Street dance competition outdoors in Surrey on first day of summer break

Hip-hop dance is the focus of an afternoon event at Surrey City Hall on Friday, June 28.

An event billed as Surrey’s first outdoor street dance competition is set for Friday (June 28) on the plaza outside city hall.

The free event is organized as a way for youth under 25 “who want to showcase their break-dance and hip-hop skills,” from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

”Surrey’s grassroots dance community has rapidly grown and after resounding feedback from youth to have an outdoor space to showcase their talent, the city is kicking off the first day of summer break with its first Street Dance Showcase,” says an event advisory.

The goal of this event is “to support youth in positive activities and peer to peer relationships, which is a key priority for the City.”

Highlights will include a DJ, prizes, activities, a food truck and refreshments provided by the SAFE Program. Spectator seating will be provided, and all ages are welcome to attend.

“There will be 3 versus 3 All-Styles Battles and 1 versus 1 Breakdance Battles,” notes a post on the city’s website. “The event will be DJed by Freshleecut and emceed by Will & Yonis. The battles will be judged by Jammin’ Cameron, Sevi & Thaiyo. Each winner will get $100 plus swag.”

Those who want to compete are asked to confirm their attendance on Recreation Surrey’s Facebook event page (“Surrey Youth: Street Dance Showcase”).



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter