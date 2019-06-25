Hip-hop dance is the focus of an afternoon event at Surrey City Hall on Friday, June 28.

Street dance competition outdoors in Surrey on first day of summer break

DJ, prizes, activities, a food truck and more Friday at Surrey City Hall Plaza

An event billed as Surrey’s first outdoor street dance competition is set for Friday (June 28) on the plaza outside city hall.

The free event is organized as a way for youth under 25 “who want to showcase their break-dance and hip-hop skills,” from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

”Surrey’s grassroots dance community has rapidly grown and after resounding feedback from youth to have an outdoor space to showcase their talent, the city is kicking off the first day of summer break with its first Street Dance Showcase,” says an event advisory.

The goal of this event is “to support youth in positive activities and peer to peer relationships, which is a key priority for the City.”

Highlights will include a DJ, prizes, activities, a food truck and refreshments provided by the SAFE Program. Spectator seating will be provided, and all ages are welcome to attend.

“There will be 3 versus 3 All-Styles Battles and 1 versus 1 Breakdance Battles,” notes a post on the city’s website. “The event will be DJed by Freshleecut and emceed by Will & Yonis. The battles will be judged by Jammin’ Cameron, Sevi & Thaiyo. Each winner will get $100 plus swag.”

Those who want to compete are asked to confirm their attendance on Recreation Surrey’s Facebook event page (“Surrey Youth: Street Dance Showcase”).


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
‘Epic’ Surrey Pride party to celebrate 20th anniversary at Central City Plaza

Just Posted

Judge adjusts Charter award in RCMP assault case in Surrey

Former Surrey hotel manager was awarded $65,000 in damages after RCMP assaulted him

‘Epic’ Surrey Pride party to celebrate 20th anniversary at Central City Plaza

Planners of family-friendly event don’t welcome nudity

Surrey councillor ‘concerned about democracy’ after tensions boil over with mayor

Pettigrew believes actions at June 24 meeting ‘were in violation of city charter and our city procedural bylaws’

The end is near for North Surrey rec centre, and programs will move within 4km radius

Plan is for the site of the aging rec centre to become mixed-use ‘Centre Block’ development

UPDATE: Surrey council votes to bring parking enforcement in-house

Staff recommend hiring staff to conduct the work as a cost-saving measure

VIDEO: Tributes flow on 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death

Jackson received a fatal dose of the anesthetic propofol on June 25, 2009. He died at age 50

VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast

Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert

40 cats surrendered in apparent hoarding at B.C. home

Officers found the cats living among piles of garbage and feces, suffering from fleas

Tsilhqot’in Nation urges Taseko Mines to stop drilling plans before conflict grows

Nation said Teztan Biny area is of ‘profound cultural and spiritual importance’

Vancouver Aquarium drops cetacean ban lawsuit in new lease agreement

Ocean Wise CEO Lasse Gustavsson called the updated lease an exciting new chapter for the aquarium

Plane veers off runway, into ditch at Langley Airport

Fire, ambulance, and police are on scene

Okanagan RCMP bike patrol rolls up on alleged stolen vehicle from Burnaby

The driver, a 30-year-old Kelowna man, has been held in custody and is facing possible charges of possession of stolen property and obstructing a police officer

Mother of NHLer Carey Price elected chief of B.C. First Nation

Lynda Price previously served as chief of Ulkatcho First Nation from 2005-2009

Man arrested after pimping investigation in Whistler

A 44-year-old man has been charged with procuring and benefiting from sexual services

Most Read