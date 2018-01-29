Rockers rally to raise $14K for fellow musician at ‘Music for Marion’ benefit concert

Ron Vaughan on the drums at the “Music for Marion” benefit concert at Delta Lion Pub on Saturday (Jan. 27). (Photo: Facebook.com)

An impressive roster of local musicians rocked for one of their own Saturday night (Jan. 27) in North Delta.

A multi-band benefit concert dubbed “Music For Marion” was held as a fundraiser for an Abbotsford couple hit by cancer.

Marion Hampson was diagnosed with the disease late last summer, just days after her 61st birthday.

Her spouse, longtime drummer Ron Vaughan, 60, has struggled with health issues of his own, after he fell from a truck and injured his back.

When Vaughan’s musician buddies heard about the couple’s issues, they rallied to organize a benefit concert, which ended up packing Delta Lion Pub with patrons who each paid $20 to be there.

“I’ve been around the block about 50 times, so that’s why all these wonderful people are coming together for my baby girl,” Vaughan said before the event. “I’m so humbled, and she was blown away, too.”

Sadly, Hampson died last week, leaving Vaughan to attend the benefit concert without her, but he was surrounded there by friends, fans and supporters.

“It’s been a rough ride, that’s for sure,” said Vaughan, who has drummed in the Vancouver area for nearly 50 years.

“She was such a beautiful person, and didn’t have a bad bone in her body,” he added. “I’m serious. People say that stuff when someone is gone, but it really is the truth. That was my girl.”

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

At the pub in North Delta, Vaughan hit the stage with Prism’s Al Harlow and Streetheart guitarist Jeff Neil. Sets of songs were also blasted out by tribute bands Fo Fighters, The Hip Show and Fair Warning, along with The Trailer Park Playboys, members of Aviator Shades and others. The night’s emcee was veteran radio broadcaster Larry Hennessey, currently heard on Jack 96.9 FM.

Local musician Joe Foley took charge of organizing Saturday’s concert, performed with several of the bands and recruited some Surrey-area pals, including Dawn Reynolds-Pigeon, to help plan the event.

In the end, the concert collected nearly $14,000. At Gofundme.com, a page called “Marion Hampson – Music for Marion” has raised more than $2,000 since it was launched two weeks ago.

“Not all musicians are good guys, right,” Vaughan said, “but I must have done something right to have all these good people come together in this way. It’s really amazing.”



Ron Vaughan at the “Music for Marion” benefit concert at Delta Lion Pub on Saturday (Jan. 27). (Photo: Tom Zillich)