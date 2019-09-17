Powder the muskets, zombies are coming!

Fort Langley National Historic Site offers up A Survivalist’s Guide to a Zombie Apocalypse, Sept. 28

Be forewarned! Fort Langley will be in the midst of a zombie invasion on Saturday, Sept. 28.

A Survivalist’s Guide to a Zombie Apocalypse, an after-hours and adult-only evening at Fort Langley National Historic Site (FLNHS), takes place at 6 p.m.

Four old-fashioned survival skills will be offered up through the knowledge and advice of guest presenters.

Andrew Bellefontaine, a program interpreter at FLNHS, said the pop-culture appreciation of staff member Aman Johal led to the first Survivalist’s Guide last fall to capitalize on the zombie craze.

“We hear people all the time say that Fort Langley would be a good place to go if zombies attacked,” Bellefontaine said. “We created the program with that in mind and tried to answer how people would survive if that were to happen.”

Wilderness first-aid, rifle-firing, fire-starting, and black-smithing will all be covered to ready participants for an un-dead takeover…in case such an event ever does occur…through this special ticketed Halloween-themed event.

For those fearing that “zombies” might come popping out from behind a corner, Bellefontaine said there will be no jump scares – the evening is based on the survival aspect, meaning no zombies – real or pretend – will be present.

In place of muskets, Bellefontaine also explained participants will get to fire four full rounds with specially brought-in rifles while later taking part in a newly re-written blacksmith experience.

Tickets are now on sale at https://zombienight2019.brownpapertickets.com, costing $41.50 per person, which includes a unique tinder kit made by the FLNHS blacksmith.

“The kit contains flint and steel and rope which people will learn how to use. They’ll get to keep it after and put it with their camping gear – maybe use it as a good party trick,” Bellefontaine explained.

Read More: Coming to you live from Fort Langley

Additionally this fall, visitors can find a guided White Glove tours with a FLNHS curator every Monday and Friday at 2:30 p.m., a chance for people to learn the stories of Fort Langley’s past through a hands-on examination of metal objects dating from the fur trade and gold rush eras.

Grave Tales, a storytelling tour with a haunted twist, along with a costume-filled Halloween celebration will be running later in October.

As for the one-night-only zombie survival course, Bellefontaine said FLNHS hopes to make it an annual fall fixture.

“Last year was our prototype year and we’ve made a few changes,” Bellefontaine said. “We hope to make it a more regular thing, which it looks like it could be given that the event sold out early last year and it seems like we’re going to do the same.”

Lelem’ at the fort café will also be open before the zombie event for food and drinks.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Fort Langley National Historic Site offers a ticketed Survivalist’s Guide to a Zombie Apocalypse event Sept. 28. (Parks Canada/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Surrey’s new doc-film series launches with ‘Because We Are Girls’ story of sexual abuse

Just Posted

Health minister hints that location for new Surrey hospital has been found

Minister Adrian Dix says an announcement can be expected before the end of the year

B.C. cabinet minister denies that Surrey mayor’s friend attended government meeting

Surrey councillor questions Vancouver businessman Bob Cheema’s involvement in official meeting

Surrey’s new doc-film series launches with ‘Because We Are Girls’ story of sexual abuse

‘If it goes as well as we hope, we plan to hold a film series every year,’ curator Neil Scott says

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say Daniel Froehlich has been found and ‘is safe’

Surrey RCMP say 15-year-old boy had been missing since 10 p.m. on Sept. 10

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak at Surrey environment, business awards luncheon today

His anti-vaxxer stance has caused controversy, but SBOT says he’s here to speak about environment

VIDEO: Drone footage documents work to free salmon at Big Bar landslide

Video shows crews working to remove rocks and wood, and transporting salmon by helicopter

Rick Mercer calls out Conservative candidate in B.C. for fake meme

‘Not true. All fake. Please Stop,’ tweeted Rick Mercer in response

Bear killed in Kimberley after chasing girl, wreaking havoc on town

This particular brown-coloured bear has been the subject of many calls this summer; very food habituated, CO says

Powder the muskets, zombies are coming!

Fort Langley National Historic Site offers up A Survivalist’s Guide to a Zombie Apocalypse, Sept. 28

Petition to rename park after teen overdose victim to get hearing

With 3,500 signatures so far, organizer is thinking of closing down online campaign

Police investigate after intoxicated teens clash with security at B.C. fair

18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident

BC SPCA investigating after three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

Psychiatric assessment ordered for man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting

Lawyer tells court accused was diagnosed with psychosis hours after his arrest

Boy overdosed on illicit anti-anxiety drug found on Kelowna classroom floor, RCMP say

Noah Mills, 8, ingested a pink powdery substance off his Kelowna classroom floor

Most Read