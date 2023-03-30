SURREY EVENTS: ‘Madagascar Junior,’ PIGS tribute to Pink Floyd, Sikh heritage art show & more

A guide to Surrey-area events and attractions for March 30 and beyond

CONCERTS

PIGS: Canada’s Pink Floyd tribute band on Fearless Tour, Sunday, April 2 at Bell Performing Arts Centre. “Celebrating one of the greatest bands of all time with flawless performances of classic and rare Pink Floyd songs.” Info: bellperformingartscentre.com or call 604-507-6355. Also visit canadapinkfloyd.com.

“Bowed, Plucked, Strummed and Hammered”: Coffee Concert series performance Thursday, April 13 at Studio Theatre at Surrey Arts Centre, 13750 88 Ave. A Surrey Civic Theatres presentation. Cellist Anne Janelle and her ukulele-virtuoso husband, James Hill, join the Bergmann Duo for a cross-collaboration and innovative concert including works from the classical, folk, and contemporary repertoire.” Info: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

Take It To the Limit Eagles tribute show Saturday, April 22 at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre, presented by Moon Coin Productions. “This show features some of Canada’s finest musicians and vocalists performing your favourite Eagles hits.” Info: bellperformingartscentre.com or call 604-507-6355.

Jazz Vespers in the Valley concerts at Northwood United Church in Fleetwood on select Sundays, 3:30 p.m. Suggested donation $10. For schedule visit northwood-united.org or call 604-581-8454. Church at 8855 156 St., Surrey. April 16: Bonnie Northgraves; April 30: Diane Lines; May 14: Shruti Ramani; May 28: Sharon Minemoto; June 11: Bryn Kinders.

THEATRE/STAGE

Betty Huff Theatre Company stages “Madagascar Junior” April 3, 4 and 7, shows at 7 p.m. Elementary school’s theatre company stage at 13055 Huntley Ave., Surrey. Suitable for ages 5 and up. Info: bettyhufftheatre.ca, call 604-585-3104.

“Perfect Arrangement”: Surrey’s Pivot Theatre Co. stages Topher Payne’s play April 13-22 at Bethany-Newton United Church, 14853 60 Ave. Directed by Kayt Roth, play is set during the ‘Lavender Scare’ of the 1950s, about two homosexual couples who have married as heterosexuals to avoid scrutiny and persecution, Info: pivottheatre.ca.

“Small Things”: Surrey’s Naked Stage company presents stages reading of play that explores how the little differences keep us from understanding each other, April 21-23 at Newton Cultural Centre, about the quirky relationship between a very formal retired schoolteacher, her newly hired pugnacious housekeeper and her housekeepers drifter of a daughter. Info: nspsociety.com.

FESTIVALS

Surrey Festival of Dance returns to in-person performances by dancers from across the region for a month starting April 1 at Surrey Arts Centre (Bear Creek Park). Festival’s mission statement: “To provide a high-quality forum for dancers to perform, and to help promote and expand dance awareness in the community.” For schedule and more, visit surreyfestival.com, call 604 585 3320 or email info@surreyfestival.com.

Party for the Planet celebrates Earth Day in Surrey on Saturday, April 29 at Surrey Civic Plaza (city hall), 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., featuring live music, environmental demos, workshops, plant sale, marketplace and more. Info: partyfortheplanet.ca.

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/museum, 604-592-6956. “Surrey on Screen” exhibit of movie and TV moments in Surrey’s history, to April 18; also “Our Living Languages” travelling exhibit in Indigenous Hall, to April 9, and a Community Treasures exhibit focused on the history of Surrey Little Theatre.

ARTS

“Khazaana: A Treasure of Sikh Heritage” exhibit at Centre Stage, Surrey City Hall, on April 7-8. “Join us during the April long weekend for Sikh Heritage BC’s annual art exhibition. Khazaana means ‘treasure’ and this event will highlight a treasure trove of local Sikh artists, including fine art, poetry, film, as well as stage performances.” Info: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

Surrey Muse: Interdisciplinary art and literature presentation group meets on fourth Friday of each month except December (5:30-8:30 p.m.). Gatherings feature an author, a poet and an artist/performer at varying levels of artistic development, followed by an Open Mic session. Virtual gatherings continue for now. Info: surreymuse.wordpress.com, facebook.com/surreymuse.

