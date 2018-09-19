SURREY EVENTS GUIDE for Sept. 19 and beyond

Local Latin-funk band Santa Lucia LFR headlines “an exclusive night of rock & roll fiesta” at the Flamingo’s Redbird Room on Saturday, Sept. 22. See venue listing under Bars/Nightlife, or visit santaluciamusic.com.

CONCERTS

The Derina Harvey Band: Celtic-rock band plays dance-worthy music at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre on Friday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m. Tickets $24, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Under Paris Skies: Music of Edith Piaf” at Surrey City Hall’s Centre Stage theatre on Sept. 30, featuring the voice of Edie Daponte. “With her characteristic charm, exquisite musicianship and powerful vocals, award-winning singer Edie DaPonte brings to life Edith Piaf – widely regarded as France’s national chanteuse – for an unforgettable evening of music.” Concert at 3 p.m. Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/27100.aspx.

ABRA Cadabra: A Tribute to ABBA: Concert on Friday, Oct. 26 at Bell Performing Arts Centre (6250 144th St., Surrey), tickets $39.55/$55.55. “Family-friendly, community-connecting concert for all-ages and cultures with Canada’s Premier ABBA Tribute ‘ABRA Cadabra’ and ‘The Piano Man’, a Tribute to Elton John.” Info: iloveabba.com, bellperformingartscentre.com.

Jazz Vespers at Northwood United Church: Hour-long concert events on second and fourth Sundays at church, 8855 156th St., Surrey, 4 p.m. start, Northwood-united.org. Sept. 23: Diane Lines Quintet; Oct. 14: Peter Juric; Oct. 28: Steve Maddock; Nov. 4: The Arntzens Family Band; Nov. 11: Angela Verbrugge; Nov. 25: Jennifer Scott & Rene Worst.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub/band-calendar.

The Flamingo: Live entertainment in three bars, 10768 King George Blvd., Surrey. Info: theflamingo.ca/events.

Dublin Crossing: Live music and more at Irish-themed bar, 18789 Fraser Hwy., Surrey. 604-575-5470, Dublincrossing.com. Magic with Rick Mearns on Wednesdays.

The Taphouse Guildford: Upscale music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey, featuring DJ nights (Thurs.-Sat.), live music (Sun./Tues.), karaoke (Wed.), trivia (Mon.). Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca.

Elements Casino: Live music and special events at 300-seat licensed venue, 17755 60th Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Elementscasinosurrey.com.

ANTIQUES

Cloverdale Antique & Collectible Show on Saturday, Oct. 6 at Cloverdale Agriplex, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 17798 62 Ave, Surrey. Admission fee $5. “One of B.C.s biggest and best Antique & Collectible shows is back. Many new and 1st time vendors from all over Western Canada will be attending this show. This event is a must for any collector looking for glassware to records, home decor to advertising. There is a great selection of all types of interesting collectibles and antiques.” Info: 778-347-6794, cacsgroup.com.

MARKETS

Surrey Urban Farmers Market held at North Surrey rec centre/Surrey Central SkyTrain plaza to Oct. 6, Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m., 10275 City Parkway, featuring “Make, Bake or Grow” vendors, live music. Info: surreymarket.org, 778-228-FARM (3276), info@surreymarket.org.

Cloverdale Market Days: Live music, entertainment, vendors and more in downtown area of Cloverdale, final one for 2018 on Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 176th Street between 56A and 58 Avenue. Event organized by Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Association (CAEA).Info: cloverdale-ae.ca.

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176th St. (Hwy 15) and 62nd Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

Clayton Community Farmer’s Market at Clayton Heights Secondary School, 7003 188 St., from 10am to 3pm on alternating Sundays, to Sept. 30. Check claytonfarmersmarket.org for schedule.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Savannah Sipping Society”: Surrey’s Naked Stage organization presents a reader’s theatre production at Newton Cultural Centre from Sept. 21-23. “An impromptu happy hour brings 4 women together in Savannah, where they find a bond made of determination, misadventures and shared liquid refreshment.” Tickets $15 via brownpapertickets.com and at door. Info: nakedstage.net.

