North Delta happenings: week of Sept. 27

THIS WEEK

• Culture Days Storytime: Sept. 28, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to celebrate Culture Days with a special arts and culture-themed Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read.

• Understanding Dog Reactivity & Rehab: Sept. 28, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Presented by Amber Cottle Canine Behavior Training Center. A 2018 dog licence number is required. To register call 604-940-7111.

• Open Mic Night: Sept. 28, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Singers, musicians, poets, actors and dancers are invited to take part in this variety show with emcee Patti McGregor. Admission is $5 for performers and audience, and there’s free coffee and tea. Doors open at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30. For more info call 604-581-6270 or 604-752-3072.

• Free Sustainable Gardening Workshop — Indoor Harvest: Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Harris Barn, 4140 Arthur Dr.; Learn how to grow a variety of edibles indoors throughout the winter. This session with instructor Ian Lai covers the basics of sprouting, windowsill herbs, soil and indoor lighting requirements and options.

• Meet the Candidates for Municipal Election: Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church; The Delta Residents’ Association, along with the Council of Canadians, is hosting an all-candidates meeting for the upcoming municipal election. The event is free and open for the public to attend.

• Dirt & Candlelight Gala: Sept. 29, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Farm Roots campus, 6570 1A Ave., Tsawwassen; You are invited to an elegant evening of dinner, dancing, entertainment, and silent and live auctions in support of the Delta School District’s performance arts academies (dance, film acting, film production, performance and visual effects) and Farm Roots, a ground-breaking mini-school where students take their learning to the land by building a farm and growing a sustainable business. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit deltalearns.ca/dirtandcandlelight.

• Delta Amateur Radio Society Convention and Swap Meet: Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; South Delta Recreation Centre, 1720 56th St.; DARS is holding its annual ComFest Swap Meet, the largest and longest continuously running amateur radio convention in the Lower Mainland held south of the Fraser, regularly attracting an average of 150 visitors. While the focus is radio, there is often lots of computer and electronic equipment to be found. Proceeds support the Delta community’s emergency preparedness programs. General admission is $5. Full event details available at deltaamateurradio.com/comfest.

• Talking with our Kids — Alcohol and Drugs: Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you want to better understand youth substance use? Learn ways to keep your children from harmful use, discover communication strategies and get information about typical drugs and warning signs. This free program is presented by the Delta Advisory Committee. No registration is required.

• 2018 Municipal Mayoral Candidates Meeting (South Delta): Oct 3, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta Secondary, 750 53rd St., Tsawwassen; Members of the public are invited to submit written questions prior to the meeting to the Delta Chamber of Commerce by email to tom@deltachamber.ca. Written questions will also be accepted from the floor at the meeting. Sponsored by the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver.

COMING UP

• Introduction to Trick Training — Even Old Dogs Can Learn Them: Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; A 2018 dog licence number is required for registration. To register, call 604-940-7111.

• Free Sustainable Gardening Workshop — Dealing with Damaged Lawns: Oct. 4, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Is your lawn being damaged by crows, skunks and raccoons? The European chafer beetle is the likely culprit. Learn about the beetle, its biology and how to control them come spring with instructor Peter Isaacson.

• Delta School Trustee All Candidates Debate: Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; North Delta Secondary School; Come out and hear what the candidates have to say on issues that matter to you. Co-sponsored by CUPE Local 1091 and the Delta Teachers’ Association.

• Advance Voting Day — Local Government Elections: Oct. 6, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; various locations; Cast your vote early for Delta’s next mayor, council and school board. Advanced voting is available at North Delta Recreation Centre (11415 84th Ave.), Pinewood Elementary (11777 Pinewood Dr.), Delta City Hall (4500 Clarence Taylor Cresc.) and South Delta Recreation Centre (1720 56th St.). For more information visit delta.ca/your-government/elections.

• Sungod Skating Club Bottle Drive: Oct. 6, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; The Sungod Skating Club will be collecting bottles and cans to raise funds to support the development of club skaters from the CanSkate level to national competitors. You can drop off bottles in the rec centre parking lot or email sungodskatingbottledrive@gmail.com if you are unable to drop off and wish to arrange a pickup.

