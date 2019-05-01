Rock band Our Lady Peace to headline Surrey’s 2019 Canada Day celebration

July 1 event in Cloverdale to also feature music by Bif Naked, among others

The band Our Lady Peace will headline Surrey’s big Canada Day event this year, with rocker Bif Naked and others also booked to play Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale.

Admission is free at the annual gathering, on Monday, July 1.

On Wednesday (May 1), event organizers announced the headliners for one of the country’s largest Canada Day celebrations, which draws an estimated 100,000 people throughout the day.

The Ontario-based Our Lady Peace, led by Raine Maida, is best known for mid-1990s rock hits that include “Starseed,” “Superman’s Dead,” “Naveed” and “Clumsy.”

Meantime, the New Dehli-born, Manitoba-raised Bif Naked has recorded radio-friendly songs such as “I Love Myself Today,” “Spaceman” and a cover of the Twisted Sister anthem “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

The 2019 edition of Surrey’s Canada Day event will feature a new Cloverdale Rodeo Zone, “offering attendees a variety of western-themed activities including country music,” according to a release. Other highlights include amusement rides, food trucks, midway games, fireworks and interactive activities for all ages, from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Complete details are posted at surrey.ca/canadaday.

“Our annual Canada Day is one of Western Canada’s largest celebrations, bringing communities together across the Lower Mainland to experience true Canadian entertainment here in Surrey,” Mayor Doug McCallum stated in a release.

Maureen Young, director of community leadership with Coast Capital Savings, the event’s presenting sponsor, said the company is “committed to helping build strong communities through activities like the City of Surrey’s Canada Day event.… We have a great city, a great province and a great country and Coast Capital is thrilled to help Surrey put on a great party to mark our nation’s birthday at a fun, inclusive and accessible event.”

In 2018, Surrey’s Canada Day event featured co-headliners Serena Ryder and Brett Kissel.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter