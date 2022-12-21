Ocean Park Wailers rock in the new year at Crescent Legion

Popular Semiahmoo Peninsula band has set list ranging from the ’50s to the present

The Ocean Park Wailers play a New Year’s dinner dance Jan. 31 at the Crescent Legion (Club 240). Contributed photo

The Ocean Park Wailers have come a long way.

From a band that quite literally started in a garage, over a decade they’ve become a well-known musical institution on the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

Fans will have an opportunity to ring in 2023 with their favourite local band, when the Wailers headline a New Years dinner dance at Crescent Legion Branch 240, 2643 128 St.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and as seating is not reserved, an early arrival is recommended.

Tickets ($85 per person) include a three-course dinner (roast beef, chicken cacciatore or vegetarian lasagna) plus a midnight snack and champagne.

The venue also has ample free parking for all participants.

Bassist and publicist Russ Froese said that while The Wailers’ setlist has evolved to cover a broad range of pop hits from the 1950s until the present, and performances have become increasingly polished, the original raison d’etre for members remains the same – to play tunes they love, whether they fall into fall into rock, blues, country or original pop categories.

“The goal is to get people of all ages to enjoy themselves up on the dance floor,” Froese said. “By the reaction of crowds, it’s working.”

In addition to Froese, band members include powerful lead singer Carolyn Neapole, lead guitarist Kevin Irwin, versatile keyboardist Bill Brooks, drummer Paul Sorbara and sax player Elliott Clarkson.

Tickets are available online at eventbrite.ca, club240.ca or at the Legion box office, 604-535-1080.

MusicNew Year's