• Advance Voting Day — Local Government Elections: Oct. 10-11, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; various locations; Cast your vote for early Delta’s next mayor, council and school board. Advanced voting is available at North Delta Recreation Centre (11415 84th Ave.), Pinewood Elementary (11777 Pinewood Dr.), Delta City Hall (4500 Clarence Taylor Cresc.) and South Delta Recreation Centre (1720 56th St.). For more information visit delta.ca/your-government/elections.

• Wednesday of Wonder: Oct. 10, 7 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Come check out Delta’s own magic and variety show featuring Jordan and Care. Every show is different, with exciting new acts and special guests. Tickets are $10 and available by calling the Tsawwassen Arts Centre at 604-943-9437.

• 2018 Municipal Mayoral Candidates Meeting (North Delta): Oct. 10, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; North Delta Secondary, 11447 82nd Ave.; Members of the public are invited to submit written questions prior to the meeting to the Delta Chamber of Commerce by email to tom@deltachamber.ca. Written questions will also be accepted from the floor at the meeting. Sponsored by the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board.

• Peatlands for People, Revisited: Oct. 11-13; Kwantlen Polytechnic University conference centre, Cedar Building, 12666 72nd Ave., Surrey; Peatlands for People Revisited, co-hosted by the Burns Bog Conservation Society and Kwantlen Polytechnic University, is an exciting and groundbreaking conference on peatlands, wetlands and species at risk, with keynote speaker Dr. Hans Joosten, University of Greiswald, Germany, and secretary-general of the International Mire Conservancy Group. Check out burnsbog.org/conferenceandcelebration for updates. Special rates are available for students and seniors. Contact Nathalie Scott-Hsiung at 604-572-0373 or nathalie@burnsbog.org.

• Delta School Trustee All Candidates Debate: Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Genesis Theatre (Delta Secondary School); Come out and hear what the candidates have to say on issues that matter to you. Co-sponsored by CUPE Local 1091 and the Delta Teachers’ Association.

• Free tour — the Container Trail: Oct. 13, time TBA; Join us on the Container Trail to see firsthand how Delta is a gateway to Canada’s trade with the world. From a busy container depot to huge logistics warehouses to Canada’s largest container terminal, you’ll see the sights and sounds of global trade in action. For details and to register, go to portvancouver.com/delta or phone the Port of Vancouver Delta community office at 604-665-9635.

• Burns Bog Conservation Society 30th Anniversary Celebration: Oct. 13, 7 p.m.; Eaglequest Golf, 7778 152nd St., Surrey; Join the Burns Bog Conservation Society in celebrating 30 years of working to save Burns Bog and other peatlands through education and research. There will be entertainment, a silent and live auction, a 50/50 draw and surprise guest speakers. Registration begins at 6 p.m. and dinner is served at 7 p.m. for tickets visit burnsbog.org/conferenceandcelebration or call 604-572-0373.

• Sungod Skating Club Clothing and Housewares Drive: Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; The Sungod Skating Club is partnering with Developmental Disabilities Association to raise funds to support the development of club skaters from the CanSkate level to national competitors by holding a clothing and housewares drive. Soft items: Clothing (in bags), shoes, purses, accessories (hats, mittens, scarves), stuffed animals, linens, bedding, towels, blankets, drapes, table linens and sewing materials. Housewares: Sporting gear, toys and games (in boxes), small electronics (toasters, radios, blenders, tools, etc.), small housewares (planter pots, ornaments, vases, etc.), dishes, pots, pans, cutlery and glassware. You can drop off items in Sungod Arena’s upper lobby meeting room. Questions can be directed to Ronnie at 604-807-4624.

• Free tour — the Container Trail: Oct. 16, time TBA; Join us on the Container Trail to see firsthand how Delta is a gateway to Canada’s trade with the world. From a busy container depot to huge logistics warehouses to Canada’s largest container terminal, you’ll see the sights and sounds of global trade in action. For details and to register, go to portvancouver.com/delta or phone the Port of Vancouver Delta community office at 604-665-9635.

