Rainy-day start for new Surrey Holiday Lights, which illuminates city hall plaza until Jan. 2

Admission for adults (age 13 and up) is $19.99 plus $4 service charge

Inside the tent at Surrey Holiday Lights, a new ticketed event held at Surrey Civic Plaza until Jan. 2. (Submitted photo: Brandon Artis)

In a rainstorm, the new Surrey Holiday Lights exhibit opens this afternoon (Thursday, Nov. 25) at Surrey Civic Plaza.

Until Jan. 2, daily from 4 to 10 p.m., the event is set up where the annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival was held on Saturday, Nov. 20.

MRG Group’s “Immersive Lights & Music Experience” features a tent full of Christmas-y exhibits, including the decades-old animatronic Woodward’s window display of “Santa and His Elves,” plus a gingerbread village, holiday market and a North Pole Stage featuring “The Christmas Musical,” starring Mrs. Claus.

The event’s outdoor Snowflake Stage sits beside Surrey’s 60-foot Christmas tree, a Tunnel of Light, reindeer, polar bears and other illuminated features that aim to transport ticketholders to “a winter light wonderland.”

Surrey Holiday Lights’ Enchanted Eats area includes food trucks with mini donuts, twisted potatoes, crepes, savoury meals and snacks, plus hot chocolate, coffee, craft beers and other beverages.

(Story continues below)

Rainy-day start today for the new Surrey Holiday Lights, which illuminates city hall plaza until Jan. 2 (fee to get in).

Here's what it looks like inside the tent, set up for last week's Tree Lighting Festival.

STORY: https://t.co/9jsq9557pB

(Pix: @SurreyLights/ Brandon Artis) pic.twitter.com/ywOhWx5mkC — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) November 25, 2021

^^ The original Woodwards store display from the old Vancouver location, at Surrey Tree Lighting fest and also Holiday Lights event starting here Thursday. @surreybcevents @MRGEventsCanada pic.twitter.com/87f8M6nKAp — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) November 21, 2021

Admission for adults (age 13 and up) is $19.99 plus $4 service charge. The price is reduced for youth and seniors, and kids five and under are free. A family pass is $59.99 plus $6 service charge (includes two adults, three kids).

Paid parking is available at the city hall parkade, and the Surrey Central SkyTrain and bus loop are located next to the event site. More details are posted to surreyholidaylights.com.

• RELATED STORY: New ‘Surrey Holiday Lights’ event adds twinkle to city in another ticketed ‘holiday experience’

Elsewhere in Surrey, an “outdoor/indoor global Holiday experience” called Lumagica will make its Canadian debut at Cloverdale Fairgrounds starting Friday, Dec. 3, until month’s end.

The one-kilometre light walk is billed as “this year’s most enchanting festive light extravaganza,” daily from 4 to 10 p.m. on the pathway surrounding Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre, at the corner of 64 Avenue and 176 Street. Event details are posted to lumagica.ca.

• READ MORE: ‘Festive light extravaganza’ coming to Surrey in December, with COVID vax pass mandatory.

In Vancouver, Stanley Park’s popular Bright Nights event returns starting Thursday (Nov. 25). The train-themed attraction will run until Jan. 2, with the help of firefighters from across the Lower Mainland. Guests can experience Bright Nights’ scaled-back light display in the plaza and a festive train ride. Tickets are available online, on the websites vancouver.ca and ticketleader.ca, or call 604-257-8531.

Also, the 37th annual VanDusen Festival of Lights opens in Vancouver this week at VanDusen Botanical Garden, 5251 Oak St., with 15 acres of light features and holiday music. For tickets, visit myzonetickets.com.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

ChristmasChristmas ShowsThings to do