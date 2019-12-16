(Photo: Shiamak Vancouver/Peter So Photography)

DANCE

PHOTOS: ‘Spirit of Bollywood’ show entertains in Surrey

Shiamak Vancouver production was staged Friday at Bell Performing Arts Centre

Shiamak Vancouver’s “Spirit of Bollywood” show took a Surrey audience on a two-hour journey on Friday night (Dec. 13), from “the black-and-white era of Bollywood up until the glamourous hits of today.”

The colourful production, staged at Bell Performing Arts Centre, featured the company’s dance team in a tribute to the royalty of Bollywood, with homages to stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit and Shahrukh Khan.

Those who missed out can see “Spirit of Bollywood” when it plays again in 2020. For details, visit shiamak.ca/vancouver.

Posted below are photos of the show submitted by Shiamak Vancouver/Peter So Photography.

 