“The Piano Teacher”: Arts Club Theatre Company presents this Dorothy Dittrich play at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage from Oct. 10-20. “Erin, a concert pianist, hasn’t touched a piano since her husband died. As Elaine, a piano teacher, gently reacquaints Erin with her instrument, other life changes follow. A simple update to Erin’s home, for instance, brings the unexpected companionship of a contractor, Tom.” Box office: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

ATTRACTIONS

Surrey’s Heritage Rail offers passengers “a journey back in time” on rail between Cloverdale and Sullivan (a 55-minute round trip) aboard restored interurban rail car, on Saturdays and Sundays to Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Not open on statutory holidays. Station at Highway 10 and 176A St. Info: 604-574-9056, fvhrs.org.

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88th Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

EMPLOYMENT

“Get Surrey Working” Hiring Fair at Newton Recreation Centre on Thursday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 13730 72nd Ave., hosted by WorkBC Employment Services Centre and Pacific Community Resources Society. Free admission, 30 participating employers. “Annual hiring fair featuring employers committed to inclusive hiring practices in recognition of the Province’s Disability Employment Month. Bring your resume and meet with employers from various industries.” Info: getsurreyworking2018.eventbrite.ca, SurreyWorkBC.ca.

SPORTS/REC

Cloverdale Open 2018 table tennis tournament Oct. 6 at Cloverdale Recreation Centre (6188 176 St) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Join us for our 5th Annual Table Tennis Tournament and play in a competitive match or a fun recreational game. This tournament will include divisions for all skill levels and age groups. Visit Cloverdale Recreation Centre and register in person, or call 604-501-5100/604-598-7960. Fee is $18 per person.

EXPO

Vancity Women’s Expo & Pop-Up event Sept. 21-22 at Cloverdale Agriplex and Showbarn. “Vancouver’s Freshest Women’s Event of the Year” features 120 exhibitors, workshops, stage presentations and more. All exhibitor booth services and supplies are provided by Levy Show Services Inc. Info: vancitywomensexpo.com or call 604-392-9536.

FAMILY

“Fall Family Fun Day” at Newton Recreation Centre, 13730 72 Ave., on Saturday, Sept. 22 from noon to 4 p.m. “Join us for a fun day of fall crafts, games, snacks, activities, face painting and more. All ages are welcome.” Info: 604-501-5540.

Honey Harvest BBQ at Cloverdale’s The Honeybee Centre on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 2 to 7 p.m. Second annual event to include beekeeping and extracting demos, games for kids, local vendors, more, rain or shine. At 7480 176th St., Surrey. Info: 604-575-2337, honeybeecentre.com.

FESTIVALS

Scarecrow Festival: Fourth annual event hosted by Art’s Nursery from Sept. 22 to Oct. 31. More than 50 “creative and crazy” scarecrows, sponsored by local companies, will be on display. Kickoff event Sept. 22 with Build-A-Scarecrow station, scavenger hunt, hay rides, kids activities and more, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 8940 192nd St., Surrey. Info: 604-882-1201, artsnursery.com.

Olde Harvest Fair at Historic Stewart Farm in South Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This free all-ages event celebrates local harvest with food, traditional fair games, live entertainment and more, at 13723 Crescent Road. “Visitors are welcome to explore the 1894 farmhouse, roam the grounds, enjoy a leisurely picnic, partake in a game of croquet, or simply relax and take in the scenic water views.” Free event, but donations to Sources Food Bank are encouraged. Info: 604-592-6956, surrey.ca/stewartfarm.

Arts4All Festival: New event in Surrey runs from Friday, Sept. 28 to Sunday, Sept. 30, featuring a variety of events celebrating the City of Surrey’s 25th anniversary, including visual and literary art competitions, hands-on art activities, visual art exhibits, literary readings, demonstrations, performances, artisan fairs and storytelling. Info: arts4allfestival.com.

CONFERENCE

“State of Newton” breakfast event hosted by Newton BIA on Thursday, Sept. 27. “An opportunity for the business community to engage in a dialogue that showcases the upcoming investment opportunities for Newton. The presentation outlines the Newton BIA’s proposals and policy directions for the upcoming year, as well as a detail of the achievements of 2018.” Keynote address by Mayor Linda Hepner, with opening remarks from MLA Harry Bains. Event at 7327 137th St., Surrey, starting at 8:30 a.m. with tradeshow. Info: newtonbia.com.

