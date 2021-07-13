PHOTOS: ‘Immersive’ Da Vinci exhibit in Tsawwassen extended to October

The Da Vinci Experience, on now at Tsawwassen Mills (5000 Canoe Pass Way), allows visitors to walk through the Italian polymath’s life and studio in a fully immersive visual experience and sensory exhibit featuring a 360-degree immersive room, a virtual visit to Da Vinci’s Florence studio, and replicas of his unique inventions reproduced based on the artist’s original drawings. (Submitted photo)

An “immersive art experience” in Tsawwassen featuring the works of Leonardo Da Vinci is being extended through to October following its successful launch last month.

Billed as a visual and sensory celebration of the life and work of the renowned artist, inventor, engineer, innovator and genius, The Da Vinci Experience allows visitors to walk through the Italian polymath’s life and studio in a fully immersive visual experience and sensory exhibit.

The 60-minute show has four distinct experiences, including a 360-degree immersive room, virtual visit to Da Vinci’s Florence studio, and replicas of his unique inventions reproduced based on the artist’s original drawings.

Thanks to strong ticket sales to date, Sensea Immersive has decided to extend the show, adding dates in September and October.

As well, the company is launching a new “educational concept” for the show, allowing students to learn more about Da Vinci’s through a new educational program and learning curriculum.

According to a news release, the immersive experience will be enhanced by a thoughtful, age-appropriate and engaging set of lesson plans that set the students up for a richer experience and long-lasting outcomes.

“We have combined technology and art into a multi-sensory trip into the mind and genius of Leonardo Da Vinci, designed to delight all ages,” Sensea Immersive vice-president Mick Kelly said in a press release. “We also have a groundbreaking school program integrated with the exhibition, with a curriculum designed by teachers for teachers, which is a first in Canada.”

The Da Vinci Experience is on now at Tsawwassen Mills (5000 Canoe Pass Way, Entrance 4 between Marshalls and Winners). General admission tickets are $25.99 for shows Monday through Thursday, and $27.99 for Friday through Sunday and on holidays. Youth, senior and family passes are also available at sensea.show/canada.

This is the first time The Da Vinci Experience show has been mounted in Canada or the United States. Curated by Dr. Roberta Barsanti (director of the Leonardian Museum in Vinci, Italy) and produced under exclusive licence by Crossmedia Group from Florence, Italy, the show has been seen by more than three million people worldwide.