GALLERIES

Charles Campbell in Conversation and Spring Opening at Surrey Art Gallery, April 15, 6:30 p.m. start. “Celebrate our spring exhibits, including Charles Campbell: An Ocean to Livity and Masi Medicine: Joyful Nourishment.” Free admission, 604-501-5566.

Art & Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon at Surrey Art Gallery, April 29, noon to 4 p.m. “Help increase the representation of women and non-binary artists on Wikipedia. Learn how to create and edit entries on the world’s largest online encyclopedia. Pre-researched artists and artworks will be available, or come with artists in mind.” 604-501-5566, surrey.ca/artgallery.

Surrey Art Gallery: Multiple galleries at Bear Creek Park, 88 Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery.

“Cindy Mochizuki: Autumn Strawberry (Dance Film),” to May 7; “Masi Medicine: Joyful Nourishment,” April 15 to June 18; “Charles Campbell: An Ocean to Livity,” April 15 to June 4; “ARTS 2023,” May 20 to Aug. 13.

Newton Cultural Centre features works by local artists at 13530 72 Ave., at venue of the Arts Council of Surrey. For calendar visit artscouncilofsurrey.ca, or call 604-594-2700.

Thursday Artist Talks: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on the first Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m. Free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. On Facebook.surreyartgalleryassociation. April 6: Langley-based artist Gabrielle Strauss invites people to explore the connection between art and soul, mind and body.

COMEDY

Yuk Yuk’s comedy club at Elements Casino Surrey, with shows Friday/Saturday at 17755 60 Ave., Cloverdale. For calendar and tickets, visit yukyuks.com/surrey or call 1-800-899-9136, ext. 0.

Gerry Dee’s “Best Medicine” comedy tour at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on April 27, starring the host of “Family Feud Canada” and star of award-winning sitcom “Mr. D.” Info: bellperformingartscentre.com or call 604-507-6355.

The Comic Strippers male-stripper parody and improv-comedy troupe returns to Bell Performing Arts Centre on May 5. All tickets $49, or $44 each in groups of six or more. Info: bellperformingartscentre.com or call 604-507-6355.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music and more at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub.

Dublin Crossing: Live music on stage at 18789 Fraser Hwy. 604-575-5470, online at Dublincrossing.com.

Mojitos: Latin music and more at The Turf Hotel, by bands and DJs, 12411 King George Blvd. Info: 778-223-6936, facebook.com/mojitosurrey.

Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca. DJ Paul the Wall (Fri./Sat.).

Brewster’s Pub: Live music Saturday nights at 7380 King George Blvd. No cover. Info: brewsterspub.ca, facebook.com/BrewstersPub.

MOVIES

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101 Ave. 604-581-1716, Info: Landmarkcinemas.com.

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72 Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400, cineplex.com.

FLEA MARKET

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176 St. (Hwy 15) and 62 Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

HERITAGE

Seedy Saturday at Historic Stewart Farm on Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “This year’s quaint event is ideal for local gardening gurus and amateurs alike. Bring your own open-pollinated seeds for the seed exchange, and purchase flower, vegetable, and herb seeds collected from Stewart Farm’s very own heirloom garden.” At 13723 Crescent Rd., South Surrey. Admission is free, sponsored by the Friends of the Surrey Museum and Archives Society. Call 604-591-4627 or visit www.surrey.ca/stewartfarm.

FUNDRAISERS

Greater Vancouver Roller Derby Association (GVRDA) hosts pub-night fundraiser Saturday, April 29 at Rusty’s in Cloverdale, 5-8 p.m. “All money raised will go directly to helping send our skaters to Calgary for the upcoming tournament Flat Track Fever this May.” Info on facebook.com/GVRDA, greatervancouverrollerderby.com.

COMMUNITY

Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade returns to the streets of Newton on Saturday, April 22 with close to 500,000 people expected to attend, starting and finishing at Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar. Route map, more info: SurreyVaisakhiParade.com.

LIBRARIES

Authors Among Us: Surrey Libraries hosts local authors for online Q & A sessions. For a detailed calendar of events/authors, visit surreylibraries.ca/events.

KIDS/YOUTH

Surrey Slam Jam: Youth event hosted by City of Surrey on Saturday, April 15 at Guildford Recreation Centre, in a day filled with basketball, dance, art, and culture. Surrey’s Humuzza, Red Bull Dance Your Style Canadian champion, will be a guest judge and performer. Free admission, open to youth aged 13-18. Basketball and dance competition held from noon to 8 p.m. Entry and more info: surrey.ca/slamjam.

