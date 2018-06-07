South Surrey ‘art adoption’ day finds new homes for surplus works

White Rock and South Surrey residents with under-used – and under-appreciated – art at their homes have a new opportunity to let them find a new home, while contributing to a good cause.
The Peninsula’s first annual Art Adoption Day, sponsored by the Semiahmoo Arts Society, takes place Saturday (June 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at the Turnbull Gallery at the South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre, 14601 20 Ave.
And donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday for the sale, the proceeds of which will benefit Semiahmoo Arts’ year-round programs.
According to a news release, the ‘surplus art’ can include “excess framed prints, originals in all media, inherited sketches, awesome picture frames with questionable subjects, or vice-versa,” as well as “ready-to-part-with porcelain and pottery.”
Buyers will have a chance to find new treasures at bargain prices during Saturday’s ‘Surrey Doors Open’ events at the centre, which also include the painting of an outdoor piano and art-in-the-garden displays.
For more details, visit semiahmooarts.com/donate-your-used-art