“Finding Your Roots” conference on Oct. 13 at Surrey Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 6270 126th St., Surrey. Annual genealogy and family history conference held from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm., with 38 different classes covering various topics in family history or genealogy. “These classes are presented for the novice to the advanced researcher. Speakers are all experts in their field and will bring a vast array of knowledge to the participants.” Info: findingyourroots.ca.

CIVIC ELECTION

All Candidates Meeting – Mayor and Council: Tuesday, Sept. 25, 6-8 pm, at City Centre Library, 10350 University Drive, Room 120. “All Candidates Meeting for Mayor and Council Candidates regarding affordable housing issues hosted by the Surrey Homelessness & Housing Task Force (representing 30 service providers in Surrey).” Info: shhtf.ca.

FUNDRAISERS

“Friends of PICS Gala” in support of PICS Diversity Village on Oct. 6, 6-10 p.m., at Mirage Banquet Hall, 17767 64 Ave., Surrey. “PICS Diversity Village will be a 140 bed facility fully equipped to care for the elderly who need personalized attention in a setting which is familiar to them.” The event will have performances by local artists, food, games, and door prizes, with keynote address by B.C. Premier John Horgan. Info: pics.bc.ca.

COMEDY

“Kwantlen Improv” drop-in workshops every Monday at KPU Surrey from 5 to 7 p.m., 12666 72nd Ave. “Kwantlen Polytechnic University students and members of the public are invited to laugh and learn with Daniel Chai every Monday in Birch 250! Come and learn theatre games, communication techniques, make new friends and have fun! No experience necessary.” Free for current students, $5 for alumni & KPU Staff, and $10 for public. Info: thefictionals.com.

The Comic Strippers: All-male comedy improv show returns to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Friday, Jan. 25. Tickets $42 via bellperformingartscentre.com, 604 507-6355. ”A male stripper parody and improv comedy show; your favourite comedy bodies are back with a new show, more moves and even quicker wits.” Show info: www.thecomicstrippers.com.

FOOD/DRINKS

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108th Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer.” Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

Holy Cross Ukrainian Church (13753 108th Ave., Surrey) can provide pyrogies and cabbage rolls for your large family gathering or reunion any time. Call 778-387-7071 for orders.

DANCES

Pre-teen Dances at six locations across Surrey on select dates. “We have great concession, awesome light shows, and music that you and your friends will love to dance to.” Info: 604-501-5100, surrey.ca/culture-recreation/20955.aspx.

An evening of live music and dancing at Eaglequest Coyote Creek, Saturday, Sept 22 from 7-11 p.m. with retro/British rock band, Nasty Habits. Doors and cash bar are open at 6, with food from Creekside Grill. Info: letsdanceevents.ca, call 604-538-7868. Admission $20.

Surrey Fiddlers Old Time Dance takes place at Don Christian Recreation Centre, 6220 184th St., Surrey, on first Tuesday of every month, except July and August, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $4. For info, call Evan, 604-576-1066.

Dance Without Limits (Surrey) on Thursdays at Chuck Bailey Rec Centre, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey. “The Cerebral Palsy Association of BC is offering a free, inclusive art program for children and youth 5-15 years old with any type of disability. Family members, siblings and friends are welcome. The program is run on a drop-in basis.” Info: bccerebralpalsy.com/programs/dance-without-limits.

Learn to Square Dance events at Chuck Bailey rec centre on Thursday evenings (Sept. to June), 6:30 p.m. start, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey, hosted by Wheeling 8’s Square Dance Club. “We are a wheelchair square dance club that do square dancing in wheel chairs. We welcome people in wheelchairs and their caregivers and any other people that would like to learn. We are a busy club going out to different places to show off our dancing skills.” Contact: Darlene, darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Scottish Country Dance classes at Sullivan Hall, 6306 152nd St., Surrey. Hosted by White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club. “First class free, drop-in fee $5.” Events are held on Wednesday evenings each week, starting at 7 p.m. For info, call Maureen at 604-536-1367 or visit Wrscdc.org.

