Ladner resident William Scott, 5, and his family took in the events at the Boundary Bay Air Show and even crafted their own gliders on July 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

PHOTOS: High-flying fun at 2019 Boundary Bay Airshow

Thousands came out for the free annual event on Saturday, July 20

Thousands of people took in the sights and the sounds of the 2019 Boundary Bay Airshow on July 20.

Cpl. Brian Faucher shows kids the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter at the Boundary Bay Air Show on July 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

Ryan Sexsmith shows kids the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter at the Boundary Bay Air Show on July 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

Thousands spread their wings and took to the tarmac at the Boundary Bay Air Show on July 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

A Ford GT raced airplanes along the runway at the Boundary Bay Air Show on July 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

Thousands spread their wings and took to the tarmac at the Boundary Bay Air Show on July 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

Thousands spread their wings and took to the tarmac at the Boundary Bay Air Show on July 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

Thousands spread their wings and took to the tarmac at the Boundary Bay Air Show on July 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

Show pilot Bud Granley shakes hands with the crowd at the Boundary Bay Air Show on July 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

Thousands spread their wings and took to the tarmac at the Boundary Bay Air Show on July 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

Thousands spread their wings and took to the tarmac at the Boundary Bay Air Show on July 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

Thousands spread their wings and took to the tarmac at the Boundary Bay Air Show on July 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

Ladner resident William Scott, 5, and his family took in the events at the Boundary Bay Air Show and even crafted their own gliders on July 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

Thousands spread their wings and took to the tarmac at the Boundary Bay Air Show on July 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