• Quit Now! Smoking Cessation Workshop: Oct. 18, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Nicotine from smoking is more addictive than heroin or cocaine. If you want to quit smoking, the hardest thing to do is to try and quit by yourself. If you are thinking of quitting, plan to attend this free workshop led by a trained health educator who will help you assess your readiness, make a plan and quit. Learn about the impact of smoking on your health, cessation strategies, nicotine replacement therapy and other resources for quitting. Quitting smoking can be very challenging, but it can be done. Join us to find out more. Held in partnership with Fraser Health and Quit Now.

• General Voting Day — Local Government Elections: Oct. 20, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; various locations; Cast your vote early for Delta’s next mayor, council and school board. For more information and where to vote, visit delta.ca/your-government/elections.

• 40th Class Reunion — North Delta Senior Secondary Class of 1978: Oct. 20, 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Sunbury Hall, 10409 Dunlop Rd.; Ticktes $45 per person, open to 1978 grads plus guest/spouse only. Music, appetizers and bar. For tickets please e-transfer funds to ndss40year@gmail.com. If you have questions or want to connect with grads visit our “NDSS Class of 1978 Reunion” Facebook page.

• Canine Games & Enrichment Ideas: Oct 27, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Presented by Ocean Park Dog Training. A 2018 dog licence number is required for registration. To register, call 604-940-7111.

• High Paws — Clicker Training Your Cat: Nov. 4, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; To register, call 604-940-7111.

WEEKLY AND BI-WEEKLY

• Parent-Child Mother Goose: Mondays through Nov. 26 (except Oct. 8 and Nov. 12), 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Discover fun with rhymes, songs and stories. This is an interactive program for caregivers and babies 15 months and younger. Mother Goose helps your baby learn speech and language skills. Healthy snacks are provided. Registration required.

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly: Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Deltassist, 9097 120th St.; A non-profit organization. We have a friendly group to help you lose weight. For more info call Diana Brinton at 778-791-1166.

• Storytime: Tuesdays through Dec. 4, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 to 6 years.

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• ESL Book Club: Tuesdays through Dec. 4, 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Enjoy practicing your English conversation and reading skills in a supportive environment while learning about culture and meeting new people in a fun and friendly program. This free program is most suitable for intermediate speakers.

• Lego Club: Tuesdays through Dec. 4, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Love Lego? We provide the Lego, you bring your imagination. Come play, create and experiment. Lego Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental health issues. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• Adult Walking Group: Wednesdays through Oct. 17, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; If you have been recently bereaved and would like to be physically active and informally connect with others who have experienced a significant loss, then this group is for you. Join others on gentle walks with the option to share your experience of grief and loss. For more info and to pre-register, contact the centre at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Next Chapter Book Club: Wednesdays through Dec. 5, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; The Next Chapter Book Club offers a weekly opportunity for adults with developmental disabilities to read and learn together, talk about books, make friends and have fun in a relaxed community setting.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs is conducting their games in Delta. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Conversation Circle: Wednesdays, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; If you are learning English and want to practice speaking with other people in a friendly, casual place, then join us on for weekly guided discussions about Canadian culture, food and current events.

• Practice English and Learn Skills for the Canadian Workplace: Wednesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 22 , 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Meet at the library twice a week to practice English, learn workplace vocabulary, become familiar with the Canadian labour market and develop networking skills. Each session includes tips and assistance with resume writing, job search skills, websites and Canadian workplace expectations. Taught by a TESOL-certified and experienced teacher, this program is being offered in partnership with Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society. Bonus: PICS refers students, if interested, to further education at local colleges or universities. To register, call 604-596-7722 or drop in at the library.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Babytime: Thursdays through Dec. 6, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Make language fun, and start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills — enjoy bouncing, singing, rhyming and stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months old and younger.

• Parent Time: Thursdays through Dec. 6, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Relax and mingle after the fun, social bonding activity of Babytime. Parent Time provides parents and caregivers an opportunity to meet other parents, learn new parenting skills, and share information and resources. A public health nurse or guest speaker will be attending each month. Suitable for parents of babies 23 months old and younger. On the schedule: public health nurse on Sept. 20 and water safety on Sept. 27.

