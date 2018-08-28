Delta’s Brendan Smith performing in Safari Adventure with Action Austin, on the ToonCity Stage at The Fair at the PNE. (submitted photo: PNE)

PHOTOS: Surrey, Delta performers in shows at Fair at the PNE

Annual summer event in Vancouver continues until Monday, Sept. 3

Some performers from Surrey and Delta appear to be having fun at this summer’s Fair at the PNE, judging by photos of the action.

Free-with-admission shows are featured at this year’s fair, on now until Monday, Sept. 3.

The fair kicked off Aug. 18 with everything from BMX riders to jousting knights and popular bands.

The Action Sports World Tour is featured at the Pacific Coliseum for the fair’s 118th year.

Summer Night Concerts this week include Jann Arden (Aug. 30), Burton Cummings and Band (Aug. 31), Chicago (Sept. 1), Village People (Sept. 2) and Cyndi Lauper (Sept. 3).

Check out some PNE-submitted photos below.

 

Brendan Smith of Delta in “Safari Adventure with Action Austin,” on the ToonCity Stage at The Fair at the PNE until Sept. 3. (submitted photo: PNE)

Surrey’s Keely Knight and Sam Scherzer of West Vancouver dance in “Safari Adventure with Action Austin,” a free-with-admission show happening at The Fair at the PNE, until Sept. 3. (submitted photo: PNE)

Kaitlyn Maclean of Delta (centre) belts her heart out between Kenya Jordan of Surrey (right) and Alyssa Exley of Maple Ridge (left) during a show at The Fair at the PNE. (submitted photo: PNE)

Natalie Smith of Delta dances her heart out at the The Fair at the PNE. (submitted photo: PNE)

Riley Wiseman, 2, of Delta checks out the famous DeLorean from the film series “Back to the Future” at the POPnology exhibit at The Fair at the PNE. (submitted photo: PNE)

Ella Nguyen, 12, and Elfin Nguyen, 11, from Surrey, share a sibling moment aboard the Breakdance at this year’s The Fair at the PNE. (Submitted photo: PNE)

