‘Peter Pan’ comedy, ‘Sound of Music,’ Carole King musical, more coming to Arts Club stages

The cast of “Peter Pan Goes Wrong,” a comedy that will play the Arts Club Theatre Company’s Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage in September, as part of the company’s 2022-23 season of shows at three theatres in Vancouver. (Photo: Eric Kozakiewicz)

The family-friendly slapstick comedy “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” will kick off the Arts Club Theatre Company’s 2022-23 season of shows this fall, at the flagship Stanley stage.

For a 59th year, the company promises to be “Alive on Three Stages” starting Sept. 8, following two years of pandemic-triggered show postponements and cancellations.

It’s not yet clear whether the Arts Club plans to send any of its productions on tour to Surrey Arts Centre and other theatres in the region this coming fall/winter, as in previous years.

On Wednesday (April 6), 13 shows were announced for the company’s three Vancouver-area theatres, which include Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage, Granville Island Stage and Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre.

The five-show Stanley Series, the Arts Club’s most popular subscription, will also include “The Sound of Music” for the holidays, a production based on the Jane Austen novel “Sense and Sensibility” and the Ashlie Corcoran-directed “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”

Shows at the Granville Island Stage include “Mom’s the Word: Talkin’ Turkey,” the latest instalment from the Vancouver-based Mom’s the Word Collective, and “The Cull,” billed as “a biting new drama about old friendships, secrets, and survival.”

On the Newmont Stage, the planned productions include “Redbone Coonhound,” a new comedy by Amy Lee Lavoie and Omari Newton, and Mike Lew’s “Teenage Dick,” staged in collaboration with Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival and Realwheels Theatre.

Founded in 1964, Arts Club Theatre Company is among the largest not-for-profit theatre companies in the country.

Corcoran, the company’s White Rock-raised artistic director, said she hopes audiences will appreciate the Arts Club’s desire “to embrace the identities and idiosyncrasies of our three venues: the size and scale of the Stanley, the warmth and intimacy of Granville Island, and the delight of the unexpected at the Newmont.”

Executive director Peter Cathie White said the company aims to highlight “the joy, tactility and participatory nature that is unique to theatre. Patrons may recognize some familiar names and titles; a priority this season is to return as much work as possible to the many artists who had their livelihoods pulled out from beneath them two years ago.”

Currently, the company’s Granville Island stage features “Made in Italy,” a comedy that closes April 17. Farren Timoteo’s hilarious one-man show is a coming-of-age musical that offers laughs about family, food, music and the life of Italian immigrants in rural Jasper, Alberta.

Next up on the Stanley stage is “‘Da Kink in My Hair,” Trey Anthony’s musical celebration of women of colour, opening April 14 for a month-long run in South Granville, followed in June/July by “Kinky Boots,” based on Cyndi Lauper’s music and lyrics.



