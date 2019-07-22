PHOTOS: High-flying fun at 2019 Boundary Bay Airshow

Thousands came out for the free annual event on Saturday, July 20

Ladner resident William Scott, 5, and his family took in the events at the Boundary Bay Air Show and even crafted their own gliders on July 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

Thousands of people took in the sights and the sounds of the 2019 Boundary Bay Airshow on July 20.

A spectacular backdrop for an airshow! Come on out to Boundary Bay Airshow today! #snowbirds #britishcolumbia pic.twitter.com/DaOLfK5hSd — CF Snowbirds (@CFSnowbirds) July 20, 2019

Had fun today meeting and chatting with @CFSnowbirds and the CF-18 Hornet Demonstration team. Looking forward to tomorrow’s #BoundaryBayAirshow. A big thank you to Capt. Kilroy for taking the time to show me the cockpit of his CF-18 Hornet. #DeltaBC pic.twitter.com/6Ux97nIpRn — Office of Mayor George V. Harvie (@MayorofDelta) July 20, 2019

Opening Ceremonies for the #BoundaryBayAirshow kicking off with words of welcome from @MayorofDelta! #DeltaBC pic.twitter.com/G7mdKJgtbe — City of Delta (@CityofDeltaBC) July 20, 2019

One last stunning manoeuvre from the @CFSnowbirds to close out the 2019 #BoundaryBayAirshow ! pic.twitter.com/aznbWJNZJ4 — City of Delta (@CityofDeltaBC) July 21, 2019

Cpl. Brian Faucher shows kids the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter at the Boundary Bay Air Show on July 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

Ryan Sexsmith shows kids the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter at the Boundary Bay Air Show on July 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

Thousands spread their wings and took to the tarmac at the Boundary Bay Air Show on July 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

A Ford GT raced airplanes along the runway at the Boundary Bay Air Show on July 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

Thousands spread their wings and took to the tarmac at the Boundary Bay Air Show on July 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

Thousands spread their wings and took to the tarmac at the Boundary Bay Air Show on July 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

Thousands spread their wings and took to the tarmac at the Boundary Bay Air Show on July 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

Show pilot Bud Granley shakes hands with the crowd at the Boundary Bay Air Show on July 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

Thousands spread their wings and took to the tarmac at the Boundary Bay Air Show on July 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

Thousands spread their wings and took to the tarmac at the Boundary Bay Air Show on July 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

Thousands spread their wings and took to the tarmac at the Boundary Bay Air Show on July 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

