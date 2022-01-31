PHOTOS: ‘Immersive’ Da Vinci exhibit in Tsawwassen to close Feb. 28

The Da Vinci Experience, on now at Tsawwassen Mills (5000 Canoe Pass Way), allows visitors to walk through the Italian polymath’s life and studio in a fully immersive visual experience and sensory exhibit featuring a 360-degree immersive room, a virtual visit to Da Vinci’s Florence studio, and replicas of his unique inventions reproduced based on the artist’s original drawings. (Submitted photo)

An “immersive art experience” in Tsawwassen featuring the works of Leonardo Da Vinci is set to close at the end of the month.

Billed as a visual and sensory celebration of the life and work of the renowned artist, inventor, engineer, innovator and genius, The Da Vinci Experience allows visitors to walk through the Italian polymath’s life and studio in a fully immersive visual experience and sensory exhibit.

The 60-minute show has four distinct experiences, including a 360-degree immersive room, virtual visit to Da Vinci’s Florence studio, and replicas of his unique inventions reproduced based on the artist’s original drawings.

After seven months of shows, Sensea Immersive has announced The Da Vinci Experience will close on Feb. 28 to make way for the company’s next production.

“We have been very pleased with the response from the Lower Mainland to our exhibition, and with a 4.4 star rating on Google, our guests enjoyed it too,” Sensea Immersive co-founder Mick Kelly said in a press release.

“We are looking forward to bringing our next immersive experience to B.C., and all I can say now is that it will be out of this world.”

Since opening at Tsawwassen Mills in June of last year, the exhibit has welcomed thousands of visitors of all ages, including school groups.

In July, the company launched an educational program and learning curriculum featuring engaging, age-appropriate lesson plans designed by teachers, all aimed at making the experience richer for students and supporting long-lasting learning outcomes.

The show marks the first time The Da Vinci Experience has been mounted in Canada or the United States. Curated by Dr. Roberta Barsanti (director of the Leonardian Museum in Vinci, Italy) and produced under exclusive licence by Crossmedia Group from Florence, Italy, the show has been seen by more than three million people worldwide.

The Da Vinci Experience is on until Feb. 28 at Tsawwassen Mills (5000 Canoe Pass Way, Entrance 3 between Marshalls and Winners). General admission tickets (ages 16-65) are $27.99 for shows Monday through Thursday, $29.99 for Friday through Sunday and on holidays, and available at sensea.show/canada. Youth/senior tickets are $23.99/$25.99, and children under three get in free. Family and group bundles are also available.

Sensea Immersive plans to announce their next exhibition in mid-February, with advance ticket sales for an opening date in early April “soon to be confirmed.”



