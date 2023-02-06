Actress Pamela Anderson arrives at an awards ceremony in Paris, France, Sunday, May 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Francois Mori

Actress Pamela Anderson arrives at an awards ceremony in Paris, France, Sunday, May 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Francois Mori

Pamela Anderson joins Food Network Canada, while HGTV Canada renews ‘Garden of Eden’

Pamela Anderson is bringing her passion for plant-based food to Food Network Canada.

Corus Studios says the model, actress and animal activist serves as host and sous-chef on a new series with the working title, “Pamela’s Cooking With Love.”

Production is set to begin this summer, with eight episodes of the hour-long show scheduled to premiere in 2024.

The show will see Anderson work with a variety of chefs to develop plant-based menus, gather diverse ingredients and prepare meals for friends and family.

Meanwhile, Corus Studios says they’ve also ordered a second season of “Pamela’s Garden of Eden” for HGTV Canada.

Eight new episodes are currently in production and will continue to follow Anderson’s efforts to renovate her grandmother’s legacy property on Vancouver Island.

The new season will also follow Anderson commute to Los Angeles to help her son Brandon Lee renovate his newly purchased house.

Corus Studios will distribute both series internationally, and both are produced by the Los Angeles- and Vancouver-based Fireworks Media Group.

Lee, Jesse Fawcett and Robert Hardy serve as executive producers for both projects, while Anderson is executive producer on the cooking show.

The announcements come amid a busy return to the spotlight for Anderson, who last month released her memoir, “Love, Pamela” and Netflix documentary, “Pamela, A Love Story.”

RELATED: B.C.’s Pamela Anderson looks to tell her own story in her own words

RELATED: ‘I’m a work in progress’: Pamela Anderson on restoring her B.C. home and herself

FoodHome and GardenMovies and TV

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
SURREY EVENTS: Silent Film Club launch, ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ art show and more this month
Next story
Grammys fashion: Lizzo, Doja Cat, Styles wow on red carpet

Just Posted

Jenna Reis, 14. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)
Surrey girl, 14, reported missing

IHIT is investigating after one person was found dead in a Guildford apartment building Sunday night. (File photo)
One person found dead in Surrey apartment building during fire alarm check

Borealis String Quartet performs during a Concertango concert in Surrey on Thursday, Feb. 9. See listing under Concerts. (File photo)
SURREY EVENTS: Silent Film Club launch, ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ art show and more this month

Cast members of the 2008 movie version of “Mamma Mia,” a theatrical production of which will be staged by Fraser Valley Musical Theatre in June/July at Surrey Arts Centre.
Surrey stage version of ‘Mamma Mia’ needs men to audition starting Feb. 12

Pop-up banner image