Artist Victoria Mitchell.

VISUAL ART

‘Returning to Your Creative Passion’ talk in Surrey with artist Victoria Mitchell

‘I was a quiet child, but found a very comfortable way to relate with subjects and adults through art’

Vancouver-raised artist Victoria Mitchell will shed light on her anatomical-themed paintings in the next Thursday Artist Talk at Surrey Art Gallery.

On the evening of Feb. 6, she will talk about “Returning to Your Creative Passion” in a 90-minute forum that starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

After 22 years of employment as a massage therapist and yoga teacher, Mitchell was encouraged by her terminally-ill father to paint with the passion she showed more than two decades previous.

“Many of my early childhood memories include the pleasure of drawing and painting,” Mitchell writes in a bio posted to her website, victoriamitchellstudio.com. “I was born in 1971 and raised in Vancouver BC. I was a quiet child, but found a very comfortable way to relate with subjects and adults through art. I was consequently given opportunities to attend workshops and receive private instruction from local teachers and career artists.”

Since her 20s Mitchell was predominantly focused on work as an RMT. “In recent years,” she wrote, “the creation of a home art studio has re-ignited and enriched my work in abstract/representational mixed media. I began showing my paintings again from 2017. This was a tremendously important step to not conceal, but rather to develop my creative expressions…and share these experiences with others.”

(story continues below)

Mitchell says she’s continually inspired by her work in massage and teaching yoga.

“The visual representation of body tissues that underlie what we may take at face value is particularly interesting for me,” she wrote. “I am thankful for the earlier formal teachings stressing the critical importance of technique, material & realism for a serious artistic endeavor. However, venturing from literal points of reference has been most important in discovering broader emotional and visceral impacts. As much as I am inspired by intricacies of the body, I am also very much influenced by other natural elements, flora and landscapes I’ve had the pleasure to experience around the world.”

Surrey Art Gallery is located at 13750 88th Ave., Surrey. For more event details, call 604-501-5566 or visit surrey.ca.

• RELATED STORIES:

New ‘Art After Dark’ book showcases Surrey UrbanScreen’s first decade

Late artist Li-Leger would be ‘thrilled’ to see exhibit of his work at Surrey gallery


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey’s Rob Larsen returns to direct ‘Drinking Habits 2’ for stage in New West

Just Posted

IIO clears Surrey RCMP officers after man injured in arrest for alleged home-invasion

Man suffered fractured wrist in a fall as he fled, report concludes

TransLink mayor’s council approves Surrey-Langley SkyTrain business case

Final approval expected in the summer, with construction to begin in 2022

Leaked memo directed CBP officers to vet Iranian-Americans at Peace Arch crossing

CBP says it doesn’t discriminate based on ethnicity

Youth charged with South Surrey mechanic’s stabbing death face trial

Proceedings anticipated to get underway in January 2021

Surrey, Langley students selected as finalists for $100K Loran Award

Govind Deol and Anson Yu, who both live in Surrey, are in Toronto for national selections

VIDEO: U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

Rainfall warning issued for parts of Lower Mainland

As much as 100 mm expected for parts of Metro Vancouver

Four B.C. residents arrested in Saskatchewan in human-trafficking case

Four suspects arrested near Swift Current transporting unidentified female passengers

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

B.C. boosts disaster fund for farmers suffering crop losses

Extra $9 million allows increased payouts for weather, fires

New trial ordered in Vanderhoof man’s ‘brutal’ murder in basement

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors in the Fribjon Bjornson case

Talks about regional Lower Mainland ride-hailing licence remain behind closed doors

Licence will be up for review by city councils in the coming months

WHO declares global emergency over coronavirus

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths

Girl, 17, sexually assaulted by stranger in Vancouver’s West Side

The suspect is described as very tall and wearing all-black clothing

Most Read