Mekaela (left) and Marlowe Reyes in a “Sistahood” duo dance performance, from video posted to Praise Team Studio’s Youtube channel.

PNE’s ‘Reverse Parade’ gives Surrey sisters reason to dance

‘The Most Fun on Four Tires’ promised at East Van fair site

Surrey sisters Mekaela and Marlowe Reyes are helping to make a bit of history during the PNE’s revised fair this week.

With the usual summer event scrapped due to COVID-19, now planned is “A Taste of the PNE: Drive-Thru Fair Experience” starting Saturday, Aug. 22, and ending Sunday, Aug. 30, for a total of eight days, with the attraction closed on Monday, Aug. 24.

The Reyes girls will dance during the fair’s Reverse Parade, a chance to “feel the rhythm of a Summer Celebration as you become part of the show,” according to a post at pne.ca. “Honk your horn, wave, and make some noise as you drive through a Reverse Parade route line with dancers, puppets, and blast of colour and fun.”

It’s all part of the 2020 PNE’s promise of “The Most Fun on Four Tires” at the fair site in East Vancouver, with more expedition that exhibition offered this year.

“This is our first year being part of the PNE, but we were part of the Canada Day drive-thru that happened at the Pacific Coliseum earlier this year, which was fun,” said Mekaela, 18.

“The Canada Day event was more freestyle dancing, but for this we have more specific dances that we had to learn, more choreography as part of the show,” added Marlowe, 16.

“This time it will be the same kind of thing, dancing and interacting with the audience, with a little bit of a different role for us – as flower pot heads, that’s how we can describe it,” Mekaela said with a laugh.

(Story continues below video)

The Holy Cross-schooled Reyes sisters are lifelong members of Surrey-based PraiseTEAM, the dance company founded in 1997 by their mother, Mary Elizabeth Ebo-Reyes (aka Tita Beth), with the help of husband, Rolando Reyes.

As a duo, the girls dance as Sisterhood at competitions and shows.

“We are delighted to have Mekaela and Marlowe join our cast of performers for this historic drive-thru PNE Fair,” said PNE Creative Director Patrick Roberge. “We are so happy we have created a COVID-safe environment that allows us to have ‘live performers’ entertain our guests. We hope all of Surrey comes out to cheer on Mekaela and Marlowe in our Summer Celebration Reverse Parade.”

The 2020 PNE drive-thru experience will give guests a taste of traditional fair favourites, including SuperDogs Tail-Gate Party, barnyard animals, fair food, a “Dino Drive” featuring larger-than-life dinosaurs, the reverse parade, and PNE Prize Home drive-thru ticket sales.

The attraction is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Admission is $25 per carload (no limit on the number of passengers), via ticketleader.ca. The price includes two tickets to the Fair 2021 (per vehicle) and a PNE face mask.

Playland will also be open Saturdays, Sundays and holidays until Sept. 7.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Province announces $2M in arts and culture funding under BC Arts Council
Next story
White Rock artists walk returns to promenade

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s heritage railway to remain closed for the rest of summer

Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society may open up briefly at Christmas

Surrey’s ‘Pillow Talkin’ hit singer aims for Top of the Country contest win

Tyler Joe Miller also nominated for CCMA ‘Rising Star’ award

Surrey high school cohorts to be ‘much smaller,’ Tinney says

Plans for Surrey elementary schools to be rolled out next week

Surrey man has pedalled for $25K in Great Cycle Challenge Canada

So far in August, Rick Stadler has raised close to $10,000 for SickKids Foundation

‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest returns

Voters can cast ballots once a day until Sept. 5; enter to win $250 gift card for Save-On-Foods

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

B.C. imports 99 million kilos of American onions. Why?

About four per cent of the onions consumed in B.C. are grown in the province

VIDEO: B.C. set to unveil new measures to enforce COVID-19 rules, Dix says

Dix said ministries are meeting to map out a more ‘comprehensive approach to increase enforcement’

Sylvester Stallone gives shout-out to new Rambo chainsaw carving in Hope. B.C.

Sylvester Stallone, the star behind John J. Rambo, “very proud” of newly installed red cedar work

$27,500 in contraband seized at Kent Institution

Seizure includes handmade stabbing weapons and 51 grams of meth

BREAKING: Firefighters called to wildfire near Agassiz

Agassiz, Popkum and North Fraser firefighters on scene

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

Trudeau set to move Freeland to Finance, prorogue Parliament for economic reset

Both Morneau and Trudeau are embroiled in ethical investigations involving a WE contract

O’Reilly scores 2, Blues beat Canucks 3-1 to tie NHL playoff series

Vancouver looks to rebound in Game 5 on Wednesday

Most Read