MYzone and MYgame After School Drop-in Programs run from October to June at seven locations across Surrey. “These fun programs provide children ages 8-12 the opportunity to explore a variety of activities during critical after-school hours in a safe and fully supervised environment.” MYzone and MYgame are included with the purchase of a MY Fun Pass or annual children’s pass, via City of Surrey. To register for MYzone and MYgame without the purchase of a MY Fun Pass, a one-time fee of $27.75 per child and $16.75 per child, applies respectively. Info: surrey.ca/activities-parks-recreation/recreation-programs/children-age-6-to-12/mygame-after-school-drop-in-program.

SPORTS

Surrey Eagles: Junior A hockey games at South Surrey Arena. For schedule and tickets, visit surreyeagles.ca or call 604-531-GOAL (4625).

SENIORS

Senior’s bingo every Saturday from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in Whalley. Cards are 25 cents each. Telephone registration is required: 604-598-5898.

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling, dancing, picnics etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members (fully vaccinated) are welcome.” Call Georgie at 604-585-7304 or Bob at 778-545-5350.

TALK (Third Age Learning at Kwantlen): Program promises “creative and stimulating educational activities” for the 50-plus age group in Surrey and surrounding cities, with a mix of in-person and online events. TALK courses are “ideal for retirees who want to continue learning.” Fees range from $15 to $30, plus $10 annual membership fee. Info: kpu.ca/talk, 604-599-3077.

Seniors Centre Without Walls: Join various presenters for telephone-based exercises, literature or coffee clubs, learning mindfulness or estate planning. View details for information about the Seniors’ Centre Without Walls initiative by Seniors Come Share Society and register by calling 604-531-9400 ext. 205 or scww@comeshare.ca.

ATTRACTIONS

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Mini train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88 Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

BUSINESS

Surrey Cannabis Industry Dialogue hosted by Surrey Board of Trade, 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31 at Civic Hotel, Autograph Collection (13475 Central Ave.). “There is an opportunity for Surrey to create a structured, strategic, and responsible policy to allow cannabis operators to exist in Surrey. We need your advice. Leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry will engage in meaningful discussions on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the sector.” Info: Businessinsurrey.com.

“Surrey Agriculture and Agritech Forum” with Minister Pam Alexis, luncheon Thursday, April 13 at Civic Hotel (13475 Central Ave.). “Alexis, alongside a panel of experts, joins us to discuss Surrey and BC’s agriculture industry and the opportunities for agritech innovation and businesses.” Info: businessinsurrey.com.

Housing Crisis Solutions with Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon: Surrey Board of Trade hosts luncheon event Thursday, April 20 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, 11:30 a.m. start. Info and tickets: businessinsurrey.com.

“Impact Learning Lab: Accessing Global Talent” online event hosted by Surrey Board of Trade, 9 a.m. April 25, with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. “Learn how businesses can use Canada’s economic immigration program to support hiring needs and help drive economic growth. Janet Fan, Outreach Officer with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada in British Columbia, facilitates this session.” In her role, Janet assists stakeholders in navigating federal economic immigration programs.” Free. Info: businessinsurrey.com.

NATURE

Nature Work Parties: “Help care for Surrey parks by removing invasive plant species, cleaning up litter, and enhancing habitat within the park. Remove invasive plant species, clean up litter, and enhance habitat within the park. Tools and training are provided. Bring your family and friends; all ages are welcome.” For info and dates, visit surrey.ca/news-events/events/nature-work-parties.

City of Surrey spring tree-sale events: The second sale opens April 19 at 9 a.m. and closes May 3, with a pickup date of May 15. “I encourage residents to take the opportunity to purchase a high-quality tree at a very affordable price,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. All trees are $20 (includes taxes). Purchases will be made online and then later picked up from the Surrey Operations Centre (6651 148 St.). Info: surrey.ca/treesale.

EDUCATION

READ Surrey/White Rock Society’s Partners Program offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who want reading, writing or math support. “If you or someone you know needs literacy help, call Shanti at 778-242-7323 or email readswrs@gmail.com.” Info at readsurreywhiterock.com.

WALKS/RUNS

5K Foam Fest obstacle course fun run June 17 on Cloverdale Fairgrounds.”Rock out all day to awesome music, enjoy a free kids zone for kids 6 and under, taste delicious food, shop from local vendors and celebrate your success in our well-stocked beer garden.” Info: raceroster.com.