T.W. Twirlers Square Dance Club hosts events every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Christian Life Assembly Church, #110-12332 Patullo Place, Surrey. All-ages event, first night is free admission. “It is ‘Friendship Set To Music.’ Come out and have fun learning to dance and meet new friends, for a social, fun night out.” Info: darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Surrey International Folk Dancing meets Thursdays from 7 to 10 pm at Walnut Road Elementary, 16152 82nd Ave., Surrey, from September to June. “First time free, no partner required. Wear comfortable shoes.” $4 drop-in fee. Info: Call Dale, 604-496-4236, Surreyfolkdance.org.

AWARDS

2018 Community Leader Awards: 16th annual event presented by Surrey Now-Leader at Eaglequest Golf Course on Wednesday, Nov. 14, with awards in 12 categories, including Coach, Teacher, Courage/Bravery, Above and Beyond, Emergency Service, Service Organization Volunteer, Volunteer, Youth Volunteer, Environmental Leader, Community Builder, Seniors’ Advocate and Leader of the Year. Nominate someone by Oct. 15 deadline, via email sent to cla@surreynowleader.com, or mail #102-5460 152nd St., Surrey, B.C., V3S 5J9. Submissions should be approximately 250 words detailing the person’s work in the community.

SENIORS

“Empowering Patient and Caregivers” event on Thursday, Sept. 20 at Guildford Seniors Village, 14568-104A Ave., 2 to 4 p.m. Free. “Join Patient Pathways for an engaging and comprehensive presentation on planning for your future health needs. Using a case-study approach, follow along with real stories about putting the pieces together and having their needs and wishes honoured.” Info: patientpathways.ca, 604-374-2789.

“Focus on Seniors Forum – Transportation” event at Cloverdale Recreation Centre (6188 176 St.) on Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. “Valuable information for seniors, their families and caregivers. Listen to educated speakers, visit interactive resource booths, enjoy a free lunch and enter for a chance to win a door prize.” Topics include transportation options for seniors living in Surrey, pedestrian, personal and transit safety, City of Surrey’s Public Safety plans, TransLink services for seniors.” Info: Call 604-501-5100 (reg #:4622848).

National Seniors Day Celebration on Friday, Sept. 28 at Surrey City Hall from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. “A full day of free entertainment presented by the Age Friendly Strategy for Seniors and the Seniors Advisory Committee. Enjoy a musical performance by Wheat in the Barley, ‘Ask the Experts’ Panel featuring Dr. Art Hister, Expert Talks from the Alzheimer Society of BC and Active Aging BC, Fast Film Fest, a light lunch, and door prizes. Register online or call 604-501-5100 (reg #: 4622990).”

Tennis Club for Seniors (55+) plays Tuesday and Friday at Newton Athletic Park courts from 9 a.m. to noon. “Come join us. We welcome all abilities and play for fun and exercise.” Contact Newton Seniors Centre or Jan McLellan, 604-502-7844.

Jamming at Fleetwood: Golden-agers are invited to join group of senior musicians that meets every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at 15996 84th Ave. “We play for the sheer pleasure of entertaining a dedicated audience who come in to listen or dance, every week. Lunch is available for purchase, and you can try your luck at winning a 50/50 draw.” Info: contact Mildred, email truderung37@gmail.com or call 604-789-5037.

VISUAL ART

Art Together gatherings at Surrey Art Gallery: “Make art, meet friends, and share your ideas. If you’re a young person, the gallery wants your help planning upcoming projects, programs, and events. This is a unique opportunity to create do-it-together art projects and learn a range of art media shoulder-to-shoulder with emerging to established mentoring artists.” Twice-month events, typically, at gallery. Email artgallery@surrey.ca to get involved, or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/21721.aspx.

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88th Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “Kathy Slade: This is a chor­­­­d. This is another,” “Maggie Orth: Moving Towards Stillness,” and “Connecting Threads,” to Dec. 16; “The Art of Warmth: Peace Arch Weavers and Spinners Guild,” to Nov. 10; “Jim Bizzocchi: Ambient Landscape,” to January 2019.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month at Bear Creek Park facility, 7:30 p.m. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. Oct. 4: Hannah Bennett on “Art and the In-Between.”

