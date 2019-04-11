The 2018 “Big Sing” in Vancouver posted to the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival website. (Photo: Farhan Hussian)

MUSIC

On April 24, a ‘Big Sing’ rehearsal in Surrey for mass-choir event in Vancouver

At Surrey City Hall, a tune-up event for large gathering at Robson Square

Surrey’s rehearsal for a “Big Sing” in Vancouver will be held in the city hall atrium on Wednesday, April 24, for two hours starting at 6:30 p.m.

The tune-up event is one of four for “The Big Sing,” a mass choral event planned for the afternoon of Saturday, April 27 at Robson Square. The gathering is estimated to include more than 500 voices as part of the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival.

The event in Vancouver will feature Kathryn Nicholson-conducted performances of the songs “Cherry Blossoms For You & Me” (by Tom Landa and Robin Layne), “O Siem” (Susan Aglukark), “Here Comes the Sun” (The Beatles) and “Now I Walk in Beauty” (a Navajo chant).

In 2018, more than 350 singers took part in the event, held at Christ Church Cathedral in Vancouver.

The April 24 rehearsal in Surrey offers a chance to be part of “an uplifting and exhilarating experience,” according to a post at vcfb.ca, with other practice sessions planned this month in Coquitlam, Vancouver and North Vancouver.

New this year, choreographer Kelly McInnes has created “some fun easy movements for you to learn and really feel” the signature “Cherry Blossoms For You & Me” song, according to an eventbrite post.

The Big Sing Metro Vancouver, co-presented by the Canadian Music Centre, ￼￼￼is open to everyone regardless of one’s musical background or skill level, according to an event advisory.

“This new project is a means of artistic expression for individuals with a desire and enthusiasm to sing which meets the festival mandate to promote active community engagement through arts and culture.”

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival, which runs from April 4 to 28 in an effort to “sustain and renew Vancouver’s cherry tree heritage,” offers a number of events including “The Big Picnic,” “Bike the Blossoms,” “Tree Talks and Walks,” and more.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey guitar teacher strings together 36 years of producing musicians – including one who’s 84

Just Posted

On April 24, a ‘Big Sing’ rehearsal in Surrey for mass-choir event in Vancouver

At Surrey City Hall, a tune-up event for large gathering at Robson Square

Surrey guitar teacher strings together 36 years of producing musicians – including one who’s 84

Terry Armitage’s Accent Guitar studio to host another Band Night, at Sullivan Hall this time

ZYTARUK: Pondering the cosmic interconnectedness of things

A Richmond provincial court case has given modern philosophers a new conundrum to chew on

Top earners in Surrey school district revealed

Superintendent Jordan Tinney received more than $346K in total compensation in last fiscal year

B.C. driver found guilty of using cellphone despite dead battery

The court reasoned that earbuds plugged into phone constituted holding it

‘We are so happy we found you’: B.C. son meets father thanks to online DNA test

Father and son unite for the first time on April 4

B.C. couple one of many left in limbo after adoption agency shutters

There are only two private adoption agencies left in British Columbia

Most of B.C.’s overdose victims face financial hardship before death: report

Statistics Canada data looks at tax information, social assistance income in last years of life

Colony Farm psychiatric patient on the loose

Christopher Thomas Joseph Askey had been on a day pass from the hospital in Coquitlam

RCMP probe seven suspicious fires at ‘little free libraries’ in Coquitlam

Police say the majority of fires occurred late at night or very early in the morning

B.C. government to require permission to transfer forest cutting rights

Change to help smaller businesses, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in unmarked police car with B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

B.C. pharmacist sanctioned for taking 26,000 pills for own use

Pills included 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance from a Dawson Creek drugstore

B.C. legislature celebrates Sikh holiday for first time

Vaisakhi is one of the holiest holidays in the Sikh faith

Most Read