live in their own homes by providing non-medical support services. People with clean criminal background and clean driving record can apply. The selected volunteer will transport seniors to/from their appointments and will help them in grocery shopping. Volunteers must agree to work for at least 6-8 hours per month. Mileage cost will be paid and volunteer training will be provided.” Info: 604.596.7722, pics.bc.ca.

Volunteer Cancer Drivers organization seeks drivers in North Surrey/North Delta and other communities. “We have over 100 volunteer drivers but need more to meet the increasing demand for service to cancer patients.” Info: volunteercancerdrivers.ca or phone 604-515-5400.

Guildford Lions Club seeks new members for its work in the community. Club meets on second and fourth Tuesday of month, 6:30 p.m., at Boston Pizza restaurant, 15125 100th Ave. For info, email guildfordlions@outlook.com or contact Joe Brown, 778-319-9606.

Surrey Hospice Society: “Gain confidence by giving back to your community, develop skills for working in Social Work, Counseling, Mental Health professions. We have opportunities for you to join our expanding palliative and bereavement programs.” Info: surreyhospice.com.

Volunteer docents sought at Surrey Art Gallery: Volunteers needed to lead weekday school group tours of gallery’s contemporary art exhibitions. Info: surrey.ca/artgallery or contact Chris Dawson-Murphy, Volunteer Co-ordinator, at artsvolunteer@surrey.ca or 604-501-5198.

The Learning Disabilities Association of BC is recruiting volunteers for its fall tutoring program to help children and youth learn to read or do math. Training provided. Call 604-591-5156 for info, or email info@ldafs.org.

Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland needs volunteer mentors throughout the Lower Mainland, especially in Surrey. “As we grow to support more girls in Surrey, so too must we grow our pool of volunteers.” Info: 604-873-4525, bigsisters.bc.ca.

Fraser Health Crisis Line needs volunteers: “We operate 24/7 and recruit year-round with 5-6 training sessions per year. We are 90 per cent volunteer-based relying on over 27,000 volunteer hours annually to answer nearly 45,000 calls per year. Develop skills for social work, counseling, mental health, policing, E-Comm 911, grad school and so much more.” Info: options.bc.ca/program/fraser-health-crisis-line, 604-584-5811, ext. 1309.

Canadian Cancer Society: “Campaign volunteers and Community Office Support volunteers are needed at our Surrey office at 10362 King George Blvd. For more information, contact kristina.gao@bc.cancer.ca or apply directly at Cancervolunteer.ca.

Alzheimer Society of B.C. seeks volunteers to help Surrey families live well with dementia. The society is looking for a volunteer to facilitate its local caregiver support group. “This involves leading a monthly meeting, maintaining group attendance records and using Society materials to provide information to the group.” A time commitment of three to six hours per month is required. Training is provided. Contact the Resource Centre at 604-449-5000 or info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org. Info: Alzheimerbc.org.

Surrey Hospice Society, which offers programs and services in hospice, palliative and bereavement care (all offered free of charge), needs volunteers and also donations to support its programs. To help, call 604-584-7006, email admin@surreyhospice.com or visit #1-15243 91st Ave., Surrey.

Surrey Art Gallery Association seeks volunteers for its gift shop at its Bear Creek Park facility. “If you enjoy meeting new people and local artists, being around unique and finely crafted artworks by artists from around the Lower Mainland, this is the place for you.” Contact Joan Owen, 604-531-8118.

MOVIE THEATRES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138th St. (Newton Centre, near 72nd Ave., Surrey). 604-592-4441. Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101st Ave. 604-581-1716, Landmarkcinemas.com

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72nd Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400.