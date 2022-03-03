Southridge School students follow a ‘Clue’

It’s anybody’s guess whodunit when Southridge School brings its production of Clue, The Musical to the stage of the White Rock Playhouse, March 1-5.

The show, by Peter DePietro, with music by Galen Blum, Wayne Barker and Vinnie Martucci and lyrics by Tom Chiodo, is based on the popular Parker Brothers board game Clue – with the customary list of suspects, rooms in Boddy Manor and potential weapons used in the murder of host Mr. Boddy.

Shows are at 7:30 each night at the theatre, located at 1532 Johnston Rd.

Director is drama teacher Sarah McGregor, with students Tatum Byrne and Maddie Woodley co-assistant directing.

Adding an extra fillip to the production – which has two full casts of Southridge students – is the fact that the show is audience-interactive.

“As much as it is a play, it’s also a game,” explained Byrne, who is also school drama steward and publicist.

“Audience members have the opportunity to decide the outcome by selecting from concealed cards,” she said. “The audience also receives forms to play the game, deducing the solution from clues given through the fun filled performance – with a total of 216 possible different endings.”

Byrne said that for students to stage Clue in the midst of a pandemic has been “anything but simple.”

“We’ve done everything, as a company, to prepare – even double-casting in case of illness – because, at the end of the day, the show must go on,” she said.

In addition, the students also prepared a 45-minute festival version which competed at the BC Provincial Thespians Festival on Feb. 25-26 and will also be entered in the NTS Drama Fest this month.

The show is presented at full audience capacity, but with masking and proof of vaccination still mandatory.

For tickets ($22) visit whiterockplayers.ca/shows or southridge.ca

Live theatre