Newton Cultural Centre showcases works by local artists at 13530 72nd Ave. Info: 604-594-2700, Artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight. Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca. To Jan. 6: Nicolas Sassoon: “Liquid Landscapes” (Artist Talk: Friday, Sept. 28, 7−8pm).

NETWORKING

Valley Women’s Network Luncheons held on last Wednesday of every month at Eaglequest Golf Club, 7778 152nd St., Surrey. Event fee $27, or $30 at door for non-members. “Come share your business successes, goals with us and let us help one another.” Info: Valleywomensnetwork.com, 604-940-9355.

BUSINESS

“Grow with Google” tour stops in Surrey at City Centre Library on Friday, Sept. 21, with workshops from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Event to provide Surrey business owners with the skills neeed to grow their businesses. Surrey marks the first city on the Canadian Grow with Google tour.” Free admission. To register, visit g.co/GrowSurrey. Event at 10350 University Dr., Surrey.

“How to sell your products/services to the BC Government”: Surrey Board of Trade hosts a government procurement workshop with Minister Jinny Sims on Sept. 25 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. at Eaglequest Golf Course, 7778 152 St., Surrey. Fee: $25 members, $35 non-members. 604-581-7130.

Surrey Hot Topic Dialogue on “Cannabis and the Workplace – Issues, Impacts & Responsibilities” on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at Civic Plaza Hotel in Surrey. “On Oct. 17, a transformative law will change across Canada changing the way cannabis is grown, sold, possessed, and consumed.” Breakfast event at 13475 Central Ave., Surrey, 7:30 a.m. start. Info: businessinsurrey.com or email info@businessinsurrey.com.

SBOT Business Reception at Four Points by Sheraton Surrey on Wednesday, Sept. 26, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. “An evening of networking and fun at the newly renovated Four Points by Sheraton Surrey Hotel, a brand of upscale hotels targeted towards business travellers and small conventions. Come and enjoy drinks, appetizers, win prizes, and make new business contacts while networking with Surrey’s growing and diverse business community.” At 10410 158th St., Surrey. Free admission. To register, visit businessinsurrey.com or call 604-581-7130.

Business and the Arts: 15th annual reception recognizes Surrey Civic Treasures award winners Tuesday, Oct. 2 at Surrey Arts Centre, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Music by The Apartment and Pat Chessell Band.

Surrey Agriculture Leadership Awards: Nominations are sought for event presented by Surrey Board of Trade, to recognize “achievement and innovation that has helped to change the landscape of agriculture in Surrey. A Surrey Board of Trade membership is not required, however the nominees must be based in Surrey.” Nomination deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 5 (contact Rhona Doria at rhona@businessinsurrey.com or 604-634-0344). Winner to be announced at a SBOT reception on Nov. 15.

EDUCATION

Free Family Education Series every Wednesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., in Newton area. Contact Semone Trautman for location details (semone.trautman@fraserhealth.ca, 778-240-5431). “This is a free education series for families/natural supports who are supporting an adult loved one with a mental illness.”

Surrey English Language Centre provides free English language classes for new immigrants to Canada with proof of permanent residence, age 17 or older. “We offer full-time and evening LINC classes year-round, funded by Citizenship and Immigration Canada.” To register, call 604-582-7479, email selc@shaw.ca, visit 9801 King George Blvd. (suites #111 and #350), Surrey.

Free “English for the Workplace” classes at PICS in new Project Based Language Training Program (PBLT). “Students will learn and develop soft skills, job search, resume writing, interview skills, networking and much more.” Call 604-596-7722, ext. 138. Free childminding on site.

GARDENING

North Surrey Horticultural Society meets at 7:30 p.m. on third Monday of the month, March through October, in the basement of Grace Community Church, 14618 110th Ave. “We have guest speakers on a wide variety of topics, a show bench, a sharing table, and like to get together and have fun and learn about gardening. We welcome all who are interested in gardening. Come by and drop in to a meeting and join us for coffee.” Info: 604-588-8977.

Cloverdale Garden Club meets on the second Thursday of the month, from September to June, at Clayton Community Hall, 18513 70th Ave., Surrey. Annual membership is $20, drop-in fee is $3. For information, contact Nancy, 604-530-4197.

