Robin Leach of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ dies

He showcased a world of champagne wishes and caviar dreams in the 80’s and 90’s

In this Oct. 17, 2013 file photo, Robin Leach attends the Food Network’s 20th birthday party in New York. Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on TV’s “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” has died, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

A publicist says Robin Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on the TV show “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” has died. He was 76.

Leach’s family said through a public relations firm that he died Friday.

Leach gave frenzied descriptions of yachts, mansions and private jets in his English accent on the syndicated show that ran for a decade.

He signed off by hoping viewers would have “champagne wishes and caviar dreams,” a phrase that became a cultural touchstone.

Leach’s voice was constantly parodied. Both Harry Shearer and Dana Carvey did Leach on “Saturday Night Live.”

Leach began his career as a print journalist in Britain. He came to the U.S. where he wrote for the New York Daily News and People magazine before finding his calling in television.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Surrey Spectacular’ series features puppet show, music and more this year

Just Posted

Blood drive in Surrey today amid ‘urgent need’ for donors across Canada

More than 22,000 donors are needed across Canada by Aug. 26

‘Surrey Spectacular’ series features puppet show, music and more this year

Annual showcase launches in September with Celtic-rock dance party at Surrey Arts Centre

North Delta family donates 141 bags of cat food thanks to flyer campaign

Jamie Shannon and her kids collected coupons from the community to support local animal shelters

Surrey, Maple Ridge men charged after alleged Port Coquitlam home invasion

Police say more charges possible, after 11 people arrested at a Maple Ridge home in connection to the incident

Mountie charged in Lower Mainland sex crime involving minor

Appeared Wednesday in Surrey court

VIDEO: B.C. health officials to host online naloxone training

Fraser Health Authority is hosting an overdose response demonstration on its Facebook page

Missing man with dementia could try to take a B.C. ferry: police

Allan Graham, 65, was visiting Vancouver with family when they got seperated

Good Samaritan turns in wallet with $3,200 inside

A Vancouver Island man driving through the Okanagan found a wallet with a lot of money in it

Bus ridership on B.C.’s Highway of Tears more than doubles

Eighteen women have been murdered or have disappeared along Highway 16 and its feeder routes since the 1970s

B.C. mom releases never-before-seen photos of daughter in hopes of finding her

Kim Rogelstad has been missing since May 2007, last seen in the Coquitlam area

Robin Leach of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ dies

He showcased a world of champagne wishes and caviar dreams in the 80’s and 90’s

Police unknowingly help B.C. man break up with girlfriend

Shuswap man issues complaint that provides woman with a relationship surprise

Air clears in some parts of B.C. while other areas socked in by smoke

Air quaility and fire risks threaten some regions of B.C.

Man dead after ‘Modo’ car crashes in Vancouver

A 32-year-old passenger from Langley was transported to hospital with minor injuries

Most Read