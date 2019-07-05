PHOTOS: Prism kicks off 2019 summer series Concerts For the Pier at White Rock beach

Prism’s Al Harlow, left, who was suffering from laryngitis, brought in a little help with vocals from singer Shawn Klatt on Thursday night as the Canadian rock band kicked of the summer’s Concerts for the Pier series. (Sheila LaRose photo)
Singer Shawn Klatt stepped in to help fill in vocals for an ailing Al Harlow, as Prism kicked off the 2019 summer series Concerts For the Pier on Thursday night at White Rock’s Memorial Park. (Sheila LaRose photo)
Warmed up by opening act Stonebolt Revisited, a large and enthusiastic crowd turned out Thursday to hear Prism perform on the first night of the 2019 Concerts for the Pier series. (Sheila LaRose photo)
Bob Bezubiak, left, who chairs the Friends of the Pier Fundraising committee, is joined by two White Rock youth ambassadors and event MC Wayne Cox, at the first of the Concerts for the Pier event on Thursday. Iconic ’80s rockers Prism kicked off the summer music series. (photo courtesy Bob Bezubiak)
Warmed up by opening act Stonebolt Revisited, a large and enthusiastic crowd turned out Thursday to hear Prism perform on the first night of the 2019 Concerts for the Pier series. (photo courtesy Bob Bezubiak)
Silvie and Sheila pose for a selfie with Prism frontman Al Harlow following Thursday night’s performance. ‘We spotted him getting coffee at our favourite coffee shop, so we ran after him to tell him how awesome (the) concert on the beach was,’ writes Sheila Hunter. (Contributed photo)

Despite battling a case of laryngitis, Prism frontman Al Harlow told the large crowd gathered at Memorial Park in White Rock Thursday night that the show must go on.

So he brought in a little help from singer Shawn Klatt to fill out the vocals, put out a call to the audience for cough drops, and spent about 90 minutes performing all the iconic Canadian band’s best-known hits, from Spaceship Superstar to a singalong chorus of Armageddon, before wrapping it all up with an encore that featured Take me to the Kaptin.

READ MORE: Stage set for White Rock concert series featuring Prism

Opening Thursday with Stonebolt Revisited (saluting the ’60s and ’70s) and Prism (also featuring Marc Gladstone, Gary Grace and Tad C Goddard), the Concert For the Pier series continues at 8 p.m. on July 14 at Five Corners with Kalimba. Shows are presented for free, but donations are being accepted to help with pier’s restoration.

READ MORE: Crash Test Dummies, Prism to headline White Rock concert series

Other upcoming concerts include: July 18, 7 p.m. at Totem Park, East Beach (The Fab Fourever, Eagle Eyes); July 25, 7 p.m. at Memorial Park (Babe Gurr, Jim Byrnes); Aug 8., 7 p.m. at Five Corners (Duelling Pianos, Dr. Strangelove) and Aug. 15, 7 p.m. at Totem Park (Fionn, The Crash Test Dummies).

PHOTOS: Prism kicks off 2019 summer series Concerts For the Pier at White Rock beach