South Surrey Garden Club: The club meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Wednesday (except August and December) at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 12953 20th Ave. “We have a very active and full program with great speakers, field trips and workshops.” Info: Contact Kathy Starke at 604 535 8264 or visit Southsurreygardenclub.ca.

NATURE

Nature Club at Urban Safari Rescue Society: “Send your child on a journey through the animal world. The next session begins Sept. 22 (10am to 12pm), for 7 weeks of exploration. This unique program introduces your child to concepts such as habitat, conservation, animal characteristics and much more with lesson plans, crafts, activities and some hands on experience with some of our animals when appropriate.” To register call 604-531-1100 or email info@urbansafari.ca. Web: urbansafari.ca.

National Tree Day Planting Party at Hazelnut Meadows Community Park (6840 140 St.) on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.”Celebrate National Tree Day by helping to plant native trees and shrubs in Hazelnut Meadows Community Park. Enjoy live music and nature activities while helping to grow Surrey’s urban forest. There will also be a free lunch for planters (while supplies last). Tools and training provided. Groups of 10+ please contact us at 604-501-7687.”

Birding Walks at various parks in Surrey hosted by Surrey Nature Centre (604-502-6065, environment@surrey.ca). Free to attend. “Join a local naturalist for a series of free monthly walks (September through May) to discover Surrey’s birds. Learn how these amazing creatures are adapted to their habitat and why our local urban parks are so important for their survival.” These walks are drop-in, rain or shine. “Please dress for the weather and bring a pair of binoculars and a field guide, if you have them.” Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/24773.aspx.

PROGRAMS

Divorce Care service program for those going through divorce or separation. Group sessions in Surrey every Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. One-time charge of $25 to cover cost of manual/study book. Email johann.breyten@gmail.com or call 604-542-9300.

LIBRARIES

Coast Capital Reading Buddies program at Surrey Libraries: “Parents, does your child need practice reading? If your child is in grades 2-4 and could benefit from reading practice, sign him/her up for this free program,” at various libraries in Surrey. Info: surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/coast-capital-savings-reading-buddies.

WALKS/RUNS

Kidney Walk: The Kidney Foundation’s annual event helps raise funds and hope for people living with kidney disease, on Sept. 23 at Surrey’s Bear Creek Park, among other sites in B.C. Info: kidneywalk.ca.

CIBC Run for the Cure at Surrey’s Bear Creek Park on Sunday, Sept. 30. “The CIBC Run for the Cure is a 5k or 1k walk or run that raises funds for the Canadian Cancer Society. It is the largest single-day, volunteer-led event in Canada in support of the breast cancer cause.” To register, visit cibcrunforthecure.com.

CLUBS/GROUPS

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a smaller group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling and dancing, picnics, etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members are welcome.” Call Roy at 604-593-1918 or Lyla at 604-594-2860.

Surrey Trekkers walking club hosts walks for all ages. First five walks are free, then $1 or $2 depending on type of walk, with socializing after walks. Info: surreytrekkers.com.

Surrey Beekeepers Association meetings held on third Wednesday of each month, 7:30 p.m. start at Honeybee Centre, 7480 176th St., Surrey. Contact Don or Fran Carter, 604-591-3262. “All welcome to attend and learn about bees.”

CFUW (Canadian Federation of University Women) North Delta/Surrey is a club open to all women graduates, students and associates who support the mission and ideals of CFUW, which provides annual scholarships and bursaries to deserving female graduates who are going on to university. The club meets monthly from September to June. Contact Heather at 604-591-7678 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey Grand Opening event on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 17710 56A Ave. “Be among the first to play, laugh and explore Surrey’s very own museum. Check out ‘Dinosaurs Unearthed,’ the TD Explore Zone and the preliminary designs for ‘The Rivers that Connect Us’ by k’wy’i’y’e Spring Salmon Studio (Drew Atkins, Phyllis Atkins, and Aaron Jordan). Bring the family to experience live performances, textile demonstrations, crafts, activities and scavenger hunts.” Free, 604-592-6956.

Museum of Surrey: Closed for renovations until Sept. 29 (grand re-opening date). Located at 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/heritage, 604-592-6956.

Historic Stewart Farm: Facility located at site of 1894 farmhouse and heritage gardens, at 13723 Crescent Rd., South Surrey. Info: 604-592-6956, www.surrey.ca/heritage.

Surrey Archives: Info: 604-502-6459 or archives@surrey.ca. 17671 56th Ave, Cloverdale.

HEALTH

Prostate Cancer Support Group – Surrey: Monthly meeting on Saturday, Sept. 29, 10 am start, at Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave. Surrey. Speaker is Pardeep Chatha, Reg. Clinical Counsellor of BC Cancer – Surrey. Topic: using congnitive behavioural techniques, & self-compassion to reduce stress. All are welcome. For info at prostatecancerbcsupportgroup.ca or 604 594-5257.

Peer Family Support Group meets on the first Thursday of the month, 6:30 to 7:30 pm at 9803 140th St., Surrey (Newton area). 19+, free. “This is a free support group for families/natural support people who are supporting an adult loved one who struggles with mental health.” For details, contact Jennifer Hopkins (jennifer.hopkins@fraserhealth.ca, 778-241-6825).

Mental Health Family and Friends Info Night: “Support and information for friends and family of people struggling with mental illness. New members are always welcome,” on first and third Thursday of every month at SMH- Psychiatry Board room, 4th floor. For more information, call Hardeep 604-574-1976 or frasersouth@bcss.org

Al-Anon: “When you don’t know where to turn because someone drinks too much, Al-Anon family groups can help.” Call 888-425-2666, M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or visit Al-anon.alateen.org.

Nar Anon: “If you have a family member or friend struggling with addiction problems, then Nar Anon may be the place for you. We meet Tuesdays at Bethany-Newton United Church, 60th and 148th St., Surrey. Meetings start at 7:45 p.m.” Info: nar-anonbcregion.org.

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program, on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Elim Village – The Oasis, 9008 158th St., Surrey. “A self-management program designed for people who have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer. Caregivers are also welcome to attend.” Info: Selfmanagementbc.ca.

Surrey Multiple Sclerosis support meetings held on the last Wednesday of every month, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church, 9165 160th St., Surrey. Info: Contact Cheryl (tcheryl@telus.net, 604-581-3758) or Barb (778-373-0284).

Tao Healing Group (formerly Soul Power) Surrey: “Learn simple but powerful self-healing techniques for any aspect of life, with Certified Healers and Teachers. Receive free healing and blessings.” Tuesday evenings at 7pm, Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr., “Everyone is welcome, and no previous experience is necessary.” By donation, info: 778-379-9920.

CALLS

The Vaudevillians are looking for someone with experience operating a sound board to assist us in putting on shows. “We are a troupe of senior entertainers who volunteer their time singing and dancing for other seniors. The funds we raise go to support the Douglas College Performing Arts Program.” Contact Barbara Hall, barbaravaudevillians@shaw.ca or call 604-596-8110.

The Versatiles seek retirees to join their ranks – those who like entertaining, singing, dancing or just acting out. Call 604-613-3116 for more information on the group, and for time and locations of rehearsals, starting Monday, Aug. 20.

Peace Arch Women’s Chorus rehearses Wednesdays at Newton Cultural Centre from 7 to 10 p.m., 13530 72 Ave. “We are a women’s singing group – we perform a cappella, barbershop style. Visitors, guests, and interested women of all ages are welcome to drop in. Come watch us sing, warm up with us on the risers, find out if you are a Sweet Adeline in waiting.” Info: peacearchsings.com or contact Jude, 604 892 4997.

The Vaudevillians are auditioning now for their 2018 show. “If you sing, dance, act, play a musical instrument or have any other theatrical talent, and would like to be a part of this fun-loving group of seniors, then we invite you to come out to a rehearsal and meet the troupe. We rehearse every Monday at Surrey Free Methodist Church on 96th Avenue.” Contact Alannah Jacques at 604-594-6645 or ajacques@dccnet.com.

The Aequitas Singers, a community-based, non-auditioned choir, seeks new members (19+). With philosophy of “justice, respect, equality,” choir meets at David Brankin Elementary, 9160 128th St., Surrey, on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. (at back of the school, near grass field). Contact artistic director Carol Sirianni at sirianni_c@surreyschools.ca or 604-595-6029. Open rehearsals Sept. 11, 18, 25.