• Restorative Yoga for People Living with Cancer: Thursdays through Oct. 18; 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; If you are living with cancer and would like to release muscle tension, increase your flexibility and balance your body/mind connection, then join this free restorative yoga group. Restorative yoga supports the body in poses both lying down or seated, in stillness with breath awareness. For more info and to pre-register, contact the centre at 604-948-0660.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

• Chronic Conditions Self-Management: Fridays, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Deltassist, 9097 120th St.; Do you live with a chronic health condition? This free six-week workshop helps people living with chronic health conditions and their caregivers to better manage symptoms and activities of daily life. For more info contact Self-Management BC at 604-940-1273 or visit selfmanagementbc.ca.

• Storytime: Fridays through Dec. 7, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 to 6 years.

• Parent-Child Mother Goose: Fridays through Nov. 16, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.; North Delta Family Resource Centre, 11838 88th Ave. (New Hope Church); Discover fun with rhymes, songs and stories. This is an interactive program for caregivers and babies 15 months and younger. Mother Goose helps your baby learn speech and language skills. Healthy snacks are provided. Registration required.

• Knit & Stitch: Fridays through Dec. 28, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques and good conversation.

• North Delta TLC Hiking Club: Sundays through Sept. 30, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Want to get out and meet local North Delta families while taking in the West Coast on day hikes? Trinity Lutheran Church is hosting a hiking club open to all North Delta families. If interested, please join the TLC Sunday Hiking Group Facebook page where we’ll post the location and details of the hike prior. We will meet in the church parking lot at noon to arrange carpooling and to go over any details. We look forward to meeting you on our next hike.

MONTHLY

• Teen Night — Pizza & Games: Fourth Tuesday of the month, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• Poetry Night in Punjabi: Third Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

• Evening Book Club: Second Tuesday of the month, 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided.

• Afternoon Book Club: Fourth Thursday of the month, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members welcome and books provided.

• Teen Advisory Group: First Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; TAG is a group of committed teens (ages 13-19) who volunteer their time and energy to help staff develop teen-oriented programs, assist at library events and act as library representatives in North Delta’s teen community. Membership is a resume booster and helps earn volunteer hours. There is time to socialize and plan. Did we mention that there is free food? If interested, apply at the library.

• Community Games Drop-in: Third Sunday of the month, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Swing by for badminton, ping pong and board games. It’s fun for all ages, but kids under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult. Admission by donation of one non-perishable food item per person for the Food Bank.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

ONGOING

• Book A Librarian in Punjabi and Hindi: Available by appointment; George Mackie Library; Learn how to download books from the library, find what you need on the library website, research and learn using the library’s computer-based services, what books you might like based on your interests, basic internet and basic computer. Book your personalized 30-minute session by phone (604-594-8155) or in person.

STARTING SOON

• Kids Grieve Too: Mondays, Oct. 15 to Nov. 26 (no group on Nov. 12), 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; If you know or have a child who is grieving the loss of significant person, consider Kids Grieve Too, counsellor-led bereavement support groups for children aged 7-12. These groups apply expressive arts and play to reduce anxiety and anger, promote healthy expression of difficult emotions, increase understanding of grief and loss, and provide support through connection with others. For more info and to pre-register, contact the centre at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Shopping & Cooking for One: Tuesdays, Oct. 16 to Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Are you recently bereaved with limited shopping and cooking skills? Are you lacking confidence in the kitchen? Would you like to meet other adults in similar circumstances? Then join this home-cook-led demo/hands-on group to learn cooking basics in a safe and fun environment. Not appropriate for those with significant food allergies. For more info and to pre-register, contact the Centre at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Adult Grief Group: Wednesdays Oct. 24 to Nov. 28, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Have you recently experienced the death of a loved one? Then consider joining a safe and supportive group led by a bereavement counsellor where you will have opportunities to share with and listen to others in similar situations, and to learn to navigate your grief process. For more info and to pre-register, contact the centre at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Bereavement Self-Care/Relaxation Group: Thursdays, Oct. 25 to Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; If you are an adult who has been recently bereaved and would like to explore and implement self-care practices, then join this music-therapist-led group where you will learn a variety of self-care techniques and participate in experiential guided relaxation to help you address feelings of depression, exhaustion and anxiety as they relate to grief. For more info and to pre-register, contact the Centre at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).



