PHOTOS: High-flying fun at 2019 Boundary Bay Airshow

Thousands of people took in the sights and the sounds of the 2019 Boundary Bay Airshow on July 20.
A spectacular backdrop for an airshow! Come on out to Boundary Bay Airshow today! #snowbirds #britishcolumbia pic.twitter.com/DaOLfK5hSd
— CF Snowbirds (@CFSnowbirds) July 20, 2019
Had fun today meeting and chatting with @CFSnowbirds and the CF-18 Hornet Demonstration team. Looking forward to tomorrow’s #BoundaryBayAirshow. A big thank you to Capt. Kilroy for taking the time to show me the cockpit of his CF-18 Hornet. #DeltaBC pic.twitter.com/6Ux97nIpRn
— Office of Mayor George V. Harvie (@MayorofDelta) July 20, 2019
Opening Ceremonies for the #BoundaryBayAirshow kicking off with words of welcome from @MayorofDelta! #DeltaBC pic.twitter.com/G7mdKJgtbe
— City of Delta (@CityofDeltaBC) July 20, 2019
One last stunning manoeuvre from the @CFSnowbirds to close out the 2019 #BoundaryBayAirshow ! pic.twitter.com/aznbWJNZJ4
— City of Delta (@CityofDeltaBC) July 21, 2019
Have photos from this year's airshow? Share them in the comments below or email them to editor@northdeltareporter.com.
editor@northdeltareporter.com
