South Surrey ‘art adoption’ day finds new homes for surplus works

Art Adoption Day will be one of the ‘Surrey Doors Open’ events Saturday at the South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre. File photo

White Rock and South Surrey residents with under-used – and under-appreciated – art at their homes have a new opportunity to let them find a new home, while contributing to a good cause.

The Peninsula’s first annual Art Adoption Day, sponsored by the Semiahmoo Arts Society, takes place Saturday (June 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at the Turnbull Gallery at the South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre, 14601 20 Ave.

And donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday for the sale, the proceeds of which will benefit Semiahmoo Arts’ year-round programs.

According to a news release, the ‘surplus art’ can include “excess framed prints, originals in all media, inherited sketches, awesome picture frames with questionable subjects, or vice-versa,” as well as “ready-to-part-with porcelain and pottery.”

Buyers will have a chance to find new treasures at bargain prices during Saturday’s ‘Surrey Doors Open’ events at the centre, which also include the painting of an outdoor piano and art-in-the-garden displays.

For more details, visit semiahmooarts.com/donate-your-used-art