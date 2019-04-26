PHOTOS: For selfies, colourful ‘Heartmelt Motel’ coming to Surrey on tour of shopping malls

Interactive exhibit at Guildford Town Centre for two weeks in May

A pop-up exhibit called “Heartmelt Motel” is coming to Guildford Town Centre from May 1 to 12. (submitted photo)

A pop-up exhibit coming to Guildford Town Centre looks to take the shopping-mall “selfie” experience to new heights.

It’s called “Heartmelt Motel,” a colourful installation that aims to recreate “dreamy California summers of the 1970s through its use of retro motel-inspired décor, with a vivacious, ice cream-inspired twist.”

The five different “motel rooms” offer shoppers a “larger-than-life Instagram wonderland,” as mall owner Ivanhoe Cambridge calls its travelling exhibit.

SCROLL DOWN TO SEE PHOTOS

The interactive exhibit will be at Guildford Town Centre’s centre court area from May 1 to 12, as part of a cross-Canada tour of seven shopping malls this spring and summer. Admission is free.

“’Heartmelt Motel’ is more than a pop-up – it’s an experience,” Kyla Way, marketing director of Guildford Town Centre, said in a release. “We wanted to create a space that was unforgettable for our guests and allowed them to dream, explore and revel in possibility. Our hope is that they’ll share this experience with their friends and family and encourage the feeling of curiosity and playfulness ‘Heartmelt Motel’ stands for.”

The “photography playground” features “cotton candy skies” and a gummy ball pool.

Using the hashtag #HeartmeltMotel, those who share photos of the exhibit on Instagram will be entered into a contest to win an “Ultimate California Dream Vacation.” Also, free Purdy’s ice cream bars will be given to the first 100 guests on May 4, 5, 11 and 12, starting at noon.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter