Peninsula Productions’ live theatre show salutes renowned wit Erma Bombeck

Theatre BC best actress award-winner Nancy Ebert portrays different sides of a renowned humourist in the play Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End, presented by Peninsula Productions July 16-18 as a live, limited seating theatre event at its black box theatre in Centennial Park. Contributed photo

Peninsula Productions is returning to the stage with its first show following the second phase of BC’s Restart Plan.

The one-woman show Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End, starring local actor and Theatre BC award-winner Nancy Ebert, will be presented in four performances, July 16 to 18, at the company’s black box theatre space in Centennial Park (14600 North Bluff Rd).

Directed by Guy Fauchon, Peninsula’s newly-appointed artistic director, Allison Engle and Margaret Engle’s play is a loving tribute to one of the most fondly-remembered newspaper humour columnists of all time.

As well as Bombeck’s renowned wit, the play also shares the real-life story of a woman who set aside her dreams of being a journalist to become a suburban housewife.

Instead of being submerged by the role, Bombeck ultimately found a way to draw on her experiences for a long-running series of witty anecdotes that kept readers entertained all across the U.S. and Canada.

As Bombeck herself remarked: “I don’t think women outlive men, Doctor – it only seems longer.”

Joining Ebert in bringing Bombeck’s story to the stage will be Peninsula’s Summer Ensemble Team; Logan Hallwas (lighting); Hailey Conner (scenic painting) and Paige Gibbs (audience services).

The show will be presented to a reduced-seating audience of a maximum of 30 people, and, in keeping with provincial health orders, masks will be required and a sanitizer will be available at the entrance and exit.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Friday, July 16; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 17; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 18.

All tickets are $25 and can be purchased at https://www.showpass.com/erma-bombeck-at-wits-end-2/



