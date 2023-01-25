Historic Stewart Farm reopens for the season on Feb. 1, with new programming for 2023 to include a Silent Film Club. (Chung Chow photo)

Historic Stewart Farm reopens for the season on Feb. 1, with new programming for 2023 to include a Silent Film Club. (Chung Chow photo)

Silent Film Club launching at South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm

Club to explore comedy greats

After a month-long seasonal closure, Historic Stewart Farm officials have announced new programming for the 2023 season, which gets underway Feb. 1.

The inaugural meeting of the farm’s first-ever Silent Film Club – which will explore how early 1900 Surrey farmers may have unwound – is set for Feb. 10.

According to a news release, the session will revisit some of the silent era’s comedy greats, including Buster Keaton, Stan Laurel and Charlie Chaplin – all in the Victorian farmhouse, located at 13723 Crescent Rd.

READ ALSO: Box of old movies recovered from Eaton’s store in 1940s contains ‘lost’ film

Long before Netflix and even Blockbuster, silent movies were the entertainment, the release notes.

“With no dialogue, the often hilarious or gut-wrenching films conveyed all storyline and emotion through the actors’ physicality, and maybe the occasional title card,” the release states.

“In the early 20th century, the Stewarts would likely have crossed the border to the Ivan-L Theatre in Blaine. The earliest mention of local silent-film screenings in the Surrey Gazette advertised a silent film at the Pavilion Theatre in White Rock in 1926 and the White Rock Theatre in 1927.”

Popcorn is included in the upcoming Feb. 10 event. To register ($11.15 per person), call 604-501-5100.

For more information call 604-591-4627 or visit www.surrey.ca/stewartfarm


tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

EntertainmentfilmhistorySurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.’s Pamela Anderson looks to tell her own story in her own words

Just Posted

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Surrey school grad helps NCAA student-athletes cope with transition from university sports

Alex Blanarou of Surrey was killed in Abbotsford on Dec. 28, 2017 at the age of 24. The first of three men to plead guilty in the case has now been sentenced.
Get-away driver sentenced in 2017 killing of Surrey man in Abbotsford

Historic Stewart Farm reopens for the season on Feb. 1, with new programming for 2023 to include a Silent Film Club. The earliest mention of local silent-film screenings in the Surrey Gazette advertised a silent film at the Pavilion Theatre in White Rock in 1926 and the White Rock Theatre in 1927. (Contributed image)
Silent Film Club launching at South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm

An August 2022 meeting between White Rock South Surrey Jewish Community Centre guiding members, including president Helen Mann (under the tree painting) and Surrey Police Service Chief Norm Lipinski (at right) raised concerns about an increase of anti-semitism in Surrey. (Sgt. Jag Khosa, SPS photo).
Racist incident spurs Jewish Centre to broaden South Surrey invitation