Surrey Trekkers Volksport Club: “A friendly walking club where everyone is welcome. We have a proud heritage as an associate of International Volkssporting with regularly scheduled walks throughout the Lower Mainland.” Walks are on Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays, most statutory holidays. Info: surreytrekkers.com.

Surrey Walks Together: City hall initiative encourages residents to “reconnect with others while walking to improve both mental and physical health.” Meeting locations are posted to Surrey Walks website (surrey.ca/parks-recreation/surrey-walks) along with other walking resources including trail maps, information on self-guided walks, walking groups, charity walks and more.

WORKSHOPS

The Network to Eliminate Violence in Relationships (NEVR) is offering free 3-hour online workshops every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 9am-12pm, 1pm-4pm. “The goal of the workshop is to learn to identify different types of abuse, support survivors of abuse and learn how to find additional supports and resources for survivors of abuse.” Email nevr@kpu to register for a free VIP workshop. Info: 604-599-2267.

CALLS

Peace Arch Chorus: A capella group celebrates 50th anniversary this year. Rehearsals are at Newton Cultural Centre under direction of Elvera Collier and assistant director Bev Feick. “Auditioned members are provided with excellent musical education and vocal coaching.” Chorus welcomes women to join. Info: peacearchchorus.ca.

Aequitas Singers: ”Located in Surrey, Aequitas Singers is an adult-only, non-auditioned choir that sings to bring hope, to raise awareness of social justice issues, and to have fun.” New singers can attend rehearsals Tuesdays at 7 p.m.; for details, email aequitassingerschoir@gmail.com. Info: aequitassingers.ca.

Soundscape A Capella Chorus: A mixed-voice, auditioned community chorus for adults. Rehearsals Tuesday evenings at Fraser Heights Secondary, Surrey. Info: soundscapesings.ca/auditions.

Handel Society Choir invites new members. Rehearsals are Tuesdays 7.30 p.m. at Cloverdale Canadian Reformed Church, on 174 Street and 60 Avenue. Soprano, alto, tenor and bass voices wanted.” Phone 604 202 7801 for information.

Westcoast Harmony Chorus: Group rehearses in Surrey at Parkland Community Church (9574 160th St.) on Wednesday evenings, 7 p.m. “A group of women and people of marginalized genders who love to sing and are personally committed to excellence and lasting friendships.” New members sought. Visit westcoastsings.com for info.

South Fraser Community Band accepts new members. Rehearsals Thursdays 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Earl Marriott Secondary, 15751 16 Ave. “Email Membership@sfcb.ca to let us know you’re interested.” Info: sfcb.ca.

HEALTH

Surrey No Longer Alone Nar-Anon Family Group (for people affected by someone else’s drug use) in-person meetings on Monday evenings, from 7-8 p.m. at Bethany-Newton United Church, 14853 60 Ave., Surrey. Entrance at north side of the church.

Recovery Canada: “We are a free, in-person, self-help support group for people experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression. In-person meeting Tuesdays 1:30-3pm at St. Cuthbert Anglican Church, 11601 82 Ave, Delta BC. For more info contact Anita at anitaendorse@gmail.com or 604-788-4633. The virtual meeting will continue Thursdays 7-8:30 pm. Contact Gilles at gilber005@yahoo.ca for more info, or visit RecoveryCanada.ca.

Surrey Prostate Cancer Support Group meetings on last Saturday of month at Valley View Memorial Gardens 14644 72 Ave., Surrey (no meetings July and December). “Everyone is invited who are interested in knowing more about prostate cancer. Coffee & cookies provided. Call 604 594-5257.”

VOLUNTEERS

Community Thrift Store: “Can you spare 4 hours a day to volunteer at Newton’s Community Thrift Store, a joint project of Surrey Hospice Society and Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society?” At 7138 King George Blvd. Call Donna at 604-599-9930 or visit shscommunitythriftstore.com/volunteer to learn more.

Surrey Art Gallery docent program seeks volunteers to lead weekday school group tours of contemporary art exhibitions. Visit “Volunteering at the Gallery” page on surrey.ca/artgallery or contact Chris Dawson-Murphy, Volunteer Coordinator, artsvolunteer@surrey.ca, 604-501-5198.

READ Surrey/White Rock Society is recruiting volunteer adult literacy tutors for their fall training. Info: readsurreywhiterock.com.

Fraser Health Crisis Line is marking 50 years of operation this year; that’s 50 years of 24/7 service delivered by volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, contact the Fraser Health Crisis Line: options.bc.ca/volunteer-at-options.