Roya Pishvaei of Surrey shows that parties are better with bubbles during Blue’s Dance Party at the PNE Fair. The interactive multimedia bash is fun for the whole family, held daily from 12:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:15p.m. at BCAA ToonCity. (Photo: Craig Hodge/PNE)

PHOTOS: Dinosaurs, dance party and ‘Snap Happy’ Surrey kids at PNE Fair

The PNE runs until Sept. 2

The Pacific National Exhibition is in full swing, with residents from all over the Lower Mainland – including Surrey –spending time at the fair.

Gabi Mann and Madison Bell of Surrey brace for impact in a bumper car during their visit to the PNE Fair’s Snap Happy exhibit. The massive pop-up pavilion is what social media dreams are made of, open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. (Photo: Craig Hodge/PNE)

Surrey residents Mia Son (10), Shiu Kumar (5) and Koko Kumar (10) demonstrate how to have fun in a bun during their visit to the PNE Fair’s Snap Happy exhibit. The massive pop-up pavilion is what social media dreams are made of, open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. (Photo: Craig Hodge/PNE)

Joshua Lalisan of Surrey and Dylan Durant of Maple Ridge pump up the crowd during Blue’s Dance Party at the PNE Fair. The interactive multimedia bash is fun for the whole family, held daily from 12:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:15p.m. at BCAA ToonCity. (Photo: Craig Hodge/PNE)

Say cheese! 9-year-old Maya Tailor of Surrey poses inside the mouth of a T-Rex during her visit to the PNE Fair’s Dinosaur Stomp. The exhibit features 15 spectacular dino’s that roamed the Earth during the Jurassic and Cretaceous Periods, open 11 a.m to 11 p.m. daily. (Photo: Craig Hodge/PNE)