VOLUNTEERS

Surrey Hospice Volunteer Training Program from Sept. 20 to Nov. 3 at #101-13463 78th Ave. Fee is $100. “This 33-hour course provides an introduction to Hospice Palliative Care, knowledge and skills necessary to work as a hospice volunteer with those impacted by serious, life threatening illness or grieving a loss by death. Some topics covered are Palliative Care; Bereavement; Communication; Self-Care. This course is experiential and will require participants to share on a personal level.” Info: surreyhospice.com/volunteer, 604-584-7006.

Guildford Lions Club seeks new members for its work in the community. Club meets on second and fourth Tuesday of month, 6:30 p.m., at Boston Pizza restaurant, 15125 100th Ave. For info, email guildfordlions@outlook.com or contact Joe Brown, 778-319-9606.

Surrey Hospice Society: “Gain confidence by giving back to your community, develop skills for working in Social Work, Counseling, Mental Health professions. We have opportunities for you to join our expanding palliative and bereavement programs.” Info: surreyhospice.com.

Surrey RCMP accepts volunteer applications “from individuals with a keen interest in public safety and making a positive difference through community and crime prevention programs,” via surrey.rcmp.ca. “Volunteers participate in a variety of crime prevention programs and play a key role at events across the city, hosting Surrey RCMP information booths and providing public safety information.”

Volunteer docents sought at Surrey Art Gallery: Volunteers needed to lead weekday school group tours of gallery’s contemporary art exhibitions. Info: surrey.ca/artgallery or contact Chris Dawson-Murphy, Volunteer Co-ordinator, at artsvolunteer@surrey.ca or 604-501-5198.

Volunteer Cancer Drivers organization seeks drivers in North Surrey/North Delta and other communities. “We have over 100 volunteer drivers but need more to meet the increasing demand for service to cancer patients.” Info: volunteercancerdrivers.ca or phone 604-515-5400.

The Learning Disabilities Association of BC is recruiting volunteers for its fall tutoring program to help children and youth learn to read or do math. Training provided. Call 604-591-5156 for info, or email info@ldafs.org.

Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland needs volunteer mentors throughout the Lower Mainland, especially in Surrey. “As we grow to support more girls in Surrey, so too must we grow our pool of volunteers.” Info: 604-873-4525, bigsisters.bc.ca.

Fraser Health Crisis Line needs volunteers: “We operate 24/7 and recruit year-round with 5-6 training sessions per year. We are 90 per cent volunteer-based relying on over 27,000 volunteer hours annually to answer nearly 45,000 calls per year. Develop skills for social work, counseling, mental health, policing, E-Comm 911, grad school and so much more.” Info: options.bc.ca/program/fraser-health-crisis-line, 604-584-5811, ext. 1309.

Canadian Cancer Society: “Campaign volunteers and Community Office Support volunteers are needed at our Surrey office at 10362 King George Blvd. For more information, contact kristina.gao@bc.cancer.ca or apply directly at Cancervolunteer.ca.

Alzheimer Society of B.C. seeks volunteers to help Surrey families live well with dementia. The society is looking for a volunteer to facilitate its local caregiver support group. “This involves leading a monthly meeting, maintaining group attendance records and using Society materials to provide information to the group.” A time commitment of three to six hours per month is required. Training is provided. Contact the Resource Centre at 604-449-5000 or info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org. Info: Alzheimerbc.org.

Surrey Hospice Society, which offers programs and services in hospice, palliative and bereavement care (all offered free of charge), needs volunteers and also donations to support its programs. To help, call 604-584-7006, email admin@surreyhospice.com or visit #1-15243 91st Ave., Surrey.

Surrey Art Gallery Association seeks volunteers for its gift shop at its Bear Creek Park facility. “If you enjoy meeting new people and local artists, being around unique and finely crafted artworks by artists from around the Lower Mainland, this is the place for you.” Contact Joan Owen, 604-531-8118.

MOVIE THEATRES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138th St. (Newton Centre, near 72nd Ave., Surrey). 604-592-4441. Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101st Ave. 604-581-1716, Landmarkcinemas.com

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72nd Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400.