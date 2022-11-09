PRiSM’s Al Harlow coming to Surrey bar stage to play LP-release party for ‘Now’

In a party for “Now,” Al Harlow will rock Donegal’s Irish House in Surrey.

The guitarist/singer, best known for his work with the band PRiSM, has a record-release party at the Cedar Hills-area bar on Friday, Nov. 18.

The $30 gig admission (plus fees, on eventbrite.com) includes a copy of Harlow’s new album, “Now,” and a 90-minute set of music, with special guests Crush.

Harlow will feature hits “Flying,” “Take Me Away,” “Young & Restless” and some deeper Prism cuts, along with some new ones.

His new singles, including the Devin Rice-written, harmony-filled rocker “Let It Go” and the Harlow/Bryan Adams co-write “Way Of The World,” have been getting airplay around the world, according to a Facebook post.

At Alchemy Studios in New Westminster, Harlow recorded the 10-song “Now” LP with producer Scott Young and executive producer Kevin Stuart Swain, both of whom often perform at Donegal’s (12054 96 Ave., Surrey), in various bands.

Young, a drummer and sound engineer, recently helped install a new sound system at Donegal’s, with subwoofer speakers now positioned under the stage.

In addition to five songs written by Harlow on his own, the “Now” album includes a Young/Harlow collaboration (“If It Wasn’t For You”), and one track composed by Swain (“My Mind Is Running Away With You”).

The LP is available at Music MadHouse Records in Burnaby, and on the website alharlow.com.

On Oct. 1, Harlow was among rockers who took to the Hard Rock Casino theatre stage in Coquitlam for Rocket Norton’s sold-out “F**K Cancer” concert.

“For those of us onstage, it was an emotional, heartfelt coming together of our musical community,” Harlow said on social media. “We were among friends playing our music, the soundtrack to our lives, including the sold-out audience, over 1,100, some of whom flew from as far as Halifax to attend.

“All donated their talents and performances generously, with an estimated $200K raised for cancer research.”

Born in Vancouver, Al “Harlow” Hawirko, began leading local Brit Invasion-style bands in 1966.

“A displaced Mod in Vancouver’s psychedelic Retinal Circus scene, he studied the blues greats and moved to London England in the early ’70s,” explains a bio on eventbrite.com.

“While recording his band ‘Harlow’ in ’77, producer Bruce Fairbairn heard the results, and teamed up Al with ex-Seeds of Time bandmates to complete the PRiSM lineup. Eight albums, two Junos and five years of North American tours later, Al began lecturing in the Capilano University Music Dept. He currently tours PRiSM while gigging and recording locally.”



