Vancouver’s Rio Theatre is beloved for running independent films and also hosting burlesque, comedy, improv and variety shows. (Google Image)

Rio Theatre a step closer to being saved after mortgage approval

A months-long fundraising campaign brought in more than $500,000 for a deposit on the property

The operators of one of Vancouver’s last independent movie theatres have been approved for a mortgage to buy the beloved cinema.

Corrine Lea says she’s optimistic about the Rio Theatre’s future after being approved for a mortgage from Vancity credit union earlier this week.

Lea said in February that she and her business partner had put in a multi-million dollar offer to purchase the 80-year-old cinema in east Vancouver and save it from development, but the exact purchase price has not been revealed.

A months-long fundraising campaign brought in more than $500,000 for a deposit on the property, and Lea says investors have also vowed to contribute hundreds of thousands of dollars.

She says she’ll remove subjects on the deal on Monday, then have 60 days to come up with the rest of a $3 million deposit.

The Rio is beloved for running independent films and also hosting burlesque, comedy, improv and variety shows.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. non-fiction prize being replaced with yet-to-be-announced award program

Just Posted

VIDEO: Buskers take to White Rock streets

First-ever event entertained hundreds

Police respond to shooting in North Delta

Delta Police say two people were shot in what appears to be a targeted but not gang-related incident

Pair of arrests at South Surrey borders

Officials say incidents were hours apart and are ‘unrelated’

Hike for Hospice to take place this Sunday

16th annual event returns to Crescent Beach

Southridge County Fair returns

Annual event boasts 450-family garage sale

VIDEO: B.C. man reminds others to lock up garbage after bear gets curious

A Vancouver Island man captures video of garbage-raiding bear on his driveway

VIDEO: Bear rescued in Abbotsford tree

Bruin found near Abbotsford Middle School

VIDEO: Biggest barbecue contest in Canada kicks off in Langley

Canadian Festival of Chili and BBQ at Cascades casino with funds helping B.C. firefighters burn fund

Provincial program to bring disaster planning into B.C. stores

Read-made shopping lists, displays will help British Columbians plan ahead, Jennifer Rice said

Mobile home park under evacuation due to flooding in Merritt

More than 20 homes evacuated due to flooding along Guichon Creek

Rio Theatre a step closer to being saved after mortgage approval

A months-long fundraising campaign brought in more than $500,000 for a deposit on the property

Bruins forward Brad Marchand warned by NHL to stop licking people

Marchand licked Ryan Callahan’s ace in second period of Friday’s 4-3 overtime victory

Modular housing projects to create 2,000 jobs in B.C.: Horgan

B.C. companies are being contracted to build some of the 2,000 modular housing units in province

Aga Khan celebrates diamond jubilee with stop in B.C.

His Highness the Aga Khan is touring Canada to commemorate 60 years in the position

Most Read