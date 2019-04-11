On April 24, a ‘Big Sing’ rehearsal in Surrey for mass-choir event in Vancouver

The 2018 “Big Sing” in Vancouver posted to the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival website. (Photo: Farhan Hussian)

Surrey’s rehearsal for a “Big Sing” in Vancouver will be held in the city hall atrium on Wednesday, April 24, for two hours starting at 6:30 p.m.

The tune-up event is one of four for “The Big Sing,” a mass choral event planned for the afternoon of Saturday, April 27 at Robson Square. The gathering is estimated to include more than 500 voices as part of the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival.

The event in Vancouver will feature Kathryn Nicholson-conducted performances of the songs “Cherry Blossoms For You & Me” (by Tom Landa and Robin Layne), “O Siem” (Susan Aglukark), “Here Comes the Sun” (The Beatles) and “Now I Walk in Beauty” (a Navajo chant).

In 2018, more than 350 singers took part in the event, held at Christ Church Cathedral in Vancouver.

The April 24 rehearsal in Surrey offers a chance to be part of “an uplifting and exhilarating experience,” according to a post at vcfb.ca, with other practice sessions planned this month in Coquitlam, Vancouver and North Vancouver.

New this year, choreographer Kelly McInnes has created “some fun easy movements for you to learn and really feel” the signature “Cherry Blossoms For You & Me” song, according to an eventbrite post.

The Big Sing Metro Vancouver, co-presented by the Canadian Music Centre, ￼￼￼is open to everyone regardless of one’s musical background or skill level, according to an event advisory.

“This new project is a means of artistic expression for individuals with a desire and enthusiasm to sing which meets the festival mandate to promote active community engagement through arts and culture.”

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival, which runs from April 4 to 28 in an effort to “sustain and renew Vancouver’s cherry tree heritage,” offers a number of events including “The Big Picnic,” “Bike the Blossoms,” “Tree Talks and Walks,” and more.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter