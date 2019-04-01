Ryan Broderick’s mixed-media work (glass shards on wood) is among those shown in a “Spectrum” art exhibit at KPU’s Surrey campus this month, starting Friday, April 5. (submitted image).

‘Spectrum’ showcase of art by six KPU grads at Surrey campus

Renovated Spruce Building to host exhibit launch Friday

Graduating fine-arts students at KPU will present their thesis work in a dedicated show at the university’s Surrey Campus starting Friday (April 5).

The renovated Spruce Building will play host to a “Spectrum” exhibit launch event that evening, starting at 6 p.m., with an awards ceremony at 7 p.m., at 12666 72nd Ave. in Newton.

The art show features works by Eva Yang, Ryan Broderick, Angela Eszter Wells, Cayley Carlson, Shandis Harrison and Sasha Zaim.

Scheduled to run until April 24, the showcase will include painting, sculpture, installation, video, photography, and print media, covering a range of subjects, “drawn from personal experience and experiments in media, to imaginative narrative and contemporary translations of traditional practices.”

The works are shown in an 11-page grad show booklet.

“‘Spectrum’ is an invitation to witness the perception of the human condition through the the lens of six graduates of Kwantlen Polytechnic’s Fine Arts Program,” Chelsea Franz, managing editor of pulp MAG, writes in a foreword. “Take a look into the diverse landscape of other’s minds through the expression of colour, technique, and passion. This show explores the relationship to roots: to the ties we have to our cultural heritage in relation to the western imposition, to the long-accepted traditions of what is true and moral, to the foundation of mercurial memory.”

KPU’s fine arts program is online at kpu.ca/arts/fine-arts.


