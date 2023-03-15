Arising Conscious is one of the paintings of Sanjoy Das currently on display at South Surrey’s Turnbull Gallery. Contributed photo

South Surrey art show celebrates heightened awareness

Sanjoy Das’ sound-inspired works on display at Turnbull Gallery

The interrelationship of the senses is one of the themes of the current exhibition at South Surrey’s Turnbull Gallery

The solo exhibition of art by Sanjoy Das, Harnessing the Power of Sound for Art and Wellbeing, runs until March 23 at the gallery in the South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre, 14601 20 Ave.

In a media release, Das describes his show as a culmination of study, practice, and meditation on the effect sound, colour and prayer has on the human body.

In his intuitive, spontaneous paintings, he sees his art as “frozen sound,” he says.

Once he has an idea, he notes, he tries to find the best possible way to express it through various media, such as drawing, painting, or sculpture – sometimes even a combination of all three.

In the making of his artwork, he utilizes all five senses and finds the process enables him to live in the moment, he says.

His objective, he adds, is to bring this heightened sense of awareness into his art and everyday life and share this experience with the onlooker.

Gallery times vary. For more information about specific dates and times, visit the events calendar at semiahmooarts.com


Pop-up banner image