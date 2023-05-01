Surrey actor happy to be ‘living a version of myself on stage’ in story of modern motherhood

Rahat Saini stars in the new comedy-drama ‘Unexpecting,’ about a lesbian couple who want a baby

From left to right, actors Melissa Oei, Rahat Saini, Elizabeth Barrett and Jessica Heafey in “Unexpecting,” staged by Zee Zee Theatre starting Friday, May 5 at Studio 16 in Vancouver. (Submitted photo: Tina Krueger-Kulic/Zee Zee Theatre)

As an actor who identifies as bisexual, Surrey resident Rahat Saini says starring in the queer theatrical story of “Unexpecting” is an empowering and exciting experience.

In a new comedy-drama that explores marriage, friendship and modern motherhood, Saini plays struggling writer Annie, who with painter Josephine has been trying to start a family for five years and live happily ever after in East Vancouver. Just when they begin to second-guess their relationship and choices, the opportunity to adopt a baby arrives.

Written by Bronwyn Carradine, the play is produced by Zee Zee Theatre for a three-week run on Studio 16’s stage in Vancouver starting with a preview Friday (May 5). Tickets and show details are found on zeezeetheatre.ca.

“The writing is spectacular, and I’m so excited that we get to bring this story to the stage,” said Saini in a phone call Monday, days before opening night (Saturday).

“It’s been a long road for this couple, about five years of them trying to start a family,” she added. “The show is a beautiful window into what the adoption process can look like, and how complicated and challenging it can be, especially for couples in queer families.”

The female-led play also stars Elizabeth Barrett, Jessica Heafey and Melissa Oei.

Surrey-based actor Rahat Saini. (Photo: Rebecca Roberts)

Until now, Saini has never played one-half of a central relationship in a play before. “And this one involves a lesbian couple,” she noted. “I’m excited to live a version of myself on stage.”

Carradine’s “Unexpecting” is described as a love letter to female relationships in our modern world. The play features a cast largely of queer actors and director (Cameron Mackenzie), and is also written by a queer playwright.

Raised in India as a girl, Saini graduated from Panorama Ridge Secondary in 2015 and later studied theatre and education at the University of Victoria. After that, she moved back home to Surrey.

“High school is where I knew I wanted to be an actor,” she recalled, “but I’ve always been a performer. My mom tells the story about how I would sing Bollywood songs when she changed my diapers.”

Saini’s bio details her work as an actor, comedian and storyteller, with roles on stage and film/TV. Credits include Hallmark movies (“The Journey Ahead,” “Match Me, Please”) and theatre productions for the Phoenix company, among others.

“I think one day I will teach, because it runs in my bloodline, but that’s the backup plan, not Plan A, which is acting,” explained Saini, who has a side gig as tour guide of Vancouver-area film sites. “It’s my dream to be in film and TV, because I grew up loving Bollywood movies.”

This week, Saini and the others will perform “Unexpecting” in front of an audience for the first time. The script was initially developed as part of the Arts Club Theatre Company’s “Listen to This Series,” and first presented as an audio play in February 2021.

In celebration of its 15th-anniversary season, Zee Zee Theatre is offering accessible pricing for “Unexpecting.” Each performance will have 15 “reduced barrier” tickets available for $15 each, excluding the preview performance on May 5.

“While ‘Unexpecting’ is a joyful and insightful celebration of queer love and the intricacies of relationships, this play is truly for anyone who has struggled with their decision to become parents,” Mackenzie said in a news release.

The play, Zee Zee’s founder says, is “full of quick-witted humour and enormous heart,” and offers Vancouver audiences “a fresh perspective on love, loss, commitment, and the unpredictable journey towards modern motherhood.”



